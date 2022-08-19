ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moultonborough, NH

Comments / 0

Related
laconiadailysun.com

Playwriting Workshop for new and experienced playwrights

LACONIA — This fall Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will again be offering its popular 10-week playwriting workshop for veteran as well as inexperienced playwrights looking for a chance to improve their writing skills. In 10 weeks instructor Bryan Halperin will shepherd you through the process of writing a short play ready to be performed. The workshop is open to teens 16+ and adults. Space is limited and will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Lakes Region 42nd annual Fine Arts and Crafts Festival to be held in Meredith

MEREDITH — Some of the Northeast’s most talented and accomplished artists and craftsmen will exhibit their work at a two-day arts and crafts celebration unlike any other in the Lakes Region Area. The 42nd annual Lakes Region Fine Arts and Crafts Festival is scheduled to be held on Saturday and Sunday Aug. 27 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Meredith. The Festival is hosted by the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce, along with their presenting partner Northway Bank.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Artwork of Ukrainian artist, Elena Fomenko on exhibit in Sanbornton Sept. 2

SANBORNTON — Elena Fomenko, Ukrainian artist/designer, formerly lived and worked in Mariupol which has been torn apart by the war in that country. When Russia first invaded the Donbas Region, she sent her note books of drawings, collages, and paintings to a friend and art enthusiast in New Hampshire. It was an act of artistic preservation prescient of the devastating conflict to come. Elena recently escaped from a basement in Mariupol and made her way across Ukraine and Russia by train successfully evading Russian troops. She traveled to the north and west and managed to cross into Estonia. About two months ago, she finally joined her refugee daughter in Hamburg, Germany, bringing nothing but her cat.
SANBORNTON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moultonborough, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Moultonborough, NH
Government
laconiadailysun.com

Learn to make stained glass with Susanna Ries

MEREDITH — Join the League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. for a Beginner Stained Glass Class with juried artist Susanna Ries. This high-paced class will have you cutting, copper foiling, soldering, and framing a stained...
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Coming up at the Belmont Public Library

BELMONT —The Library has a full calendar, starting off the back to school activities with a drop-in middle school creative activity on three separate days, Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 6-8, 3-5 p.m. There’s no school on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Families can join in for a bring-your-own lunch and movie screening, "Bad...
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

The 'Be A Hero 5k' will save lives and forges new partnerships

LACONIA — Nearly 200 runners and walkers are expected to join together at Castle in the Clouds on Saturday, Sept. 24 to raise funds and promote awareness of New Hampshire Humane Society and their work to save the lives of homeless pets. Due to COVID-19, this event has been dormant for two years. New Hampshire Humane Society and Castle in the Clouds are happy to announce the return of this collaborative annual event hosted at Castle in the Clouds.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Two men at odds over Canterbury land find different resolutions

For a time, David Lidstone, better known as River Dave, was the antihero in this saga, the rebellious figure who stood up against the powerful and bent the rules in search of a peaceful, quiet life. A different reputation, however, attached itself to the other senior citizen in the legal...
CANTERBURY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Wings#Museum Curator
laconiadailysun.com

Phil Vassar’s Piano Bar Tour at the Colonial in September

LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre will welcome Phil Vassar’s Piano Bar Tour on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. The tour features the singer-songwriter in an intimate setting with limited seating to showcase his incredible music. It's a nod to his solo piano live-streams as well as his 2020 album, "Stripped Down."
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Afghan evacuees find refuge at Steele Hill

SANBORNTON — Five Afghan men who work in housekeeping, laundry or landscaping at Steele Hill Resort have a name for Kathy van Engelen, the Laconia woman who helps them each week with shopping, banking, learning English and learning to drive. They call her “teacher,” a title of honor. Then...
laconiadailysun.com

Leone, McDonnell & Roberts Announces Promotions

Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association, a leading CPA firm with offices throughout New Hampshire, has promoted Molly Burns and Robert Franger, both to senior. A certified public accountant in New Hampshire, Molly started with the firm in 2017 as an intern and officially started her full-time journey with the firm in 2019. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a master of science in accounting. As a senior in both the Dover and Stratham offices, she focuses on individual tax preparation and nonprofit audits, enjoying the team approach that accompanies every client engagement.
STRATHAM, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Annabelle Morris, 88

LACONIA — Annabelle “Nancy” Morris, 88, of Union Avenue, left her earthly home on Friday, July 22, 2022. Nancy was born in Philadelphia, PA, June 1934, the daughter of the late Annabelle C. (Magel) and Wilbur C. Lovett.
LACONIA, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
World War II
laconiadailysun.com

Audition for Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Aug. 28, 29

WOLFEBORO — This fall, build memories by joining the multi-generational cast of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The Village Players Theater in Wolfeboro. Families are especially invited to audition together. Directed by long-time teacher and director Kathleen Hill, the production is sure to bring cast members new...
WOLFEBORO, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Elizabeth LaCroix, 90

LACONIA — Elizabeth “Bette” LaCroix passed away peacefully at St. Francis Home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the age of 90. Elizabeth was born on June 26, 1932, in Nashua to the late Maurice Hamel and Hazel (Moody) Hamel.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

All-woman string band to perform at the Colonial Theatre

LACONIA — Della Mae, a Grammy-nominated, all-woman string band, will perform at The Colonial Theatre of Laconia on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. Founded by lead vocalist and guitarist Celia Woodsmith and two-time Grand National champion fiddle player Kimber Ludiker, Della Mae's lineup is rounded out by guitarist Avril Smith, bassist Vickie Vaughn and mandolinist Maddie Witler.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Frances M. Scott, 90

BELMONT — Frances “Frannie” M. Scott, 90, of Depot Street, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Concord Hospital in Laconia. Frances was born on June 21, 1932 in Jamaica, NY, the daughter of Fred and Frances Kindorf.
BELMONT, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy