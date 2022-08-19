Read full article on original website
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police WarnJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Texas Sent More Migrants to New York - Overall, the City Will Spend $300 Million Supporting MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
1,300 NYC School Employees Must Get COVID Vaccine To Keep Their JobJeffery MacNew York City, NY
New York man dies after being shot while answering his front door
A man in Long Island, New York, died over the weekend after being shot "while answering a knock at his front door," police say. The homicide of Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, 32, is the second of its kind this month in Huntington Station, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Investigators say...
Pennsylvania woman sentenced on firearms charges in state trooper death
A woman has been sentenced to one to two years in state prison in the purchase of a gun used in the shooting death of a state trooper more than a decade ago in eastern Pennsylvania. Court records indicate that 37-year-old Emily Joy Gross of Westfield, N.J. pleaded guilty in...
New York teen drowns in upstate lake, 2 family members in critical condition
A New York City teenager drowned in a lake in upstate New York and his sister and uncle were in critical condition after trying to save him, police said Monday. Basir Amin, 18, of Bellerose, Queens, was swimming in White Lake in Sullivan County at 2 p.m. Sunday when he began to struggle, New York state police said in a news release.
New Jersey shopping center shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded
Authorities say gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was...
Boat explosion on New York's Long Island injures five, one airlifted to hospital
At least five people were injured late Friday afternoon during a boat explosion on New York's Long Island. Six people, all of them men, were on the boat when the incident occurred. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, at around 5 p.m., crews responded to a report of a...
New Jersey man sentenced to jail for fraud scheme selling Tom Brady Super Bowl rings
A New Jersey man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison Monday for concocting a scam to sell fraudulent Tom Brady Super Bowl LI championship rings in 2017. Scott V. Spina Jr., 25, of Roseland, New Jersey, orchestrated and executed a scheme in 2017 that started with defrauding an ex-New England Patriots player, swindling him out of his Super Bowl LI championship ring with a bad check for $63,000. Spina then sold the ring to a well-known sports ring broker in Orange County, California, according to court documents.
'Outnumbered' sounds off on MSNBC guest claiming supporters of Texas migrant bussing are 'racists'
"Fox & Friends First" host Todd Piro called out New York City Mayor Adams on "Outnumbered" for not having resources available to handle the influx of migrants being bussed from the southern border. The panel reacted Monday to an MSNBC guest comparing the bussing of migrants to racist segregation-era policies.
Tattoo safety: What to know about getting inked as Yankees' Aroldis Chapman recovers from infection
New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman will be taking time off to recover from an infection he reportedly received from a tattoo. Fans discovered Chapman’s need for recovery from a tweet the Yankees sent out on Saturday, Aug. 27. "Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees placed LHP Aroldis...
Ibram X. Kendi blasts John McWhorter for op-ed insisting standardized tests aren’t racist: 'An embarrassment'
University professor and critical race theory advocate Ibram X. Kendi attacked an attempt to defend standardized testing by a New York Times opinion writer on his Twitter account Sunday. Kendi argued that the newsletter op-ed, penned by Black linguist John McWhorter, was a "merry-go-round of denial" that attacked Black citizens...
Ex-Mets star Ray Knight says 'I don't like the Wilpons' at Old Timers' Day
For Ray Knight, Old Timers' Day for the New York Mets was more than just catching up with old friends. He was back where he belonged, and it was no thanks to the Wilpons. Knight didn’t hold back about how he felt about Fred and Jeff Wilpon, who owned the Mets prior to Steve Cohen buying the team in 2020 for $2.4 billion.
Andy Murray pulls off US Open first round upset in straight sets
Andy Murray came away with the upset against 24th-ranked Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina to advance to the second round of the US Open on Monday in New York. The 35-year-old Murray didn’t just win, he dominated. He went 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 to take the first-round victory in straight sets.
