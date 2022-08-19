Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Related
wcyb.com
2 dead following Buchanan County fire, police say
RAVEN, Va. (WCYB) — Two people were found dead following a fire in Buchanan County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to the 1200 block of Meadows Road in the Raven community at 7:36 p.m. Three people were inside the house at the time of the fire, police said. A man was able to safely get out, police added.
wcyb.com
Hope to Dream hosts water park day for deserving families
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — A fun day for a phenomenal cause. Hope to Dream held an event at Wetlands Water Park for deserving families on Sunday. Hope to Dream is an organization developed by Ashley to ensure children have beds to sleep in. Since the organization began in 2010, more...
wcyb.com
Bristol TriPride Festival makes history, takes place in 2 states simultaneously
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The 2022 TriPride festival makes history this year as the first pride event in the nation to take place in two states simultaneously. Vice President of TriPride Melody Taylor said, "Just to see this many people coming out and just supporting diversity, and equality, and showing our region that it doesn't matter who you are, it doesn't matter who you love, you're valid and you deserve to have everything everyone else has in this world for this many people to come out and support that is breathtaking."
wcyb.com
Investigation underway following shooting in Johnson City, police asking for public's help
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating following a shooting in Johnson City early Sunday. Johnson City officers responded to the 100 block of Spring Street at around 1:30 a.m. Officers said an altercation between an employee and someone standing in line to enter took place. Witnesses told...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcyb.com
Johnson City files response to lawsuit
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn--The city of Johnson City has filed a response in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to pending litigation initiated by a former federal special prosecutor. The lawsuit filed by former federal special investigator, Kateri Dahl claims Police Chief Karl Turner manufactured false complaints to fire her after she called attention to a series of rape allegations against one man, known as "Robert Voe", which she says Turner would not investigate.
wcyb.com
Therapy dog brings excitement to kids in Marion
MARION, Va (WCYB) — Kidz at Play in Marion recently welcomed a new 4-legged employee. Archie, a 2 year old beagle was adopted from the Smyth County Animal Shelter and earned his title of therapy dog through Pet Partners. “It’s awesome, it’s bring your dog to work day every...
wcyb.com
Carter County Sheriff's Office offering $1,000 reward for arrest of person of interest
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The Carter County Sheriff's Office said Monday that it is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Brandon Clay Carrier is wanted by the sheriff's office. Detectives are working with the...
wcyb.com
Local high school student wins record number of blue ribbons at Appalachian Fair
GRAY, Tenn--A huge win for a local high school student at the Appalachian Fair. Cara Beth Chrisawn won more than 115 blue ribbons during the fair's 4H contest, which is the largest number of blue ribbons anyone has ever won at the fair. Chrisawn entered more than 300 items in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcyb.com
Long time J.I. Burton basketball coach Richard "Stan" Wilson passes away
Long time J.I. Burton basketball coach Richard "Stan" Wilson passed away on Monday morning. Wilson spent 45 years at J.I. Burton as a student, teacher, assistant principal, athletic director and coach. He won 541 games, which is the most victories in the state of Virginia by a Group "A" school...
wcyb.com
SAC Previews: Tusculum, UVA Wise, Emory & Henry
(WCYB) — Three area college teams kickoff the season later this week. Tusculum and UVA Wise each look to have bounce back seasons in 2022. Meanwhile, Emory & Henry will compete in the South Atlantic Conference for the first time as they make the transition from Division III to Division II. Even though they're playing a SAC schedule, Emory & Henry is ineligible to compete for a SAC Championship this season.
Comments / 0