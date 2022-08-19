A little bit of a challenge for No. 1 Nebraska on the second day of the 2022 campaign. After not allowing more than 16 points in a set in either match Friday, the Huskers were pushed by Pepperdine to the tune of the Waves scoring at least 19 all three sets Saturday. Still, NU came out with another sweep: 26-24, 25-19, 25-22.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO