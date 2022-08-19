ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

What to know about new, old Michigan school bus laws for drivers

School is back in action in Michigan and that means school buses are back on the road. It’s a great time to remind drivers about what laws they have to follow around school buses and in school zones. The majority of bus-related deaths and injuries involve pedestrians - mostly children - who are struck by a bus or injured when they are exiting the bus to cross traffic. So let’s get into it.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Parvo blamed for dozens of dog deaths in Michigan: What pet owners should know

Laboratory tests from sick or dead dogs in Northern Michigan have come back positive for canine parvovirus, a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs. Unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are most at risk. The virus affects a dog’s gastrointestinal tract and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with feces, environments or people, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Michigan Health
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Detroit, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
City
Genesee Charter Township, MI
Local
Pennsylvania Health
State
Ohio State
City
Genesee Township, PA
State
Indiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Saginaw, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Man visiting family in Warren buys ticket, wins $2M jackpot

A Pennsylvania man claimed his $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot prize one month before the prize was set to expire. The lucky 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn September 25, 2021: 07-12-22-24-30-37. He bought his winning ticket at Shoppers Market Plus, located at 14350 East Nine Mile Road in Warren.
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of SE Michigan -- What to know

DETROIT – Showers and storms are expected to move through later this afternoon and evening and could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has most of southeast Michigan under a slight risk for severe weather, level 2 of 5 on their scale. A line of showers and storms will be moving in from the west closer to 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. this evening and could pack quite a punch.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Does back-to-school and Labor Day signal the end of summer?

Can you believe we’re already approaching Labor Day? Is that the end of summer? Is this the end of the travel season? Should the children return to school now or after Labor Day?. This week on What’s The Buzz, guests Lauren Crocker, co-host of the Blaine Fowler Morning Show...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romaine Lettuce#Wash Hands#Health And Safety#Foodborne Illness#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Safety#General Health#Stec#Cdc
ClickOnDetroit.com

Live radar: Severe storms moving through SE Michigan

The chance for severe weather is increasing in Metro Detroit for Monday afternoon and evening. A line of strong to severe storms are moving through Southeast Michigan, with watches and warnings active across the area. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the region until 10 p.m. -- Track live...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Drier weather moves in for Metro Detroit heading into the weekend

After we finally broke some sunshine working through Friday afternoon, we will keep that trend of sunshine into the forecast as we have throughout the first part of our weekend for Saturday. Expect mostly sunny skies, temperatures will be seasonable heading into the afternoon as most everyone makes it into the lower 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats...
FLORIDA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain moves back into Metro Detroit by Early Next Week

It has been an absolutely beautiful day across the region, plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures as we work through the afternoon, and we will keep the tranquil weather in the forecast as we head into the overnight hours tonight. Expect mainly clear skies overnight tonight, and one more comfortable...
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sunshine, warm temps stick around Metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT – After we finally broke some sunshine working through Friday afternoon, we will keep that trend of sunshine into the forecast as we have throughout the first part of our weekend for Saturday. Expect mostly sunny skies, temperatures will be seasonable heading into the afternoon as most everyone...
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

'Free Staters' roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat

CONCORD, N.H. – As a former ski resort executive, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu knows something about navigating slippery slopes. But recent controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about his grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections. Sununu, who is seeking his fourth...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy