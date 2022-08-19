Read full article on original website
Lynn Ford
4d ago
wasn't life threatening... here I am 8 months pregnant, and have to worry about being shot because of road rage? smh. do better Columbia. 😒
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Related
Man shot at apartment complex in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man was found shot at North Pointe Estates in north Columbia. Columbia Police say responded to the apartment complex after a report of shots fired from Shotspotter. Officials say investigators are at the apartment complex on Ripplemeyer Avenue looking for evidence, talking to residents and...
Man was justified in killing man who broke into his Lexington home, prosecutors determine
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Police say a fatal shooting pf a man at a home earlier this month has been ruled a justified act of self-defense. Officers say the decision was made after the 11th Circuit Solicitor reviewed evidence from the shooting the Mallard Lake neighborhood on August 16.
wach.com
Columbia Police respond to shooting at North Pointe Estates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating an incident at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. In a tweet by the department, officers received a Shot spotter alert around 3:30 p.m. A 20-year-old man was found outside the complex with injuries, he has been checked into a local hospital in critical condition.
WIS-TV
Suspect turns himself in to Sumter County deputies
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Daizhan Perry turned himself in to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after being accused of attempted murder. Officials say Perry is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident at Calvin’s Place in Rembert on Friday, July 29, 2022. Notice a spelling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man turns self in day after Sumter neighborhood shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a 19-year-old has turned himself in following a Sunday shooting on Barwick Road that left a man in critical condition. In a statement released on Monday afternoon, police said Rakim Da'Veon Wells was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail. Police...
WIS-TV
RCSD responds to viral video of deputy altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has released a statement about the TikTok video that shows a recent altercation at a courthouse between two deputies. The altercation was captured on video by a passerby in the courthouse. In the video, a female deputy can be heard...
WIS-TV
Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday. Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.
abccolumbia.com
Police search for woman accused of gas station assault
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying a woman accused of assault. Take a good look, police say the woman on your screen assaulted a customer at the circle k on Augusta Road Friday. Authorities tell ABC Columbia News, the woman was last seen leaving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
manninglive.com
Sheriff's department looking for information on Gable shooting
On August 22, 2022, Clarendon County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the call of a gunshot victim and shooting incident at Big Daddy's Club on Hwy 301 in the Gable community of Clarendon County. Deputies arrived to find one victim, a security person, who was actively working at the location, with a gunshot wound to the left hand. The victim was immediately transported by EMS to McLeod Health Clarendon. Deputies discovered numerous shell casings in the parking area and in the roadway on the north and south sides of the club. Witnesses stated there was a large crowd of people outside of the club when an altercation occured involving gunfire. Witnesses stated there were multiple shooters involved with this incident. Several vehicles were also struck by gunfire. The motive for this act of violence is unkown at the present time.
Student tied to Gaston shooting caught with gun at Airport High School, police say
CAYCE, S.C. — An 18-year-old Airport High School student has been arrested after authorities found a gun in his backpack on Monday. According to the Cayce Police Department, officers were tipped off by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department that 18-year-old Treyvon Arteigas Hampton was one of multiple students from the high school who were believed to have been involved in an altercation and shooting near Gaston on Saturday.
Argument leads to exchange of gunfire in Lexington County; 1 injured
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One man is recovering after an argument led to gunfire in Lexington County. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said that the shooting happened on Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane off of Fish Hatchery Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, the shooting was preceded by an argument but ended with an exchange of gunfire.
abccolumbia.com
One person injured in Lexington shooting, investigation underway
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a Saturday night shooting in Lexington. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department a man was shot during an exchange of gunfire at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Investigators say he was shot in the upper body...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
Victim of Fatal Shooting in Fairfield County identified by Coroner
FAIRFIELD, CO SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Winnsboro. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 21 year old Martez Ke’Montae Hughes, of Winnsboro, SC, was pronounced dead on Saturday August 20, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland. The coroner says Hill...
WLTX.com
Armed suspect on the run after robbing Broad River Road store in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect accused of robbing a convenience store of money and cigarettes early Sunday morning. According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 7701 Broad River Road in Irmo.
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in Old Charleston Road head-on collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Patricia A. McCutcheon, 61, of Pelion as the victim of a head-on collision. The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on Aug.19 on the 500 block of Old Charleston Road. According to Coroner Fisher, McCutcheon was traveling southbound...
WIS-TV
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road last night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies say a man was found unresponsive, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted to perform CPR but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
wach.com
Columbia gang member sentenced to five years on a gun charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Raekwon Cortez Ford, 25, of Columbia, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In late November 2019, several automobiles were broken into and various items stolen, including an iPhone. One of...
WIS-TV
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Airport High School student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his book bag. Treyvon Hampton, 18, was arrested Monday by the Cayce Police Department for a weapons violation. Lexington School District Two officials say administrators and the school’s resource officers were...
Darlington County man charged with murder in Timmonsville-area killing
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old man Darlington County man has been charged with murder in the death of a man found shot to death Tuesday inside a car in the Timmonsville area, Florence County authorities said. Nicaise Antwan Stevenson, 23, of Lamar, was arrested on Sunday. He remained in the Florence County Detention Center […]
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 1