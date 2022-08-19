Chelsea Interested In Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire

Chelsea are reportedly interested in the possibility of signing Manchester United captain Harry Maguire this summer as they look to add a new defender to their ranks, claims a new report

Chelsea are reportedly interested in the possibility of signing Manchester United captain Harry Maguire this summer as they look to add a new defender to their ranks, claims a new report .

Maguire has struggled at United since becoming the captain when he joined the club with the Englishman coming under constant pressure.

United have added Lisandro Martinez to their ranks this summer with the Argentine defender being one of United’s priority targets this summer.

Eric Bailly is also close to leaving the club as negotiations continue with Marseille for the player - Bailly would be set to leave Old Trafford on loan this summer.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

However a new report has tonight emerged that United’s Premier League rivals, Chelsea are reportedly interested in Maguire.

The English international has featured in all of United’s games so far this summer and was a regular name on the team sheet in past seasons.

The report comes from Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, who says;

“Chelsea are interested in Harry Maguire.”

“It has been proposed that Maguire moves to Stamford Bridge as part of a deal taking Christian Pulisic in the opposite direction.”

“Maguire’s uncertainty over his first team place means he could jump at a move.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon