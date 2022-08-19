Read full article on original website
TCSO: Man arrested for assault, puts gun in victim’s mouth
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the incident on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence. Authorities learned that a...
2 arrested in Anderson on drug charges, 2 others arrested on outstanding warrants
ANDERSON, Calif. - Four people were arrested in Anderson on Sunday afternoon after officers said they responded to a report of a disturbance. Anderson Police Department said they responded to a home it says is a known narcotic home on Nathan Drive. Officers detained all the people inside the home...
Anderson home flagged for drug use, marked uninhabitable
A drug house in the City of Anderson was shut down after police uncovered evidence of drug dealing in a parole search, Anderson police say. According to police, on Sunday, August 23, officers went to a residence along the 3300 block of Nathan Drive after reports of a disturbance. Anthony Lee Smith, one of the residents, was on parole and thus officers were able to perform a search of the home.
Butte County Man Accused of Impersonating an Officer
“On 8/13/2022 a Chico Police Officer was on patrol in the area of the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. when the officer observed a Ford Crown Victoria with California Exempt license plates that did not match the vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop and contacted and detained the solo occupant of the vehicle, Lonnie Henderson (3/23/1960). During the stop, it was determined that the license plate had been stolen from a Sutter County Government vehicle.
Anderson Police asking for help identifying burglary, vehicle theft suspect
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft. Police said the suspect stole several items from multiple vehicles in the parking lot of the Baymont Inn on Arby Way early Monday morning. The suspect then stole a white...
Homeless Woman Reportedly Attacked with Knife
Originally Published By: Red Bluff Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 9, 2022, at approximately 5:45 pm, the homeless victim, Rosie Lander was in her tent in the open space area near the intersection of Crosby Ln and Spyglass Drive. Lander heard some footsteps outside of her tent and yelled for the people to leave. The two suspects outside of the tent refused to leave and instead brutally attacked Lander in her tent with a large knife. One of the suspects stated to Lander during the attack that they hated homeless people. Lander sustained approximately forty (40) stab wounds and lacerations during he attack as she fought back. Lander was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital where her life-threatening injuries were stabilized.
Policing the Police: Multiple Cases Involving Ukiah Officers
A married couple claiming brutality at the hands of the Ukiah Police Department is no longer being prosecuted by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s office. Their case and other cases involving the UPD continue to move through the system. In the case of Elizabeth and Arturo Valdes, the couple...
Parole granted to man arrested in 1994 in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A man responsible for robbing someone at gunpoint, carjacking a pick-up truck, leading police in a high speed chase, driving under the influence and crashing into a car, killing two people, in February of 1994 in Glenn County, was granted parole by a board at the District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.
Four dead in Colusa County head-on collision
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people died after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 5 in Colusa County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. At around 12:45 a.m., officers said a driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way on southbound I-5 south of Fairview Road in the […]
Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said it has closed three housing units in the last two months as it is 60% understaffed. Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said it has closed three housing units in the last two...
Mendocino County prosecutors drop all charges against man disfigured in arrest by UPD￼
UKIAH, 8/19/22 — Mendocino County prosecutors dropped all charges against a man who was permanently disfigured by officers of the Ukiah Police Department (UPD) during a violent arrest last spring. Arturo Valdes was suspected of misdemeanor DUI, but he suffered visible facial fractures during his arrest in the front yard of his Ukiah home.
Suspect arrested for firing gun during fight at Downtown Chico City Plaza Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say that after they were flagged down at the Downtown City Plaza, officers arrested a man after witnesses said he fired a gun at someone he had been fighting with on Saturday at around 5:31 a.m. Officers saw two people fighting near the stage area...
Former CA park ranger passed out in patrol car in 2014 now involved in DUI crash, CHP says
CHP says a former California state park ranger who was captured passed out in his patrol car with a beer can in his lap in 2014, is responsible for a DUI crash in Mendocino County that injured a family of five.
Chico Police locate at-risk, elderly woman
CHICO, Calif. 4:35 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department said an at-risk, elderly woman who was reported missing by a family member on Thursday after they couldn’t find her at her home has been found and is safe. Edwina Nearing, 76, of Chico was last contacted by her...
4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County
A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Shasta County Sheriff's deputies found a suspect whom they call a pimp connected to a human trafficking operation
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies arrested a man wanted in connection with a Multi-Agency Human Trafficking Operation on Friday at around 2 p.m. in Anderson. Deputies served a search warrant for Anthony Augustus, 27, of Redding, at 6513 Lu Lu Ln. Augustus was...
4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
'Person of interest' questioned in Red Bluff fire that destroyed 3 homes
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Fire Department is looking into possible negligence after a fire destroyed three homes Sunday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, they are still investigating a 'person of interest.'. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer told Action News Now the property which the fire originated...
Person killed in crash on Highway 299 at Buckhorn Summit identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 Thursday evening near Buckhorn Summit has been identified. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Christopher Watson of Red Bluff died in the crash. Watson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened...
Last Member of the Covelo Six Sentenced to 31 Years to Life in State Prison for ‘Heinous and Pure Evil’ Crimes
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Samson Musselini Little Bear Joaquin, age 25 years, formerly of Covelo, was sentenced in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon to 31 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
