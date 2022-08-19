Read full article on original website
THPD: No viable threat to VCSC school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Terre Haute are responding to rumors after social media posts regarding threats to Vigo County Schools gained traction. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, investigators have found that there is no viable threat involved. Police added that they have alerted VCSC...
Update: One dead after a vehicle vs motorcycle wreck in Vigo Co.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: One person has died following a crash involving a passenger vehicle and motorcycle, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. A press release indicates that deputies responded to the crash at US Highway 41 and Old Royse Road at 3:39 p.m. The...
No injuries reported after a wreck on SR 641
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No injuries were reported after a motor vehicle accident in Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office social media, it happened on State Road 641 near McDaniel Road. Deputies are on scene until the wreck is cleaned up and the investigation...
Indiana man who blamed death of 4-year-old boy on fall from playset convicted of neglect
RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – Jurors found a man guilty on multiple charges in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy last year. The trial for Robert Geise ended Friday with a guilty verdict on three counts: neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in injury and possession of methamphetamine.
Names released in fatal Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Illinois State Police has identified the person who died in a crash Friday afternoon in Clark County. It happened on US Route 40 westbound at Baystown Road. Illinois State Police say a motorcycle headed westbound slowed to attempt a right turn onto Baystown Road...
Guns and Hoses Demo Derby charity funds awarded
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Earlier this summer, first responders battled it out to raise money for charity. Monday the check presentations took place. The Guns vs Hoses demolition derby took place at the Vigo County Fair. Lambert’s Towing and Recovery, PLC, and others sponsored the event that featured members of the local police and fire departments.
Wabash Valley Coin Club hosts annual fall show
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Wabash Valley Coin Club was back at the Vigo County Fairgrounds this weekend, hosting local dealers and collectors for their annual fall show. Treasurer Marvin Mericle said, as someone who’s been involved in collecting for decades, it’s a show he looks forward to....
‘It was senseless’: friend of Danville murder victim speaks out
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A 31-year-old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in Danville. Police said he was shot multiple times inside a house. Danville police said officers were called to the house about two hours earlier for a loud party, and noticed there were multiple people there. They were called back later for a report of shots fired.
Sunday storms knocked out power to nearly 3,000 customers overnight
NEW UPDATE: As of 7:00 a.m., just over 100 Duke Energy customers were without power in Vigo and surrounding counties, according to the company’s outage map. UPDATE: A new line of storms blew through early Monday morning, knocking out power to even more Duke Energy customers in Vigo and Clay Counties. In all, around 2,000 customers were without power as of 12:20 a.m. Monday in the Terre Haute region. Power has been restored to mostly everyone in Knox County.
Terre Haute prison inmate dies
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute has died, according to a press release sent by the FCI. The release said that Jonathan Powers was seen acting erratically on Saturday evening and was evaluated by medical staff at the Terre Haute prison. Staff requested EMS and Powers was later transported to a local hospital.
NICU Awareness Day coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — You can help babies in the newborn intensive care unit, or NICU, during NICU Awareness month. In a lead-up to the month, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett proclaimed September 30 as NICU Awareness Day in Terre Haute. Project Sweet Peas, a non-profit, encourages people...
A local walk celebrates diversity and inclusion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Hamilton Center hosted its eighth annual diversity walk at First Financial Bank. On the corner of 6th and Ohio people joined in unity to celebrate differences within the community. CEO of the Hamilton Center Melvin L. Burks believes the walk makes the community...
VCSC announces 2-hour-delay for active shooter training
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Vigo County School Corporation have announced that students and families can expect a 2-hour-delay due to an upcoming training session. According to VCSC, on September 19 all schools in the organization will observe a 2-hour-delay. The reason for the delay is...
Goin’ 2 the Endzone: High school scoreboard week 2
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Who’s ready for some more Friday Night Lights? Goin’ 2 the Endzone has you covered on all your local scores! It’s week 2 for Indiana High School Football and the Illinois teams are set to start their season tonight. Below is...
Danville church to give away free food every month
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A Danville church wanted to help their community, so they handed out boxes of free food. It’s something they plan to do at the end of every month. 21st Century Christian Worship Center co-pastor Shanae Dowell said many people in the area need food, and she wanted to meet that need. The church had over 70 boxes full of food to give away Sunday, and Dowell said if it goes well, they could have a hundred by next month.
Local school corporation reacts to state’s investment in childhood literacy
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Last week the state of Indiana joined Lilly Endowment to announce the state’s largest financial investment in literacy. Around $111 million will target Indiana students’ greatest reading challenges. South Vermillion School Corporation said investments in foundational literacy skills will set students up...
United Way grants for financial literacy programs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Many people who have a job still struggle to make ends meet. In fact, the United Way of the Wabash Valley said 44% of area households face financial difficulties. One way the organization hopes to make a difference is through education. The need for...
