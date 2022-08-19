ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield lieutenant governor fundraiser backs Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll — not Western Mass. state Sen. Eric Lesser

A powerful Republican lobbyist and former Springfield city councilor has helped coordinate a fundraiser for Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, in the frenzied lead-up to the Sept. 6 primary — forging a prominent breach from state Sen. Eric Lesser, a Longmeadow Democrat running for the post, too.
SALEM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Gardens management appears in Housing Court

The dry, hot summer has some looking forward to cooler days and the fall colors that come with the change in season. Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tenants of the Springfield Gardens Apartments ended up in Housing Court Monday after poor...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield Police investigating suspicious activity near Garfield Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department detective bureau is asking for your help. If you live in the Garfield Street area in the Forest Park neighborhood and have cameras on the outside of your home, police are asking you to check your footage for any suspicious activity. Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield City Council stalls transfer of trash facility from Board of Health to DPW

WESTFIELD — At-large Councilor Dan Allie asked the City Council on Aug. 18 to approve the transfer of care, custody, management and control of the Twiss Street Transfer Station from the Board of Health to the Board of Public Works, with the recommendation of the City Properties Committee, which Allie chairs. However, the majority of councilors voted to send it back to his committee.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Up to 70 more beagles coming to Massachusetts via Second Chance Animal Services, MSPCA-Angell in rescue effort from troubled Envigo facility

Up to 70 more beagles will soon be transported to Massachusetts from a troubled Virginia breeding facility run by the company Envigo which once housed nearly 4,000 dogs, which have gradually been dispersed nationwide to find new adoptive homes as pets. Twenty beagles from the facility “riddled with animal welfare...
NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Old Sturbridge Village to host two webinars sponsored by Mass Humanities

Sturbridge - Old Sturbridge Village will host two free webinars for the public in Aug. and Sept., funded by a Bridge Street Sponsorship through Mass Humanities. “Clothing the Family: A Museum Wide Effort” will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 and “The Portraiture of Ezra Woolson” will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 via Zoom. Pre-registration is required for both events.
STURBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield DPW announces planned road work for week

SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Public Works is released its list of upcoming road projects in Springfield for the week. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes or to expect delays. Through Saturday, road work is planned at the following locations:. Cloverdale Street from Edgeland Street. Paving is tentatively...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Afternoon storms leave damage in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the storms may be over, some will be cleaning up the mess for days. “It felt like just ten minutes of chaos and then it was done,” said Savannah Gates of South Hadley. Storms rolled through western Massachusetts on Tuesday and left quite...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

