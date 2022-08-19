ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KCBD

United Family donates $500K through Jacky Pierce Charity Classic

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and its vendor partners have once again raised $500,000 for 27 non-profit organizations through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic (JPCC) golf tournament, which takes place on August 28 and 29. Before the annual dinner on Sunday night, checks were presented to the...
LUBBOCK, TX

