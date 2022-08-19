The is a big spotlight on the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2022 NFL season, largely due to the arrival of star wide receiver Davante Adams. The Silver and Black made a huge splash when they acquired the five-time Pro Bowler from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, even though Green Bay reportedly offered Adams a comparable contract that would have kept him playing with Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin. Ultimately, the Bay Area native wanted to reunite with his Fresno State teammate and Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr, so he packed his bags to head to Sin City. You can buy the new Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO