Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
Inc.com
The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too
When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
Former FBI special agent reveals if DOJ or FBI was pushing to execute warrant for Trump raid
Former FBI special agent Maureen O'Connell explained why the Department of Justice was "trying to push" the FBI to execute the warrant for the Trump raid Thursday on the "Special Report" panel. O'CONNELL: Sometimes I think it's just a real good idea to sit back and let the chips fall...
Trump Tells His Lawyers: Get ‘My’ Top Secret Documents Back
In the weeks after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, former President Donald Trump repeatedly made a simple-sounding but extraordinary ask: he wanted his lawyers to get “my documents” back from federal law enforcement. Trump wasn’t merely referring to the alleged trove of attorney-client material that he insists was...
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!
Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
Vice
Landlords Broke AC Units and Called CPS to Force Out Tenants During the Pandemic
A Congressional investigation into four corporate landlords has revealed coercion, scare tactics, and deceit designed to force tenants from their homes during the height of the pandemic. An eviction moratorium was meant to protect vulnerable out-of-work people from ending up on the street during an unprecedented health disaster. But landlords...
Trump Suddenly Loves 'Sleazy' FBI Agents, Insists He Always 'Has Their Backs'
He claims agents are “furious at FBI leadership” for the “political weaponization against a president (me).”
Mic
The worst GOP operative you’ve never heard of is about to become the one you can’t ignore
Odds are pretty good that you’ve never heard of Leonard Leo. After this week, that’s likely about to change, thanks to a carefully structured business arrangement that’s poised to elevate a man already considered one of the most powerful conservative operatives in the country into a veritable kingmaker with the funds to alter the political landscape for decades to come.
SEE IT: Biden’s Pinocchio nose grows in NYC billboard
A campaign opposed to the Inflation Reduction Act has released a new ad specifically targeting what it calls President Joe Biden’s broken promises to small businesses.
New York Democrats ripped over migrant crisis, crime surge: 'Disaster for everybody involved'
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y. ripped Gov. Kathy Hochul's soft-on-crime bail reform policies on "Fox News Live" Sunday, urging New Yorkers to elect a new governor to begin seeing change in the communities. REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: This is a really terrible situation and should be eye-opening for the people in New...
Washington Examiner
Mueller prosecutor claims DOJ looking at ‘substantial criminal case’ against Trump
A former top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller is arguing the Justice Department could be bringing a “substantial criminal case” against former President Donald Trump related to the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago. Andrew Weissmann, who served as FBI general counsel under former President Barack Obama and criticized...
Trump's inner circle knew the White House documents were a 'big problem' and worried since June that the former president was getting himself into legal trouble: report
The National Archives notified Trump's attorneys that the FBI would review White House records after weeks of delay. Trump's lawyers previously requested time to review documents, claiming executive privilege. Trump's inner circle anticipated that "Mar-a-Lago is a big problem," The Washington Post reported. People close to Donald Trump worried that...
Remote Jobs and Women: How Working From Home Has Altered the Family Dynamic, Mental Health and More
Earlier this year, Forbes published an article that asked, "Could the new hybrid workplace turn some women into second-class employees?" It focused on the very delicate work-life balance that pervades...
abovethelaw.com
Thinking Like A Person, And A Lawyer, About The Trump Search Warrant
About a week ago, Donald Trump reportedly tried to contact Merrick Garland to ask how Trump could “reduce the heat” caused by the execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. Gee, let me think about this for a minute. Oh! I’ve got it: If Trump wanted to “reduce...
Fox News
Disgraced ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok rejects ‘nonsense’ idea that agency is ‘one-sided’
Former FBI official Peter Strzok defended the FBI once again against allegations that the agency is "one-sided" despite previously being fired in 2018 for sending out anti-Trump texts. On Monday, Strzok appeared on "CNN Newsroom" to discuss the FBI raid against former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month. Trump...
abovethelaw.com
There Are Only Law Firms That Have Been Hacked And Those That Will Be
I had written in Harvard Business Review about the potential for Wikileaks and related groups to “expose your corporate brain” back in 2010 before the groups had ever done so to private companies. Not long after, the director of the FBI put forward the oft-cited point of view that “there are only two types of companies: those that have been hacked and those that will be. And even they are converging into one category: companies that have been hacked and will be hacked again.” From where we sit today, this is categorically true.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Sues Merrick Garland For Bad Court Thingy
Donald Trump’s crackerjack legal team has finally filed its promised “major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment.” In fact, it’s pretty light on “Fourth Amendment,” as well as discernible legal standards and facts. But no matter, because any lack of legal sufficiency is more than made up for in sheer, brazen batshittery. As per usual.
abovethelaw.com
Worried About Law School Student Loan Repayment? You're Not The Only One.
It’s been more than two years since student debtors have had to fork over a single cent to the government. The student loan pause is supposed to end in a week and a half, on August 31. Is anyone else getting kind of worried that President Biden has yet to say a word about whether people will actually be expected to start paying again come September (much less if any of their student-loan debt will be canceled)?
abovethelaw.com
Is There Any Outlet Too Stupid For Alan Dershowitz?
The internet may be “forever,” but I don’t expect my words will become the next Rosetta Stone where future archaeologists decipher the zeitgeist of our era by filtering my articles against Urban Dictionary and reruns of the Wizards of Waverly Place. Still, I’m kind of proud of “Dumb-namic duo,” the term I busted out yesterday to describe onetime respected scholars Jonathan Turley and Alan Dershowitz.
Judge in Trump Raid Should Explain Recusal in Clinton Case: Ex-Prosecutors
Former federal prosecutor Shanlon Wu told Newsweek there's a "tremendous lack of transparency" when it comes to why judges recuse themselves from cases.
