MILLVILLE — With the temperature hovering at just under 90 degrees, the Region 11 cross country season got underway Tuesday with a tri-meet. The Riverhawks hosted and finished second in both the boys and girls team competitions. Thanks to great pack running by the Logan boys, the Grizzlies easily won that side with 23 points as they had five in the top eight finishers. Green Canyon also had a nice pack on the girls side to beat the hosts, finishing with 29 points and having five runners in the top 10.

LOGAN, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO