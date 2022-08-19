Read full article on original website
U.S. says it's reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month and has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,” according to a court filing Monday. The filing from...
Biden to speak about 'Soul of the Nation' in Philadelphia speech
The president will speak outside Independence Hall on Thursday, according to the White House.
Republicans fight new NC election rules, led by Trump lawyer central to 2020 conspiracies
Claiming to have already trained over 1,000 people to volunteer to help run this November’s elections, conservative activists in North Carolina are opposing new rules that would more strictly regulate those volunteers’ behavior at polling places. They won a key victory Thursday — with support from a controversial...
Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida told the Justice Department on Saturday to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate and said it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case.
Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue
Former Viking Saga newspaper staff members Marcus Pennell, left, and Emma Smith, right, display a pride flag outside of Northwest High School in Grand Island, Neb., July 20, 2022. Administrators of a Nebraska public school have shuttered the school’s award-winning student newspaper, just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues. (McKenna Lamoree/The Independent via AP)
