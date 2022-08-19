Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Illegal street racing, takeovers continue in Portland on Sunday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Street racing and stunting continue to be an issue in Portland, with drivers taking over at least two different intersections on Sunday night. Video shows one such illegal street takeover outside the Lloyd Center at about 9 p.m., and KATU received reports of another street take over on Sandy Boulevard near Northeast 72nd Avenue.
Visitors and business owners respond to explosion in Downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police and Portland Fire are investigating an explosion downtown. They said this happened near a food cart pod at Southwest 5th and Harvey Milk, just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Police said they did not locate anyone with injuries, despite a number of shattered windows...
Shooting investigation closes N. Marine Drive at I-5 on-ramps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police closed Marine Drive overnight Sunday near the Interstate 5 freeway ramps to investigate a shooting. Officers at the scene said two people may have been shot. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to anyone involved. The investigation began at about 10:45...
Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod, windows shattered in surrounding blocks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating an explosion that damaged a downtown Portland food cart pod early Sunday morning. The explosion was reported at about 3:40 a.m. at the carts located at Southwest 5th Avenue and Harvey Milk Street. Police say the explosion shattered windows in the surrounding block.
"Life On the Mississippi" Author Rinker Buck
Seven years ago, his best-selling book “The Oregon Trail” chronicled his trip across the west in a covered wagon. Now Rinker Buck is back with a brand-new adventure: going down the Mississippi River on a home-made flatboat! The author oined us to share his new book, “Life on the Mississippi”.
PBOT expands public safety program in effort to combat gun violence
PORTLAND, Ore. — After using barrels and plazas to divert traffic in the Mt. Scott neighborhood over the last year, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said that tactic is helping to combat gun violence. Now, PBOT is looking to extend those tools to neighborhoods across the city. The chair...
Portland festivals prepare for potential challenges with 'communal disease plan' for fall
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Cheese and Meat Festival is coming to Portland for the first time on November 12. The festival director said this comes after many shifts in other cities over the last two years due to COVID-19. "We spent a lot of time figuring out and pivoting and trying to make sure that the festival could continue in some way, which meant that we spent a lot of time learning about communal diseases," David Bain said.
Officials identfy hiker who died at Angel's Rest Trail, death ruled accidental
PORTLAND, Ore. — 20-year-old Kriss Arturo Garcia, of Tualatin, has been identified as the hiker that was found dead at the bottom of a cliff last week, just off the Angel’s Rest Trail. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner determined that Garcia’s death was accidental. A hiker found...
Elite Foot and Ankle Associates: Help for Bunions and Hammer Toe
Surgery isn't always the answer for common foot problems, and getting them treated can be life-changing. Tammy Hernandez met with Trevor Haynes, DPM, podiatrist and owner of Elite Foot and Ankle Associates, to learn how his clinics are bringing major relief to patients suffering from bunions and hammer toe. Elite...
Hillsboro residents concerned by speeding drivers: 'We need them to slow down'
HILLSBORO, Ore. — With several neighbors in the Hillsboro area reaching out with concerns about drivers exceeding the speed limit, KATU reached out to city leaders to see what is being done about the problem. Devin Heard contacted KATU with concerns about speeding on Southeast 32nd Avenue in Hillsboro.
Authorities are asking for help to find a missing foster child
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find a 16-year-old child who went missing from Portland on Aug 23. Franki Tuloula Mae Salyer-Livingston,16, is suspected to be around the unhoused encampments around the Target in the Hollywood District...
3 killed, 9 injured in violent weekend across Portland, police say
SATURDAY – 7 A.M. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 7:01 a.m., officers from the East Precinct responded to a disturbance call in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. Officers arrived to find an adult female who was deceased. 33-year-old Mohamed Osman Adan was arrested and has been...
Vancouver police looking for missing and endangered man
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police in Vancouver are asking the public for help in finding a man who they consider endangered because he’s without his medication. Andrei Asanachescu was last seen at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at 1304 S.E. Olympia Drive. Police say he needs his insulin and medication...
Man found dead after shooting in SE Portland's Centennial neighborhood
The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday night in the Centennial neighborhood. Officers responded just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of gunfire along Southeast 148th Avenue just south of Stark Street. They arrived to find a man who was later confirmed dead. The man's...
Weekend in Salem marked by gun violence; police say two shootings turn fatal
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police dealt with three shootings over the weekend, with incidents on Friday night and Saturday morning becoming deadly. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call on the 3900 Block of Lone Oak Road SE of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers say a dispute had ensued between a man and his former domestic partner.
Tanker truck crash sparks fire on Highway 26 east of Gresham, evacuation orders canceled
A crash involving a tanker truck sparked a fire along Highway 26 just east of Gresham, sending two drivers to the hospital early Monday morning, Clackamas Fire said. Fire officials say a tanker truck carrying fuel was heading east on the highway when at about 4 a.m. it crashed with a driver in a pickup at Stone Road.
Police find woman more than a day after she went missing in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: A woman has been reunited with her family more than a day after she was last seen in Southeast Portland. Portland Police said the 68-year-old was found safe Saturday. She was reported missing after she left her home early Friday morning. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police are...
Motorcyclist dead in Highway 26 crash east of Sandy
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car on Highway 26 east of Sandy on Friday, according to Oregon State Police. Emergency responders and troopers were called at about 2:30 p.m. to near milepost 26. Troopers said a Hillsboro man driving a Honda Accord...
Woman dead, man in custody after SE Portland disturbance, homicide investigators say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was found dead Saturday morning and a man is in custody after reports of a disturbance in Southeast Portland, police said. East Precinct officers were called out just after 7 a.m. on reports of a disturbance in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue.
Hillsboro PD releases photo of Lt. injured in 'unprovoked attack' before police shooting
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Investigators released more information about an attack on a Hillsboro Police Department officer that led to a police shooting last Friday. The suspect in the shooting, later identified as 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano, remains hospitalized. The incident happened a week ago, August 19 near the intersection...
