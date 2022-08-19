ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Aiken County Animal Shelter will hold ‘Clear The Shelter’ Saturday

By Bria Smith
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Dogs and cats at Aiken County Animal Shelter are ready to find a home and volunteers want to help you find your match.

If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, Aiken County Animal Shelter will be hosting its annual, Clear The Shelter Day with the goal of finding forever homes for each animal.

“That’s one of the main reasons that I chose Kobe is because he has been overlooked because of his ears— I mean, nobody’s perfect,” Lucy Powell said.

Volunteers will be present to assist in finding the pets a new home. Every year the aim is to clear the entire shelter by placing the animals with their new owners.

But, before you adopt your next pet, you have the chance to get to know them a little better.

“We’re gonna have our volunteers showing our dogs out in the parking lot, and they’re gonna be holding onto dogs and they can tell you all about them, what type of home they’d be great for. You can play with them, you can meet them,” Adoption Coordinator Hillary Clark-Kulis said.

ALSO ON WJBF: Burke County couple wanted for aggravated animal cruelty

The shelter is partnering with the group “Friends of the Animal Shelter” to get these pets adopted free of charge.

One woman didn’t want to wait until Saturday. She walked away Friday with a new pet.

“I just need that, um, companionship while I’m at home and I’m retired now,” Powell said.

Lucy Powell said that a recent incident at her home made her want some extra security and knew adoption was the answer.

“If I had a pet, they usually–especially a dog– they usually would bark. I even have cameras outside, but my car was too far away.”

It’s events like these that give everyone involved more hope.

“I just think that I’ll be good for him and he’ll be good for me,” Powell said.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and finish at 12 in the afternoon on Saturday. For more information, click here .

