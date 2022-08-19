ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Illegal street racing, takeovers continue in Portland on Sunday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — Street racing and stunting continue to be an issue in Portland, with drivers taking over at least two different intersections on Sunday night. Video shows one such illegal street takeover outside the Lloyd Center at about 9 p.m., and KATU received reports of another street take over on Sandy Boulevard near Northeast 72nd Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
Visitors and business owners respond to explosion in Downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police and Portland Fire are investigating an explosion downtown. They said this happened near a food cart pod at Southwest 5th and Harvey Milk, just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Police said they did not locate anyone with injuries, despite a number of shattered windows...
PORTLAND, OR
Shooting investigation closes N. Marine Drive at I-5 on-ramps

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police closed Marine Drive overnight Sunday near the Interstate 5 freeway ramps to investigate a shooting. Officers at the scene said two people may have been shot. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to anyone involved. The investigation began at about 10:45...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
"Life On the Mississippi" Author Rinker Buck

Seven years ago, his best-selling book “The Oregon Trail” chronicled his trip across the west in a covered wagon. Now Rinker Buck is back with a brand-new adventure: going down the Mississippi River on a home-made flatboat! The author oined us to share his new book, “Life on the Mississippi”.
PORTLAND, OR
PBOT expands public safety program in effort to combat gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. — After using barrels and plazas to divert traffic in the Mt. Scott neighborhood over the last year, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said that tactic is helping to combat gun violence. Now, PBOT is looking to extend those tools to neighborhoods across the city. The chair...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland festivals prepare for potential challenges with 'communal disease plan' for fall

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Cheese and Meat Festival is coming to Portland for the first time on November 12. The festival director said this comes after many shifts in other cities over the last two years due to COVID-19. "We spent a lot of time figuring out and pivoting and trying to make sure that the festival could continue in some way, which meant that we spent a lot of time learning about communal diseases," David Bain said.
PORTLAND, OR
Ted Wheeler
Elite Foot and Ankle Associates: Help for Bunions and Hammer Toe

Surgery isn't always the answer for common foot problems, and getting them treated can be life-changing. Tammy Hernandez met with Trevor Haynes, DPM, podiatrist and owner of Elite Foot and Ankle Associates, to learn how his clinics are bringing major relief to patients suffering from bunions and hammer toe. Elite...
PORTLAND, OR
Authorities are asking for help to find a missing foster child

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find a 16-year-old child who went missing from Portland on Aug 23. Franki Tuloula Mae Salyer-Livingston,16, is suspected to be around the unhoused encampments around the Target in the Hollywood District...
PORTLAND, OR
3 killed, 9 injured in violent weekend across Portland, police say

SATURDAY – 7 A.M. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 7:01 a.m., officers from the East Precinct responded to a disturbance call in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. Officers arrived to find an adult female who was deceased. 33-year-old Mohamed Osman Adan was arrested and has been...
PORTLAND, OR
Vancouver police looking for missing and endangered man

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police in Vancouver are asking the public for help in finding a man who they consider endangered because he’s without his medication. Andrei Asanachescu was last seen at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at 1304 S.E. Olympia Drive. Police say he needs his insulin and medication...
VANCOUVER, WA
Man found dead after shooting in SE Portland's Centennial neighborhood

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday night in the Centennial neighborhood. Officers responded just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of gunfire along Southeast 148th Avenue just south of Stark Street. They arrived to find a man who was later confirmed dead. The man's...
PORTLAND, OR
Weekend in Salem marked by gun violence; police say two shootings turn fatal

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police dealt with three shootings over the weekend, with incidents on Friday night and Saturday morning becoming deadly. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call on the 3900 Block of Lone Oak Road SE of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers say a dispute had ensued between a man and his former domestic partner.
SALEM, OR
Homeless
Police find woman more than a day after she went missing in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: A woman has been reunited with her family more than a day after she was last seen in Southeast Portland. Portland Police said the 68-year-old was found safe Saturday. She was reported missing after she left her home early Friday morning. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police are...
PORTLAND, OR
Motorcyclist dead in Highway 26 crash east of Sandy

PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car on Highway 26 east of Sandy on Friday, according to Oregon State Police. Emergency responders and troopers were called at about 2:30 p.m. to near milepost 26. Troopers said a Hillsboro man driving a Honda Accord...
SANDY, OR

