Shot Fired Through Floor Of Lincoln Apartment During Party
A resident of an apartment complex in the 300 block of W Charleston called Lincoln Police around 10:20 Sunday morning after finding a bullet hole in the ceiling of their bedroom. “Arriving officers observed the damage to the ceiling and related damage to a clothes dresser. The upstairs apartment reportedly...
Burglars Target Lincoln Verizon Store
Lincoln Police are investigating a Sunday morning burglary at the Verizon store at 30th and Pine Lake Road. “Employees arriving for work discovered one of the ground level windows had been shattered, multiple display cases were entered, and various electronic devices removed,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says...
Missing Lincoln Inmate Arrested In Las Vegas
An inmate who disappeared more than two years ago from the Community Correctional Center – Lincoln has been arrested in Las. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Ronald Taylor was taken into custody on August 26. Taylor left CCC-L with another inmate, on May 21, 2020. Brandon Britton was arrested in Texas about a month later.
Update On Deadly Lincoln Motorcycle Crash
Lincoln Police have released new details in a motorcycle crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. LPD says witnesses reported the motorcycle was speeding and ran the red light and collided with a black 2022 Ford F150 truck. Investigators say when officers arrived at...
Saturday Fire Destroys House In Denton
A Denton woman called 911 just before noon on Saturday to say her roof was on fire. “The house, which was a ranch style log home, was a total loss, estimated value $370,000,” says Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin. Fire crews from Denton, Southwest Fire...
Lincoln Man Serving Time For Murder Dies In Custody
A Lincoln man who was serving time at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has died while in custody. Department of Corrections officials say 41 year old Kevin Miller died Thursday, August 25 at the Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence on charges out of Lancaster County for...
New Year, Same Feel for Nebraska in Overseas Loss to Northwestern
The start of 2022 carried the echoes of 2021. After nine single-digit losses last season—eight by one score—Nebraska turned multiple double-digit leads into deficits and ultimately a 31-28 season-opening loss to Northwestern Saturday in Dublin, Ireland. Much like had been seen in past versions of the Scott Frost...
Nebraska Sweeps Pepperdine; Finishes Perfect on Opening Weekend
A little bit of a challenge for No. 1 Nebraska on the second day of the 2022 campaign. After not allowing more than 16 points in a set in either match Friday, the Huskers were pushed by Pepperdine to the tune of the Waves scoring at least 19 all three sets Saturday. Still, NU came out with another sweep: 26-24, 25-19, 25-22.
Why didn’t you see this coming?
New players, new assistant coaches, new offensive play caller. All of Scott Frost’s changes and all the supposed upgrades across the board couldn’t put this Husker football program back together again. At least not in a single offseason. Nebraska was out-coached and out-classed in yet another close loss....
