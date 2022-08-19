The state of Georgia has implemented a new tax policy to allow parents to list an embryo as a dependent. Aklima Khondoker, the chief legal officer for the New Georgia Project explained what this means for taxpayers and expectant mothers in Georgia, as well as how the regulation appears to be another way of restricting abortion access in the Peach State. "One thing that's different in Georgia's anti-abortion law as compared to other states is that it deliberately called the fetus or the embryo a person, and the reason why it's called that embryo, that collection of cells, a person, is because it wants to bestow additional rights to the to the person or or rather to the embryo that's held within the woman's body," Khondoker said.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 MINUTES AGO