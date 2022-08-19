ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ job in jeopardy? David Bakhtiari hilariously sparks Packers QB competition

It looks like Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is threatened by his potential QB replacement … And no, we’re not talking about Jordan Love, but rather David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari returned to practice Sunday after a lengthy recovery journey from a torn ACL, and right in the first day that he joined the team, he was ready to steal the position of his good friend. The veteran offensive tackle was caught on video practicing with the team under center and taking snaps, looking like he is ready to play QB.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver

Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, there has been some speculation as to who Aaron Rodgers' top target on the Green Bay Packers will be in 2022. Early indications suggest that Allen Lazard would be the logical fit to receive the bulk of Rodgers' targets, but there may be another young wideout ready
The Spun

Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said." Adding, "It's for an undisclosed draft pick." Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the
ClutchPoints

Packers pull off trade with Jaguars

The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn't figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers drops assessment on Packers receivers Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs

The Green Bay Packers have never been known to use a high draft pick on the wide receiver position. However, they brought in two rookie receivers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the 2022 NFL Draft, using their second-round and fourth-round picks to address the position. The Packers brought in North Dakota State wide receiver Christian
CBS Sports

Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders jersey: How to buy home, away gear after offseason Green Bay Packers trade

The is a big spotlight on the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2022 NFL season, largely due to the arrival of star wide receiver Davante Adams. The Silver and Black made a huge splash when they acquired the five-time Pro Bowler from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, even though Green Bay reportedly offered Adams a comparable contract that would have kept him playing with Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin. Ultimately, the Bay Area native wanted to reunite with his Fresno State teammate and Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr, so he packed his bags to head to Sin City. You can buy the new Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
FOX Sports

Packers to keep resting starters for final preseason game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and most of Green Bay's other starters will open the season without having played in any of the Packers' three exhibition games. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Rodgers and the other Packers who hadn't played in
