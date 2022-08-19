Read full article on original website
About a dozen western Kentucky rebuilding projects in the works with Samaritan's Purse
More than eight months after the December tornado outbreak, many organizations, such as Samaritan’s Purse, are working on rebuilding efforts across west Kentucky. Currently, Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization, has about a dozen rebuilding projects in the works. Tim Cottrell, Samaritan’s Purse’s project superintendent for western Kentucky, said they’ve got about half a dozen projects in Mayfield, four underway in the area between Benton and Dawson Springs, and one more in Cayce in Fulton County. Their program in western Kentucky is the group’s largest to date.
Paducah financial technology company CSI to be acquired in $1.6 billion deal
Paducah-based financial technology company Computer Systems Incorporated announced in a release Monday it’s being acquired by Centerbridge Partners LP and Bridgeport Partners in an all-cash deal valued at $1.6 billion dollars. After the deal, the company – which says it provides payments processing for many local banks and credit...
Marion stopping bottled water distribution with supply bolstered by rain, neighboring systems
Marion city services and advisories connected to the community’s critical water shortage over the past fourth months are being phased out. City officials announced Monday that bottled water distribution will end Sept. 2. This comes after the boil water advisory that had been in place since April was lifted this past weekend.
