Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Related
Springfield lieutenant governor fundraiser backs Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll — not Western Mass. state Sen. Eric Lesser
A powerful Republican lobbyist and former Springfield city councilor has helped coordinate a fundraiser for Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, in the frenzied lead-up to the Sept. 6 primary — forging a prominent breach from state Sen. Eric Lesser, a Longmeadow Democrat running for the post, too.
Berkshire statue honoring Elizabeth Freeman tells important abolition story (Editorial)
How many people know the story of Elizabeth Freeman?. Not nearly enough. That’s why the Berkshire County town of Sheffield deserves plaudits for the unveiling of a bronze statue honoring the woman who brought down slavery in Massachusetts. Yes, ours was once a slave colony. Boston’s famed Faneuil Hall...
Springfield area survey finds formerly incarcerated residents struggling to find housing, employment
A new local survey is shedding light on the challenges people face when they're going from jail to a job.
Springfield man with 98 past arraignments arrested again; ‘This is beyond a repeat criminal offender,’ Mayor Sarno says
Police arrested Springfield resident John Larder, 51, on Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car on School Street — bringing the total number of criminal charges in his life to over 100, according to the Springfield Police Department. Prior to Larder’s arrest, police said he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Children receive school supplies at Springfield’s Marshall Roy Park
Springfield's Marshall Roy park came alive on Sunday with a back to school event that attracted hundreds of families.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Gardens management appears in Housing Court
The dry, hot summer has some looking forward to cooler days and the fall colors that come with the change in season. Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tenants of the Springfield Gardens Apartments ended up in Housing Court Monday after poor...
PD: Suspects involved in armed carjacking on St. James Ave. in Springfield
The Springfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in connection with an armed carjacking.
Firearm and heroin seized after gun call on Harrison Ave. in Springfield
A Springfield man is facing firearm charges after police were called to a gun call Sunday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police investigating suspicious activity near Garfield Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department detective bureau is asking for your help. If you live in the Garfield Street area in the Forest Park neighborhood and have cameras on the outside of your home, police are asking you to check your footage for any suspicious activity. Springfield...
Springfield man nearly 100 arraignments arrested for catalytic converter theft
Two Springfield men were arrested Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car on School Street.
Westfield City Council stalls transfer of trash facility from Board of Health to DPW
WESTFIELD — At-large Councilor Dan Allie asked the City Council on Aug. 18 to approve the transfer of care, custody, management and control of the Twiss Street Transfer Station from the Board of Health to the Board of Public Works, with the recommendation of the City Properties Committee, which Allie chairs. However, the majority of councilors voted to send it back to his committee.
West Springfield police captain arraigned on assault and battery charges
A West Springfield Police Department member was arraigned in Holyoke District Court Monday in connection with an assault and battery on a person 14 or over.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Up to 70 more beagles coming to Massachusetts via Second Chance Animal Services, MSPCA-Angell in rescue effort from troubled Envigo facility
Up to 70 more beagles will soon be transported to Massachusetts from a troubled Virginia breeding facility run by the company Envigo which once housed nearly 4,000 dogs, which have gradually been dispersed nationwide to find new adoptive homes as pets. Twenty beagles from the facility “riddled with animal welfare...
Old Sturbridge Village to host two webinars sponsored by Mass Humanities
Sturbridge - Old Sturbridge Village will host two free webinars for the public in Aug. and Sept., funded by a Bridge Street Sponsorship through Mass Humanities. “Clothing the Family: A Museum Wide Effort” will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 and “The Portraiture of Ezra Woolson” will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 via Zoom. Pre-registration is required for both events.
‘Coffee with a Cop’ brings West Springfield Police closer to the community
Over at Tandem Bagel on Saturday, the community was able to come together and share a coffee with local law enforcement.
Alleged gang member trafficking drugs in Enfield and Springfield denied release
An alleged gang member from Enfield accused of having ties to a Mexican cartel won't be getting out of prison as he awaits trial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire Department Responds to ‘Partial Amputation’ at National Guard Armory
FRAMINGHAM — A man suffered a “partial amputation’ of his arm after an incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham on Saturday. The man, in his 20s, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Few details are available on the Saturday afternoon incident. No...
Springfield DPW announces planned road work for week
SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Public Works is released its list of upcoming road projects in Springfield for the week. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes or to expect delays. Through Saturday, road work is planned at the following locations:. Cloverdale Street from Edgeland Street. Paving is tentatively...
westernmassnews.com
Afternoon storms leave damage in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the storms may be over, some will be cleaning up the mess for days. “It felt like just ten minutes of chaos and then it was done,” said Savannah Gates of South Hadley. Storms rolled through western Massachusetts on Tuesday and left quite...
Worcester roof collapse: Tenants’ hotel stay extended until Oct. 1 thanks to city, local nonprofits
Worcester residents that became homeless when their apartment building partially collapsed on July 15 will be able to stay in a hotel until Oct. 1, according to a series of tweets from the Acting City Manager Eric Batista. “I am pleased to share that City, CMHA & @UnitedWayofCM, have collaborated...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1