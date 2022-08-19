ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford students create mural totems as part of art program

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdePH_0hNxeB6L00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some of the area’s youngest artists showed off their work on Friday as part of the Rockford Area Arts Council’s “Spark!” program.

More than 20 middle and high school students had artwork on display. The students worked side-by-side with local artists over the last two weeks and created four large mosaic totems with the theme of “hope.”

Alex Church, with the Rockford Area Arts Council, says the program gives the young artists an accomplishment they can point to.

“One of the biggest benefits is that the kids are going to be able to put their mark on Rockford. I mean, these are going to be in Rockford for the rest of their life. They can tell their kids about these and their families about these,” he said.

Womanspace, at 3333 Maria Linden Drive, hosted an ice cream social and unveiling.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Rockford, IL
Entertainment
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
100fmrockford.com

With future of Pec Playhouse in limbo, sisters tout theater’s value to downtown Pecatonica businesses

PECATONICA — A grassroots group of arts supporters is working to showcase the value of the Pec Playhouse as the nonprofit community theater works to rebuild in downtown. The small theater at 314 N. Main St. in the village’s quaint downtown was torn down after its roof collapsed under the weight of heavy snow in February 2021. Plans to rebuild have been stuck in limbo, largely because of a debate over what will happen to a 141-year-old former granary next to where the theater once stood.
PECATONICA, IL
nbc15.com

Madison community gathers for Magic Pride Festival

The Middleton Police Department is hoping to grow along with the city. Hundreds gather in Poynette to fish, raise money for children with cancer. The Poynette community gathered Sunday afternoon to set out on the water, fish and help families in need. Community members walk, run and stroll to raise...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Live at Levings’ holds talent show finals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another installment of “Live at Levings” took place Sunday night. The talent show finals and concert was held at Levings Park. The talent show finals kicked off the show, with the top three acts taking home cash prizes. The top prize was $1,000. Music and dance acts followed the show, including […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Famous musicians from Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is rocking. Many famous bands and singers have come from the stateline city over the years, but a lot of them might not be known as hometown heroes. Find a list of below of the most famous musicians that have their roots in Rockford. Cheap Trick: Formed in 1973, Cheap […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Totems#Nexstar Media Inc
WIFR

Rockford Chuck E. Cheese reopening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chuck E. Cheese at 3600 East State Street is reopening its doors on Wednesday, August 24 from 5 - 7 pm. This comes after the building went through a major renovation project. Over 15 new games, interactive dance floor, large format video wall and a brand...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Sports
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: HUD Announces Funds for Homeless Programming

The City of Rockford Health & Human Services Department (A Community Action Agency), in conjunction with the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition (IL-501 CoC), will be accepting applications for new and renewal applications for the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development Continuum of Care (CoC) competitive grant program for Dekalb, Winnebago and Boone Counties.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Clean up begins at Rockford church after devastating fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks after a fire at the oldest catholic church in Rockford, many are hard at work salvaging what’s left inside the building. A fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. August 8 on the roof of St. James Catholic Church on N. 2nd Street. Masses restarted August 14, taking place in the Beauvais Center for the time being.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Adoption fees waived for ‘Clear the Shelter’ event at WCAS

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve been thinking about adopting a rescue pet, here’s your sign. The Winnebago County Animal Shelter is hosting it’s annual Clear the Shelters event from 11 to 4 p.m. Friday, August 26 and 11 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27 at their main shelter located at 4517 N. Main St. in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy