Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
Aaron Rodgers’ job in jeopardy? David Bakhtiari hilariously sparks Packers QB competition
It looks like Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is threatened by his potential QB replacement … And no, we’re not talking about Jordan Love, but rather David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari returned to practice Sunday after a lengthy recovery journey from a torn ACL, and right in the first day that he joined the team, he was ready to steal the position of his good friend. The veteran offensive tackle was caught on video practicing with the team under center and taking snaps, looking like he is ready to play QB.
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver
Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, there has been some speculation as to who Aaron Rodgers’ top target on the Green Bay Packers will be in 2022. Early indications suggest that Allen Lazard would be the logical fit to receive the bulk of Rodgers’ targets, but there may be another young wideout ready […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said." Adding, "It’s for an undisclosed draft pick." Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the...
Packers pull off trade with Jaguars
The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn’t figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to […] The post Packers pull off trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aaron Rodgers drops assessment on Packers receivers Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs
The Green Bay Packers have never been known to use a high draft pick on the wide receiver position. However, they brought in two rookie receivers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the 2022 NFL Draft, using their second-round and fourth-round picks to address the position. The Packers brought in North Dakota State wide receiver Christian […] The post Aaron Rodgers drops assessment on Packers receivers Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers gets 100% real on Packers’ offense amid wide receiver questions
The Green Bay Packers entered the 2022 training camp with plenty of questions, particularly on their offense after the departure of Davante Adams. After weeks of full practices, however, superstar QB Aaron Rodgers like what he has seen so far from the attack that he is going to lead. Sure...
For Packers WR Romeo Doubs, the Good Outweighs the Bad
So far, the plusses for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs outweigh the minuses. The post For Packers WR Romeo Doubs, the Good Outweighs the Bad appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC26
Over a century of rivalry between Neenah and Menasha will play out in Friday's game
NEENAH (NBC 26) — The historic rivalry between the football teams in Neenah and Menasha is over 100 years old. That rivalry took a break when conferences realigned in 2013. On Friday night, the cross-town rivals play for only the second time in nine years. "The rivalry began in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders jersey: How to buy home, away gear after offseason Green Bay Packers trade
The is a big spotlight on the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2022 NFL season, largely due to the arrival of star wide receiver Davante Adams. The Silver and Black made a huge splash when they acquired the five-time Pro Bowler from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, even though Green Bay reportedly offered Adams a comparable contract that would have kept him playing with Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin. Ultimately, the Bay Area native wanted to reunite with his Fresno State teammate and Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr, so he packed his bags to head to Sin City. You can buy the new Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
NFL・
FOX Sports
Packers to keep resting starters for final preseason game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and most of Green Bay’s other starters will open the season without having played in any of the Packers’ three exhibition games. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Rodgers and the other Packers who hadn’t played in...
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES BOYS SOCCER Green Bay Preble 1, Kimberly 0 GREEN BAY - Johnathan Mendez scored on an assist from Bogdan Tereshchenko early in the first half and that...
Comments / 0