ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

St. Bernard opens school with service of commitment and blessing

By Joyce Nix
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1JMN_0hNxfObz00

CULLMAN, Ala. – It was a moment of wonder and excitement mixed with a bit of emotional anxiety as 136 students at Saint Bernard Preparatory School made their way to the Abbey Church on the opening day of school.  In addition to the United States, five other countries are represented in the student body, including Spain, Brazil, Finland, China and Austria.

Fr. Joel Martin, headmaster of the school, opened with a prayer and welcomed students to campus.  In an effort to remove some of the concerned looks, he took the opportunity to remind students that there is only one group of people who die at the monastery – the monks.  “The rest of you are going to be OK,” he chuckled.

After a brief introduction of the student council officers, Fr. Joel recognized the senior class and all faculty and staff.  Abbot Marcus Voss of St. Bernard Abbey issued a warm welcome to all and shared that in 1957 he, too, was a freshman at St. Bernard Prep.  The Abbot extended an invitation to meet with him at any time. “My door is always open.”

Jim Miller, CEO at St. Bernard Prep, shared his excitement of being at the school.  “You have the opportunity to change the world,” he said.  “Always do the right thing, be kind and follow the example of Christ.”

At the end of the assembly, students recited together a service of commitment to be men and women of integrity.  They promised to give teachers the best of their talents and gifts, to strive to be a good example for one another, to follow the example of Christ and to dedicate themselves to the task of learning and to the pursuit of wisdom so that they might be strengthened in Christian holiness.  Likewise, the faculty and staff pledged their dedication to the lives of St. Bernard students.

Said Fr. Joel, “St. Bernard is a unique place.  The purpose of our school is to help people grow in knowledge and in grace. We are all guests here; our real home is heaven, in God. We are God’s idea, so the spark of the divine is in each of us. Therefore, how we treat fellow guests – each other – is how we treat Christ, how we welcome God. May our Lord help us to do that well.”

The service ended by singing the school’s Alma Mater.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont’s Aubrey Guess participating in UA Cooperative Education Program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama student Aubrey Guess of Vinemont, Alabama, is participating in UA’s Cooperative Education Program during the fall 2022 semester. Guess is working for Mercedes Benz. In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student. While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work. At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to valuable job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation. The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state’s largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.
VINEMONT, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Michael Cole views democracy in action at Alabama Boys State

MADISON – As a delegate to the 85th convening of Alabama Boys State, Michael Cole of Madison gained a working knowledge of the functions of governments at the city, county and state levels. American Legion sponsors Alabama Boys State. The week-long study concentrates on leadership for young men in...
MADISON, AL
franklinfreepress.net

Madden hired as new principal at Russellville High School

One of Russellville's very own is coming home, as the Russellville City Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of Dr. Jeremy Madden as Russellville High School's new principal. The board approved the recommendation of Superintendent Heath Grimes at a meeting held Monday afternoon. Madden posted a letter on social...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Education
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Cullman, AL
Education
The Cullman Tribune

Princess Lillie remembered with butterfly release

CULLMAN, Ala. – The staff of Cullman Internal Medicine and the family of Lillie Handley, 8, of Holly Pond, who passed away last August following a long battle with cancer, organized a memorial butterfly release on Thursday, Aug. 18, in Lillie’s memory. Butterflies were a favorite of Lillie’s, along with princesses and red lipstick. The butterfly release was held at Cullman Regional to surprise Lillie’s grandmother, Cheryl Haynes, at her office. Haynes said she visits Lillie’s grave as often as possible. Even if she cannot go until after work, she brings a flashlight and visits with her granddaughter. Thursday, everyone opened individual...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Louisiana natives serve true Cajun cuisine at longtime Cullman restaurant

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two Terrebonne Parish natives are serving real Cajun cuisine to hungry Alabama diners. Aaron Coombs and Kendrick Boudreaux work their culinary magic at Hank’s Sports Bar and Rumors Deli in Cullman, Alabama, a “cheese wedge” shaped building as Coombs describes it. The location has been Rumor’s Deli for roughly 20 years […]
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Good Hope City Council proclaims September Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – Good Hope’s City Council held its second August council meeting Monday night and Mayor Jerry Bartlett led things off by signing a Mayoral Proclamation of September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Cullman EMS Director James Curtis was also on hand to join the council for the signing. “We’ve partnered up with Cook Ministries and launched a new program called HELLO and the premise is that sometimes it just takes one word to change somebody’s day and keep them from going down a path they don’t need to be on. Our mission statement is to advocate and educate...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

St. Paul’s celebrates students, new year

CULLMAN, Ala. – St. Paul’s Lutheran School on Saturday hosted a back-to-school bash for students. Young scholars enjoyed snacks, lunch and bouncing about on inflatables.  Pastor Richard Gaub, a new addition to the St. Paul’s family, shared, “This was our back-to-school bash. It’s our way of welcoming everyone back to school. We started school this past Wednesday, and we’re looking forward to a full week next week.”  While students filled up on hamburgers and hot dogs and played with friends, new and old, Gaub continued, “I’m new. I’m brand new to the school. I’m brand new to the area. I moved here...
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Martin
Person
Christ
Hartselle Enquirer

Support locally grown in Morgan County with Sweet Grown Alabama

With inflation, high input costs and fuel prices continuing to fluctuate, local farms and businesses need our support now more than ever. Sweet Grown Alabama, the state’s non-profit agricultural branding program, easily connects consumers to locally grown products through an online searchable database at SweetGrownAlabama.org. “Products grown right here...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

County sanitation rates increasing

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission recently voted in favor of a sanitation rate increase to go into effect Oct. 1.   Residential service rates will increase $3 a month from $12.01 to $15.01. Exempted from the 75 cents a week increase will be seniors, age 65 and older, whose rates will remain the same, at $7.82 a month. Senior rates are available by calling the sanitation department at 256-287-1142. The cost for additional cans will remain the same at $7 per month.  This is the first increase in sanitation rates for the county in 10 years and was cited as necessary...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCBOE personnel report

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) released its latest personnel report Friday. The board approved Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette’s recommendations on all items.  The following resignations were accepted:  Rachel Allen Child Development Center (CDC) Heather Jarmon CDC Trenton Burton Cold Springs Elementary School (CSES) Lori Oden Cold Springs High School (CSHS) Paige Hamm Fairview Middle School (FMS)  Kayse Fondren Parkside Johnna Ponder Vinemont Middle School (VMS) Brenda Dillashaw Welti Janet Sexton Welti Toby Denson West Point Middle School (WPMS)  Brittney Shaddix WPMS Tammy Wiley WPMS  The following leaves of absence were accepted:  Aubrey Moore Central Office  Sarah Galvan CDC Whitney Haynes Fairview High School (FHS) Tiffany Ellis Good Hope High School (GHHS)  The following voluntary...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prep School#K12#The Abbey Church#St Bernard Prep
AL.com

Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday

Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
cahabasun.com

Longtime Trussville restaurant closes

TRUSSVILLE -- They came from behind bank counters wearing button-down shirts, down from ladders leaned high in the August sun and from their homes just a couple miles down the road. They came in two-door BMWs, Toyota trucks too large for the parking spaces and mid-size SUVs with the crimson script “A” stickered to the back windshield.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Religion
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Mitchell Gregory Pope

Funeral Service for Mitchell Gregory Pope, 63, of Crane Hill, will be at 12 noon on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Moss Service Funeral Home, Cullman, Alabama, with Pastor Jerry Lawson of Daystar Church officiating; interment in Forest Grove Cemetery, Pleasant Grove, Alabama. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Moss Service Funeral Home. Mr. Pope passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing and Rehab. He was born May 21, 1959. He was a huge Alabama fan who enjoyed the Lake Life and talking on the CB radio. Survivors include his parents: Tom and Betty Pope; brothers: Mike (Kathy) Pope and Jeff (Stephanie) Pope; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘This is an opportunity’: City votes to approve medical cannabis dispensing sites

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday night voted in favor of authorizing medical cannabis dispensing sites in the city limits. The Cullman County Commission passed a similar ordinance in July. Statewide, up to 37 dispensing sites will be approved by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC), and local leadership is hoping Cullman will have one of them. Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs explained, “The Legislature passed the Act 2021-45, the (Darren) Wesley ‘Ato’ Hall Compassion Act (sponsored by (Republican) Sen. (Tim) Melson of Florence) a little over a year ago. This legalized the lawful usage of medical cannabis throughout the entire state,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Be a leader on and off the court’: Vinemont senior Faith Rusk ready for upcoming sports seasons

VINEMONT, Ala. – Fall sports have returned in Cullman County and across the state and that means it’s the start of a busy year for Vinemont senior Faith Rusk. Rusk plays basketball, volleyball and softball for the Lady Eagles and she’s looking forward to her final seasons with all three of her teams. Up first for Faith is volleyball and she’s excited to see what this year’s experienced Lady Eagles squad can do. “This year, personally and as a team, we have said that team bonding and communication is our main focus,” Rusk said. “The team is coming back much older...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy