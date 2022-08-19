How California's Top 25 Fared: No. 15 Bishop Amat, No. 16 Long Beach Poly roll on Thursday

Seventeen of the 25 are in action in Week Zero.

All but eight of The Golden State's elite get underway in Week 0 of the 2022 high school football season. Check back for updated California football scores throughout the opening weekend.

HOW THE TOP 25 FARED

1. St. John Bosco (0-0)

This week: bye

Next game: Aug. 26 at Allen, Texas

2. Mater Dei-Santa Ana (1-0)

This week: Beat West-Salt Lake City, Utah 42-0

Next game: Aug. 26 at Bishop Gorman-Las Vegas



3. Centennial-Corona (1-0)

This week: Beat Santiago 85-0

Next game: Aug. 26 at Cathedral Catholic-San Diego



4. Mission Viejo (1-0)

This week: bye

Next game: Aug. 26 vs. Servite

5. Santa Margarita-Rancho Santa Margarita (1-0)

This week: Beat San Juan Hills 18-8

Next game: Aug. 26 vs. Norco

6. Los Alamitos (1-0)

This week: Beat Garces Memorial-Bakersfield 41-0

Next game: Aug. 27 at American Heritage, Plantation, Fla.

7. Serra-San Mateo (0-0)

This week: bye

Next game: Aug. 26 at Folsom

8. Folsom (0-0)

This week: Friday vs. Monterey Trail-Elk Grove

Next game: Aug. 26 vs. Serra-San Mateo

9. De La Salle-Concord (0-0)

This week : bye

Next game: Aug. 26 at Monterey Trail-Elk Grove

10. Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (0-1)

This week: Lost to JSerra Catholic 31-17

Next game: Aug. 26 vs. Oaks Christian

11. Serra-Gardena (1-0)

This week: Friday at Orange Lutheran

Next game: Aug. 26 at Long Beach Poly

12. Orange Lutheran (1-0)

This week: Beat Serra-Gardena 27-26

Next game: Aug. 26 at Upland

13. Pittsburg (0-0)

This week: bye

Next game: Aug. 26 vs. Bethel

14. Norco (0-0)

This week: bye

Next game: Aug. 26 at Santa Margarita

15. Bishop Amat-La Puente (1-0)

This week: Beat Valencia 29-6

Next game: Aug. 26 at La Habra

16. Long Beach Poly (1-0)

This week: Beat Clovis 56-7

Next game: Aug. 26 vs. Serra-Gardena

17. JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano (1-0)

This week: Beat Sierra Canyon 31-17

Next game: Aug. 26 at Chaminade

18. Carlsbad (0-0)

This week: bye

Next game: Aug. 26 at Mater Dei Catholic-Chula Vista

19. Simi Valley (1-0)

This week: Beat Ventura 49-3

Next game: Aug. 26 at Knight

20. Mater Dei Catholic-Chula Vista (0-0)

This week: Saturday vs. Cathedral Catholic

Next game: Aug. 26 vs. Carlsbad

21. Saint Francis-Mountain View (0-0)

This week: bye

Next game: Aug. 26 vs. Central Catholic-Modesto

22. Cathedral Catholic-San Diego (0-0)

This week: Saturday at Mater Dei Catholic

Next game: Aug. 26 vs. Centennial-Corona

23. Inglewood (1-0)

This week: Beat St. Bonaventure 41-34

Next game: Aug. 26 at Foothill (Henderson, Nev.)

24. Edison-Huntington Beach (1-0)

This week: Beat Venice-Los Angeles 48-13

Next game: Aug. 26 vs. Leuzinger

25. Liberty-Bakersfield (0-0)

This week: Friday vs. Spanish Springs-Spears (Nev.)

Next game: Aug. 26 vs. Ridgeview