For Ray Knight, Old Timers' Day for the New York Mets was more than just catching up with old friends. He was back where he belonged, and it was no thanks to the Wilpons. Knight didn’t hold back about how he felt about Fred and Jeff Wilpon, who owned the Mets prior to Steve Cohen buying the team in 2020 for $2.4 billion.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO