Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 Insider Debates: Should Michigan residents be called ‘Michiganders’ or ‘Michiganians?’
We wake up in Michigan, we spend our day in Michigan, we go to sleep in Michigan. We have fun in Michigan, eat good food in Michigan, raise our kids in Michigan. We live in Michigan, we call it our home. But what do people call those of us who...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are the fastest growing occupations in SE Michigan, according to this new report
A recent analysis released by the Detroit Region Aerotropolis uncovered some labor trends in the region, and in short, its findings showed there are a lot of employment opportunities in the area. Here were some highlights of the analysis. What are the highest growing occupations in Wayne and Washtenaw Counties?
ClickOnDetroit.com
What to know about new, old Michigan school bus laws for drivers
School is back in action in Michigan and that means school buses are back on the road. It’s a great time to remind drivers about what laws they have to follow around school buses and in school zones. The majority of bus-related deaths and injuries involve pedestrians - mostly children - who are struck by a bus or injured when they are exiting the bus to cross traffic. So let’s get into it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Parvo blamed for dozens of dog deaths in Michigan: What pet owners should know
Laboratory tests from sick or dead dogs in Northern Michigan have come back positive for canine parvovirus, a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs. Unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are most at risk. The virus affects a dog’s gastrointestinal tract and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with feces, environments or people, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Man visiting family in Warren buys ticket, wins $2M jackpot
A Pennsylvania man claimed his $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot prize one month before the prize was set to expire. The lucky 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn September 25, 2021: 07-12-22-24-30-37. He bought his winning ticket at Shoppers Market Plus, located at 14350 East Nine Mile Road in Warren.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of SE Michigan -- What to know
DETROIT – Showers and storms are expected to move through later this afternoon and evening and could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has most of southeast Michigan under a slight risk for severe weather, level 2 of 5 on their scale. A line of showers and storms will be moving in from the west closer to 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. this evening and could pack quite a punch.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Does back-to-school and Labor Day signal the end of summer?
Can you believe we’re already approaching Labor Day? Is that the end of summer? Is this the end of the travel season? Should the children return to school now or after Labor Day?. This week on What’s The Buzz, guests Lauren Crocker, co-host of the Blaine Fowler Morning Show...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Repair of Metro Detroit water main hampered by replacement pipe delivery delays
Delayed deliveries of a replacement pipe are pushing back the repair timeline of a broken water main that has impacted several Metro Detroit communities for the last few weeks. The site of a major water main break is still awaiting pieces of a 10-foot-diameter pipe that will replace a broken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police end chase with PIT maneuver -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver. Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live radar: Severe storms moving through SE Michigan
The chance for severe weather is increasing in Metro Detroit for Monday afternoon and evening. A line of strong to severe storms are moving through Southeast Michigan, with watches and warnings active across the area. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the region until 10 p.m. -- Track live...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Stronger thunderstorms possible in Metro Detroit on Monday: What to expect
After another nice day across the region with plenty of sunshine, and a little high cloud cover, we will bring a little more cloud cover into the forecast overnight tonight with temperatures warmer than we’ve seen in the past few nights. We are also bringing the chance of an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drier weather moves in for Metro Detroit heading into the weekend
After we finally broke some sunshine working through Friday afternoon, we will keep that trend of sunshine into the forecast as we have throughout the first part of our weekend for Saturday. Expect mostly sunny skies, temperatures will be seasonable heading into the afternoon as most everyone makes it into the lower 80s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain moves back into Metro Detroit by Early Next Week
It has been an absolutely beautiful day across the region, plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures as we work through the afternoon, and we will keep the tranquil weather in the forecast as we head into the overnight hours tonight. Expect mainly clear skies overnight tonight, and one more comfortable...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sunshine, warm temps stick around Metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT – After we finally broke some sunshine working through Friday afternoon, we will keep that trend of sunshine into the forecast as we have throughout the first part of our weekend for Saturday. Expect mostly sunny skies, temperatures will be seasonable heading into the afternoon as most everyone...
ClickOnDetroit.com
'Free Staters' roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat
CONCORD, N.H. – As a former ski resort executive, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu knows something about navigating slippery slopes. But recent controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about his grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections. Sununu, who is seeking his fourth...
Comments / 0