Read full article on original website
Related
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Shed Tail Revealed
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet developers Game Freak have revealed a new move: Shed Tail
Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour Guide: Aug. 9, Nidoran (F)
Are you interested in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Spotlight Hour.
Pokemon GO Raid Bosses August 2022: Full List
We've compiled a full list of all the Raid bosses currently active in Pokemon GO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pokémon GO's Upcoming Community Days Revealed
Pokémon Go Community Day for the month of August 2022 just ended and if you happen to miss it, do not worry! Pokémon Go Community Day happens each month and luck for you, new dates have been released for the upcoming months.
Pokémon GO World Championships: Codes, Details, Prizes, Research Quests
The Pokémon GO World Championships offer players cash prizes, research tasks and quests, and more. Find all the info here.
Warzone Season 5 Caldera POI Changes Explained
Warzone Season 5 is just around the corner, and a few POI changes are heading to Caldera. Despite both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 being somewhere on the horizon, Raven Software is still in full force pushing out the Warzone content updates. Next up is Warzone Season 5: Last Stand in which players will get to experience some brand new features, including Caldera POI updates, Rebirth Island Resurgence Supreme, and much more.
Diablo 4 Will Be Loot Box-Free, Blizzard Confirms
Blizzard says Diablo 4 won't include loot boxes or pay-to-win purchases.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Jewel: What is it?
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Terastallizing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Moonbreaker Release Date Information
Moonbreaker will launch globally into Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac. Players can have earlier access on Steam as Unknown Worlds will be hosting two free Steam Preview weekends before September 29.
Apex Legends 2022 'Halloween' Event Skins Apparently Leaked
It appears skins for a 2022 Halloween event could be arriving soon in Apex Legends: Hunted. In 2021, the Apex Legends community saw the Monsters Within Thematic Event launch, which included four Legendary Legend skins and five Epic Legend skins. According to prominent leaker HYPERMYST, it appears players should expect...
Will F1 Manager be Free on EA Play?
With the release of F1 Manager 2022 heading towards us at top speed, gamers would like to know if the new racing game will be free on EA Play. EA Play offers me
How to Unlock the Valois Revolver
In order to unlock the Valois Revolver players will have to complete either of the following challenges:. In Multiplayer, get 15 Melee Kills. In Zombies, get 1,000 Eliminations using Pistols that have been Pack-a-Punched. If you're not wanting to complete either of the challenges, Call of Duty offers the Valois...
How to Unlock the RA 225
Just like most guns released every season, players will be able to unlock the RA 225 by progressing through the Season 5 Battle Pass, which will be available Aug. 24. There is currently no word on what tier the RA 225 will be on, but if Raven Software follows its previous trends expect it to be either tier 15 or 31.
Respawn Fixes Vantage Bugs and Cosmetic Skins Causing Crashes in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment released a patch fixing some Vantage bugs, a cosmetic glitch causing crashes, and a frustrating bug in Arenas. The patch dropped Monday afternoon, giving fans some much-needed fixes in certain areas. Ironically enough, the most viral glitch of late is not mentioned and will probably take another week...
Twitch to Let Partners Stream on YouTube
Twitch will let partners stream on competing channels such as YouTube — with some restrictions.
When do Dragon Ball Skins Leave Fortnite?
Dragon Ball skins may have only just arrived in Fortnite, but when are they set to leave?. The Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration has garnered praise from every corner of the internet. Fans have had their hands full with tons of events, quests, and new locations to explore. At the heart of the crossover's success are the featured Outfits which depict beloved characters from the celebrated anime and manga series. Skins for Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus are now available in the Item Shop.
Apex Legends Bug Allows Players to Hide Inside Supply Bins
Another hilarious bug has appeared in Apex Legends, or at least it's funny to watch. It's probably infuriating to experience it. As seen below, Redditor TTVSnaps shows looting a suspicious Golden Backpack sitting in front of a supply bin. That should have been the first warning. When he quickly opens...
How to Half-Flip in Rocket League
Rocket League is home to some of the most difficult mechanics to master. The Musty Flick, Air Dribbling, Flip Resets and so many more.
What is the Most Expensive Rocket League Item?
Customization options run wild in Rocket League. Everything about your car can be customized and changed.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0