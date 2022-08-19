ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Summit Carbon Solutions responds to captured CO2 pipeline criticism in ND

By Adrienne Oglesby
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLIl9_0hNxdeT500

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — After our latest report from the landowners’ meeting regarding the Summit Carbon Solutions Project, KX News spoke with Summit Carbon Solutions themselves for their response.

Summit Carbon Solutions’ project plans to carry a pipeline across five states ending here in North Dakota, where captured carbon dioxide will be permanently stored underground.

They say it is proven to be beneficial, effective and it has even worked in some projects already.

Our previous interviewee concerned about this particular project, Scott Skokos, referred to the project as essentially quote, “a federal tax credit boondoggle.”

Executive VP of Summit Carbon Solutions, Wade Boeshans, says that is simply not the case.

“Whether it was electrical infrastructure or internet connection, the banking industry supported the agriculture industry in the forms of crop insurance and others, because these are critical to the U.S. economy and the livelihoods of all. In this case, you have 45Q tax credits and that is the incentive for capturing and storing CO2. That was put in place in 2018 by the Trump administration and then recently expanded by the Biden administration. So yes, there is an incentive out there, and it’s incentivizing the deployment of low carbon energy supply to the benefit of all Americans,” Boeshans said.

Be sure to tune in to KX News this weekend, we will go into detail about the actual project with Summit Carbon Solutions and speak with landowners who are not opposed to the pipeline.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Large oilfield wastewater spill reported in northwest North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State regulators are investigating the spill of oilfield wastewater from a broken pipeline in northwestern North Dakota. Karl Rockman, of the state Department of Environmental Quality, said Hess Corp., the pipeline’s owner, reported the saltwater spill near Ray on Aug. 15, and estimated its size at 8,400 gallons (31,797 liters). Rockman […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KX News

What’s different about 2022 ND marijuana vote? Money.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The main group working to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota has more than a half-million dollars to press its case, far more than the mostly shoe-leather effort they relied on four years ago. Meanwhile, a major oil industry group that helped fund opposition last time says it will sit on the […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KX News

The proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline in North Dakota

After our latest report from Summit Carbon Solutions Project, KX News spoke in more detail with them to learn more about the logistics of the project.  “The project is proposing to capture CO2 from 32 ethanol plants across five states putting aggregated CO2 into a pipeline system on new construction and deliver it to western […]
INDUSTRY
KX News

North Dakota natural gas production is up

Our April Snowstorms slowed down oil and natural gas production. But according to a recent report, both oil and natural gas are seeing an uptick. According to the North Dakota Industrial Commission, natural gas production in North Dakota went up by almost 10 percent in June. Oil production has gone up by over 3 percent […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Dioxide#U S Economy#Agriculture Industry#Crop Insurance#Business Industry#Linus Business#Americans#Summit Carbon Solutions
KX News

Congressional Badge of Bravery awarded to BIA officer

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Dexter Davis, a Bureau of Indan Affairs (BIA) law enforcement officer, was awarded the Congressional Badge of Bravery today in recognition of his acts of bravery while serving on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. According to a news release, Officer Davis was one of the first responders to an incident on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KX News

Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KX News

Grants help teachers introduce new STEM opportunities

“There’s 12,000 teachers in the state of North Dakota, all 12,000 have great ideas. You could be the next teacher that receives the grant award as the recipient and encourage them to reach out to us if they have any questions,” ND Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler said. The teacher grant opportunities come after […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Counties with the most super commuters in North Dakota

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact […]
FOSTER COUNTY, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy