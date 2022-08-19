ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

New Jersey shopping center shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

Authorities say gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Fox News

New Jersey man sentenced to jail for fraud scheme selling Tom Brady Super Bowl rings

A New Jersey man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison Monday for concocting a scam to sell fraudulent Tom Brady Super Bowl LI championship rings in 2017. Scott V. Spina Jr., 25, of Roseland, New Jersey, orchestrated and executed a scheme in 2017 that started with defrauding an ex-New England Patriots player, swindling him out of his Super Bowl LI championship ring with a bad check for $63,000. Spina then sold the ring to a well-known sports ring broker in Orange County, California, according to court documents.
ROSELAND, NJ
