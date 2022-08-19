ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Cheddar News

Breaking Down Why Georgia Taxpayers Can List Embryos as Tax Dependants

The state of Georgia has implemented a new tax policy to allow parents to list an embryo as a dependent. Aklima Khondoker, the chief legal officer for the New Georgia Project explained what this means for taxpayers and expectant mothers in Georgia, as well as how the regulation appears to be another way of restricting abortion access in the Peach State. "One thing that's different in Georgia's anti-abortion law as compared to other states is that it deliberately called the fetus or the embryo a person, and the reason why it's called that embryo, that collection of cells, a person, is because it wants to bestow additional rights to the to the person or or rather to the embryo that's held within the woman's body," Khondoker said.
GEORGIA STATE
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy