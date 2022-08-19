SANBORNTON — Elena Fomenko, Ukrainian artist/designer, formerly lived and worked in Mariupol which has been torn apart by the war in that country. When Russia first invaded the Donbas Region, she sent her note books of drawings, collages, and paintings to a friend and art enthusiast in New Hampshire. It was an act of artistic preservation prescient of the devastating conflict to come. Elena recently escaped from a basement in Mariupol and made her way across Ukraine and Russia by train successfully evading Russian troops. She traveled to the north and west and managed to cross into Estonia. About two months ago, she finally joined her refugee daughter in Hamburg, Germany, bringing nothing but her cat.

SANBORNTON, NH ・ 10 HOURS AGO