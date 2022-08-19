Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Playwriting Workshop for new and experienced playwrights
LACONIA — This fall Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will again be offering its popular 10-week playwriting workshop for veteran as well as inexperienced playwrights looking for a chance to improve their writing skills. In 10 weeks instructor Bryan Halperin will shepherd you through the process of writing a short play ready to be performed. The workshop is open to teens 16+ and adults. Space is limited and will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.
laconiadailysun.com
Lakes Region 42nd annual Fine Arts and Crafts Festival to be held in Meredith
MEREDITH — Some of the Northeast’s most talented and accomplished artists and craftsmen will exhibit their work at a two-day arts and crafts celebration unlike any other in the Lakes Region Area. The 42nd annual Lakes Region Fine Arts and Crafts Festival is scheduled to be held on Saturday and Sunday Aug. 27 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Meredith. The Festival is hosted by the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce, along with their presenting partner Northway Bank.
laconiadailysun.com
Inaugural “She Built This: Lakes Region” event to be held Sept. 29 at Lakeport Opera House
LACONIA — Jodie Gallant, CEO of JMG Marketing & Business Strategy and Lakes Region Entrepreneur, and Emily Aborn, founder of She Built This, LLC and Emily Aborn Consulting, announce a collaborative and transformative event, “She Built This: Lakes Region.” The event will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, 5-9 p.m. at The Lakeport Opera House.
laconiadailysun.com
Artwork of Ukrainian artist, Elena Fomenko on exhibit in Sanbornton Sept. 2
SANBORNTON — Elena Fomenko, Ukrainian artist/designer, formerly lived and worked in Mariupol which has been torn apart by the war in that country. When Russia first invaded the Donbas Region, she sent her note books of drawings, collages, and paintings to a friend and art enthusiast in New Hampshire. It was an act of artistic preservation prescient of the devastating conflict to come. Elena recently escaped from a basement in Mariupol and made her way across Ukraine and Russia by train successfully evading Russian troops. She traveled to the north and west and managed to cross into Estonia. About two months ago, she finally joined her refugee daughter in Hamburg, Germany, bringing nothing but her cat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laconiadailysun.com
Learn to make stained glass with Susanna Ries
MEREDITH — Join the League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. for a Beginner Stained Glass Class with juried artist Susanna Ries. This high-paced class will have you cutting, copper foiling, soldering, and framing a stained...
laconiadailysun.com
Coming up at the Belmont Public Library
BELMONT —The Library has a full calendar, starting off the back to school activities with a drop-in middle school creative activity on three separate days, Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 6-8, 3-5 p.m. There’s no school on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Families can join in for a bring-your-own lunch and movie screening, "Bad...
laconiadailysun.com
The 'Be A Hero 5k' will save lives and forges new partnerships
LACONIA — Nearly 200 runners and walkers are expected to join together at Castle in the Clouds on Saturday, Sept. 24 to raise funds and promote awareness of New Hampshire Humane Society and their work to save the lives of homeless pets. Due to COVID-19, this event has been dormant for two years. New Hampshire Humane Society and Castle in the Clouds are happy to announce the return of this collaborative annual event hosted at Castle in the Clouds.
laconiadailysun.com
Two men at odds over Canterbury land find different resolutions
For a time, David Lidstone, better known as River Dave, was the antihero in this saga, the rebellious figure who stood up against the powerful and bent the rules in search of a peaceful, quiet life. A different reputation, however, attached itself to the other senior citizen in the legal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
laconiadailysun.com
Phil Vassar’s Piano Bar Tour at the Colonial in September
LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre will welcome Phil Vassar’s Piano Bar Tour on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. The tour features the singer-songwriter in an intimate setting with limited seating to showcase his incredible music. It's a nod to his solo piano live-streams as well as his 2020 album, "Stripped Down."
laconiadailysun.com
Afghan evacuees find refuge at Steele Hill
SANBORNTON — Five Afghan men who work in housekeeping, laundry or landscaping at Steele Hill Resort have a name for Kathy van Engelen, the Laconia woman who helps them each week with shopping, banking, learning English and learning to drive. They call her “teacher,” a title of honor. Then...
laconiadailysun.com
Leone, McDonnell & Roberts Announces Promotions
Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association, a leading CPA firm with offices throughout New Hampshire, has promoted Molly Burns and Robert Franger, both to senior. A certified public accountant in New Hampshire, Molly started with the firm in 2017 as an intern and officially started her full-time journey with the firm in 2019. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a master of science in accounting. As a senior in both the Dover and Stratham offices, she focuses on individual tax preparation and nonprofit audits, enjoying the team approach that accompanies every client engagement.
laconiadailysun.com
Annabelle Morris, 88
LACONIA — Annabelle “Nancy” Morris, 88, of Union Avenue, left her earthly home on Friday, July 22, 2022. Nancy was born in Philadelphia, PA, June 1934, the daughter of the late Annabelle C. (Magel) and Wilbur C. Lovett.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laconiadailysun.com
Audition for Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Aug. 28, 29
WOLFEBORO — This fall, build memories by joining the multi-generational cast of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The Village Players Theater in Wolfeboro. Families are especially invited to audition together. Directed by long-time teacher and director Kathleen Hill, the production is sure to bring cast members new...
laconiadailysun.com
Elizabeth LaCroix, 90
LACONIA — Elizabeth “Bette” LaCroix passed away peacefully at St. Francis Home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the age of 90. Elizabeth was born on June 26, 1932, in Nashua to the late Maurice Hamel and Hazel (Moody) Hamel.
laconiadailysun.com
All-woman string band to perform at the Colonial Theatre
LACONIA — Della Mae, a Grammy-nominated, all-woman string band, will perform at The Colonial Theatre of Laconia on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. Founded by lead vocalist and guitarist Celia Woodsmith and two-time Grand National champion fiddle player Kimber Ludiker, Della Mae's lineup is rounded out by guitarist Avril Smith, bassist Vickie Vaughn and mandolinist Maddie Witler.
What is the Barn Door Hostel in New Hampshire and Why is it Perfect for Groups or Last minute Camping
Rarely do I have solid plans when I go camping...probably a bad way to go about camping...but it also creates some of the best camping memories I've ever had. JUST like the one I am about to tell you about. In New Hampshire, and I would have to assume other...
laconiadailysun.com
Frances M. Scott, 90
BELMONT — Frances “Frannie” M. Scott, 90, of Depot Street, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Concord Hospital in Laconia. Frances was born on June 21, 1932 in Jamaica, NY, the daughter of Fred and Frances Kindorf.
Santa’s Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire, is Mixing Christmas With Halloween This October
As the summer amusement park season winds down in New England, some specialty events will pop up to extend the fun into the fall. That includes at Santa's Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire, where the park plans to to mix Christmas with Halloween for their Merry Trick-or-Treat event that takes place on six select dates in October.
WMTW
Ukrainian-American housing refugees in Maine gives "witness to war" talk in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Oleg Opalnyk, a Ukrainian-American who has lived in Maine since 1999, gave a "Witness to War" talk at the Maine Jewish Museum in Portland, along with members of the six Ukrainian refugee families he currently houses in Auburn. As part of the talk, Opalnyk compiled over...
laconiadailysun.com
Mike MacFadzen: MacFadzen will attend police recertification classes
My name is Mike MacFadzen, and I am a Republican candidate for Belknap County Sheriff. This is the fifth in a series of letters outlining what I am going to do when elected sheriff.
Comments / 0