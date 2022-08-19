ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Packers pull off trade with Jaguars

The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn’t figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to […] The post Packers pull off trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, whose unmistakable swagger in helping the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title earned him the nickname “Lenny the Cool,” died Wednesday. He was 87. Dawson’s family announced his death in a statement through KMBC, the Kansas City-based television station where he starred in his second career as a broadcaster. No cause was given, though Dawson had been in declining health for years. “With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson,” the family’s statement read. “He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers.” The MVP of the Chiefs’ victory over the Vikings in January 1970, Dawson had entered hospice care on Aug. 12.
KANSAS CITY, MO
