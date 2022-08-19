Rockford students create mural totems as part of art program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some of the area’s youngest artists showed off their work on Friday as part of the Rockford Area Arts Council’s “Spark!” program.

More than 20 middle and high school students had artwork on display. The students worked side-by-side with local artists over the last two weeks and created four large mosaic totems with the theme of “hope.”

Alex Church, with the Rockford Area Arts Council, says the program gives the young artists an accomplishment they can point to.

“One of the biggest benefits is that the kids are going to be able to put their mark on Rockford. I mean, these are going to be in Rockford for the rest of their life. They can tell their kids about these and their families about these,” he said.



Womanspace, at 3333 Maria Linden Drive, hosted an ice cream social and unveiling.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.