Bristol, VA

wcyb.com

2 dead following Buchanan County fire, police say

RAVEN, Va. (WCYB) — Two people were found dead following a fire in Buchanan County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to the 1200 block of Meadows Road in the Raven community at 7:36 p.m. Three people were inside the house at the time of the fire, police said. A man was able to safely get out, police added.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Hope to Dream hosts water park day for deserving families

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — A fun day for a phenomenal cause. Hope to Dream held an event at Wetlands Water Park for deserving families on Sunday. Hope to Dream is an organization developed by Ashley to ensure children have beds to sleep in. Since the organization began in 2010, more...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol TriPride Festival makes history, takes place in 2 states simultaneously

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The 2022 TriPride festival makes history this year as the first pride event in the nation to take place in two states simultaneously. Vice President of TriPride Melody Taylor said, "Just to see this many people coming out and just supporting diversity, and equality, and showing our region that it doesn't matter who you are, it doesn't matter who you love, you're valid and you deserve to have everything everyone else has in this world for this many people to come out and support that is breathtaking."
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Johnson City files response to lawsuit

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn--The city of Johnson City has filed a response in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to pending litigation initiated by a former federal special prosecutor. The lawsuit filed by former federal special investigator, Kateri Dahl claims Police Chief Karl Turner manufactured false complaints to fire her after she called attention to a series of rape allegations against one man, known as "Robert Voe", which she says Turner would not investigate.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Therapy dog brings excitement to kids in Marion

MARION, Va (WCYB) — Kidz at Play in Marion recently welcomed a new 4-legged employee. Archie, a 2 year old beagle was adopted from the Smyth County Animal Shelter and earned his title of therapy dog through Pet Partners. “It’s awesome, it’s bring your dog to work day every...
MARION, VA
wcyb.com

Long time J.I. Burton basketball coach Richard "Stan" Wilson passes away

Long time J.I. Burton basketball coach Richard "Stan" Wilson passed away on Monday morning. Wilson spent 45 years at J.I. Burton as a student, teacher, assistant principal, athletic director and coach. He won 541 games, which is the most victories in the state of Virginia by a Group "A" school...
NORTON, VA
wcyb.com

SAC Previews: Tusculum, UVA Wise, Emory & Henry

(WCYB) — Three area college teams kickoff the season later this week. Tusculum and UVA Wise each look to have bounce back seasons in 2022. Meanwhile, Emory & Henry will compete in the South Atlantic Conference for the first time as they make the transition from Division III to Division II. Even though they're playing a SAC schedule, Emory & Henry is ineligible to compete for a SAC Championship this season.
TUSCULUM, TN

