Smith, William Sidney
William Sidney Smith, age 59, of McCoy, died, Friday, August 26, 2022. He was born in Radford, VA on February 20, 1963 to the late Sherman Ellis and Goldie Reed Smith. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Ellis Smith; paternal grandparents, Ruby and Irvin Smith; maternal grandparents, William Sidney and Mary Purdy Reed.
Farmer, Clara Ferguson
“She was ready for her wings to fly home, but our hearts were not ready to let her go.” Clara Jean Ferguson Farmer passed away peacefully on Thursday August 25, 2022, in Blacksburg, VA after years of declining health. She was born in Union, West Virginia but raised in Giles County, Virginia. She graduated from Narrows High School and attended Radford Womens’ College.
Robeson, Andrew
Andrew Robeson, professor emeritus of Virginia Tech, beloved family patriarch and lifelong member of the Blacksburg community, reached the end of a deeply rich life on July 10, 2022. He was 96 years old. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Leigh Robeson and Mary Matthews Robeson, sisters...
Allison, Eathel Hodge
Eathel Jean Allison, age 83 of Allisonia passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Commonwealth Assisted Living Facility in Hillsville, Virginia. Born December 18, 1938 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late John Walter Hodge & Lena Quesenberry Hodge. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Allison, sisters: Dorothy Sizemore, Nancy Hill and brother, Terry Hodge.
Childs & Metzler Anniversary
We need your help. Someone in the community knows what happened to Heidi Childs and David Metzler the night they were murdered at Caldwell Fields on August 26, 2009. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn you $100,000 reward. Do us a favor. Please share this to your Facebook and ask your friends to share. Roanoke, Giles, Roanoke County, Montgomery County. Flood the newsfeeds with the flyer. These families need closure and they need justice. #TheAWAREFoundation.
9/14: Cybersecurity CTF Game!
Want to learn Cybersecurity, hacking & defense.. while partaking in free food, drinks, free t-shirts, swag and valuable prizes?. On the the afternoon and evening of Wed Sept 14th, the CRC, RBTC Cybersecurity Forum and the Virginia Cyber Range are hosting a free lunch, CTF-game practice sessions, followed at 5:30pm by a regional CTF Cybersecurity competition with more food, t-shirts, swag and $1,000+ in major prizes!
9/10: Mt. Tabor Ruritan Fish Fry
Mount Tabor Ruritan Club will hold its last Fish Fry for 2022 on Saturday, September 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Slusser’s Chapel Picnic Shelter, 1543 Mount Tabor Rd, Blacksburg. Serving of fish, fries and slaw; homemade desserts; and beverages. Adults-$12, children under 12-$6, (under 3)-free, carry-outs-$12. Held rain or shine. Call or text 540-449-6178 for further information. On Facebook at MtTaborRuritan.
9/21: 2022 Health & Wellness Fair
The AARP Blacksburg Chapter, Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine and Christiansburg Recreation Center presents the 2022 Health and Wellness Fair on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Christiansburg Recreation Center. Featuring over 100 exhibitors representing all areas of wellness, the event will include flu shots, hearing & vision tests,...
Areal Flood Advisory Until 9 pm
At 706 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected within the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. – Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. – Some locations that will experience flooding include… Blacksburg… Christiansburg… Radford… Pulaski… Dublin… Pilot… Shawsville… – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
