Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
Elko Daily Free Press
Carlin man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-80
ELKO – A Carlin man died when his car overturned on Interstate 80 about 10 miles east of Winnemucca. Nevada State Police were called to the scene at 7:38 a.m. Aug. 7. “Preliminary investigation determined that a white Buick sedan was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in the left travel lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Buick drove off the left side of the road into the center median. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to overturn,” stated NSP.
KUTV
Crash in South Ogden leaves Weber District school bus blocking Highway 89
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A crash in South Ogden on Tuesday morning left a Weber School District bus blocking an intersection on Highway 89. The Utah Department of Transportation reported the incident at the 850 East traffic light just after 7:50 a.m. A WSD spokesperson said the bus...
Gephardt Daily
Investigators seek information about fire at Ogden apartment building
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Fire Department is asking for the public’s help as it gathers information about a weekend fire that destroyed an unoccupied apartment building. Firefighters were dispatched about 12:45 a.m. Saturday to a fire at a three-story apartment building still...
Gephardt Daily
Police issue Silver Alert for missing Layton man who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas
LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 57-year-old Layton man with memory issues who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas. Travis William Hicks was last seen about 4:20 p.m. near 2400 N. Fairfield Road, according to the Silver Alert. Hicks has Alzheimer’s disease, a traumatic brain injury and heart issues, and also is suicidal, Layton police said.
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
Gephardt Daily
Layton man charged with felony arson after apartment fire
LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 41-year-old Layton man has been booked into the Davis County jail after an apartment building burned on Aug. 18, Thursday of last week. Firefighters were called to the building, at Overlook at Sunset Pointe, 2955 N. Hill Field Road, at...
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
ksl.com
Ogden man faces charge for vandalism caused to large flag banner at Tooele City Hall
TOOELE — An Ogden man is accused of vandalizing a giant flag that had been hanging in front of Tooele City Hall since June. Lloyd G. Thomas, 36, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony. On Wednesday, a Tooele police officer was on...
kslnewsradio.com
Multiple fences down after drivers speed through turn
CENTERVILLE, Utah – – Families in Centerville said they’ve had cars crash in their yards multiple times after drivers take a turn too quickly without stopping, crashing through their fences. Some drivers are said to take the turn at speeds of 60 mph, posing serious danger. One...
2news.com
Nevada State Police Investigating Fatal Crash That Killed Woman On I-80 Near Winnemucca
Investigators suspect impairment may have been a factor in the crash. Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.
In-N-Out Burger opens in north Utah after longtime planning
LOGA, Utah — Locals queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of northern Utah’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.” Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m. ...
Herald-Journal
Mine operation scaring Sardine Canyon land
After visiting my father in Logan last weekend and while driving back to Sandy, I decided to take a little detour in Sardine Canyon. Having grown up in Logan, I've driven the canyon hundreds of times. So out of curiosity, I decided to see what the bright shiny building might be that is located up on a hill off the side of the road, midway between Logan and Brigham City.
Gephardt Daily
Overhead goats greet Davis County Animal Care officer
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County Animal Care officer responded to a call Saturday night, and was greeted by glowing gazes from above. “Not only did Officer Hepworth find goats on the roof, but the home owner didn’t own any goats!,” says a post on the agency’s Facebook page.
Gephardt Daily
Fire destroys Ogden apartment construction site; dramatic blaze caught on video
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters responded to the scene of an early morning fire at an Ogden construction site. Crews were first dispatched to 34th Street and Washington Boulevard at 12:38 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they reported a fully-engulfed three story apartment structure with heavy...
Gephardt Daily
Lightning sparked Rockin H Fire burns in mountains above Ogden
CAUSEY RESERVOIR, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Rockin H Fire debuted Friday evening thanks to the evening storm as lightning struck a tree high in the mountains above Ogden. The fire was already an acre in size about 9:30 p.m.according to a Facebook post Friday from...
kvnutalk
Logan man with lengthy criminal history sentenced to prison – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 36-year-old Logan man with multiple convictions for theft and forgery has been sent to prison. Jose Mateo Trevino was ordered to serve zero to five years after being told he had run out of chances. Trevino was sentenced in 1st District Court Monday morning. He had...
Herald-Journal
Prep cross country: Logan boys, Green Canyon girls run well
MILLVILLE — With the temperature hovering at just under 90 degrees, the Region 11 cross country season got underway Tuesday with a tri-meet. The Riverhawks hosted and finished second in both the boys and girls team competitions. Thanks to great pack running by the Logan boys, the Grizzlies easily won that side with 23 points as they had five in the top eight finishers. Green Canyon also had a nice pack on the girls side to beat the hosts, finishing with 29 points and having five runners in the top 10.
KSLTV
Layton man built his home to be an highly energy-efficient house
LAYTON, Utah — John Loveless doesn’t break a sweat when it’s in the triple digits. That’s because he lives in what he calls “a giant Yeti cooler,” a highly energy-efficient house that was primarily home-made by the Layton resident. His story begins years ago...
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden School District offers students free meals at eight different locations
OGDEN, Utah — This school year, eight locations within the Ogden School District will offer students meals free of charge. Students who attend Bonneville Elementary, Heritage Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary, James Madison Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Odyssey Elementary, Mound Fort Jr. High and George Washington High School can receive meals for free. There are no constraints around who can and cannot get free meals.
