DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A Danville church wanted to help their community, so they handed out boxes of free food. It’s something they plan to do at the end of every month. 21st Century Christian Worship Center co-pastor Shanae Dowell said many people in the area need food, and she wanted to meet that need. The church had over 70 boxes full of food to give away Sunday, and Dowell said if it goes well, they could have a hundred by next month.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO