Packers pull off trade with Jaguars
The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn’t figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to […] The post Packers pull off trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, whose unmistakable swagger in helping the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title earned him the nickname “Lenny the Cool,” died Wednesday. He was 87. Dawson’s family announced his death in a statement through KMBC, the Kansas City-based television station where he starred in his second career as a broadcaster. No cause was given, though Dawson had been in declining health for years. “With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson,” the family’s statement read. “He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers.” The MVP of the Chiefs’ victory over the Vikings in January 1970, Dawson had entered hospice care on Aug. 12.
Are people around Patriots getting tired of Bill Belichick's attitude?
Nick “Fitzy” Stevens and Chris Scheim expressed their frustrations with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Audacy’s “6 Rings and Football Things” podcast.
247Sports predicts which bowl game Auburn football will play in
247Sports predicts Auburn to face a PAC-12 team in their bowl game.
Versatile Mike Tirico Has No Shortage of Opinions
The voice of NBC Sports, who has called a range of events from Notre Dame football and the Olympics to the Indy 500 and Kentucky Derby, talks golf with host Jay Delsing.
