KCBD
United Family donates $500K through Jacky Pierce Charity Classic
LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and its vendor partners have once again raised $500,000 for 27 non-profit organizations through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic (JPCC) golf tournament, which takes place on August 28 and 29. Before the annual dinner on Sunday night, checks were presented to the...
KCBD
Paxton’s Medicaid fraud control unit secures indictment in $6.9 million Medicaid scheme
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - An investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, the FBI, Department of Health and Human Services - Office of the Inspector General, and Customs and Border Protection has led to charges being brought against two Houstonians for their role in a nearly $6.9 million Medicaid fraud and kickback scheme.
