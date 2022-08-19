ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artois, CA

actionnewsnow.com

TCSO: Man arrested for assault, puts gun in victim’s mouth

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the incident on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence. Authorities learned that a...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Anderson home flagged for drug use, marked uninhabitable

A drug house in the City of Anderson was shut down after police uncovered evidence of drug dealing in a parole search, Anderson police say. According to police, on Sunday, August 23, officers went to a residence along the 3300 block of Nathan Drive after reports of a disturbance. Anthony Lee Smith, one of the residents, was on parole and thus officers were able to perform a search of the home.
ANDERSON, CA
crimevoice.com

Butte County Man Accused of Impersonating an Officer

“On 8/13/2022 a Chico Police Officer was on patrol in the area of the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. when the officer observed a Ford Crown Victoria with California Exempt license plates that did not match the vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop and contacted and detained the solo occupant of the vehicle, Lonnie Henderson (3/23/1960). During the stop, it was determined that the license plate had been stolen from a Sutter County Government vehicle.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson Police asking for help identifying burglary, vehicle theft suspect

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft. Police said the suspect stole several items from multiple vehicles in the parking lot of the Baymont Inn on Arby Way early Monday morning. The suspect then stole a white...
crimevoice.com

Homeless Woman Reportedly Attacked with Knife

Originally Published By: Red Bluff Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 9, 2022, at approximately 5:45 pm, the homeless victim, Rosie Lander was in her tent in the open space area near the intersection of Crosby Ln and Spyglass Drive. Lander heard some footsteps outside of her tent and yelled for the people to leave. The two suspects outside of the tent refused to leave and instead brutally attacked Lander in her tent with a large knife. One of the suspects stated to Lander during the attack that they hated homeless people. Lander sustained approximately forty (40) stab wounds and lacerations during he attack as she fought back. Lander was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital where her life-threatening injuries were stabilized.
kymkemp.com

Policing the Police: Multiple Cases Involving Ukiah Officers

A married couple claiming brutality at the hands of the Ukiah Police Department is no longer being prosecuted by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s office. Their case and other cases involving the UPD continue to move through the system. In the case of Elizabeth and Arturo Valdes, the couple...
actionnewsnow.com

Parole granted to man arrested in 1994 in Glenn County

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A man responsible for robbing someone at gunpoint, carjacking a pick-up truck, leading police in a high speed chase, driving under the influence and crashing into a car, killing two people, in February of 1994 in Glenn County, was granted parole by a board at the District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.
FOX40

Four dead in Colusa County head-on collision

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people died after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 5 in Colusa County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. At around 12:45 a.m., officers said a driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way on southbound I-5 south of Fairview Road in the […]
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues

The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said it has closed three housing units in the last two months as it is 60% understaffed. Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said it has closed three housing units in the last two...
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police locate at-risk, elderly woman

CHICO, Calif. 4:35 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department said an at-risk, elderly woman who was reported missing by a family member on Thursday after they couldn’t find her at her home has been found and is safe. Edwina Nearing, 76, of Chico was last contacted by her...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County

A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. 
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

'Person of interest' questioned in Red Bluff fire that destroyed 3 homes

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Fire Department is looking into possible negligence after a fire destroyed three homes Sunday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, they are still investigating a 'person of interest.'. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer told Action News Now the property which the fire originated...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person killed in crash on Highway 299 at Buckhorn Summit identified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 Thursday evening near Buckhorn Summit has been identified. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Christopher Watson of Red Bluff died in the crash. Watson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Last Member of the Covelo Six Sentenced to 31 Years to Life in State Prison for ‘Heinous and Pure Evil’ Crimes

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Samson Musselini Little Bear Joaquin, age 25 years, formerly of Covelo, was sentenced in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon to 31 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

