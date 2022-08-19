ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

Live weather at the Alaska State Fair

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaskan college senior returns from Minnesota expedition to test water quality

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On June 28, 2022, two Alaskan siblings embarked on an expedition to test water quality in Minnesota’s Superior National Forest. The two siblings have now returned from their 30-day journey and Chloe Steiner, the expedition lead, is using her data to help the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency as well as the Forest Service to add to their management practices on user impacts to help water quality.
kjzz.com

Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home

CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
alaskasnewssource.com

New pilot project seeks to build climate change resiliency

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska faces a lot of weather drama. Scientists say the large swings from one extreme to the other, and their increased frequency over time are tell-tale signs of climate change already having significant impacts on the state, whether by sea, by land, or on the people.
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaskans celebrate Hmong New Year

A unique project using a place-based approach will help Alaskan communities, that have been traditionally underserved by federal resources, better understand, prepare for, and respond to climate change. Updated: 16 hours ago. Remember, August is our second wettest month of the year, climatologically speaking. Scattered showers expected again on Sunday.
alaskasnewssource.com

August has a rainy grip on Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An expansive area of low pressure is spinning over the state, bringing rain to numerous areas and pushing rivers and streams up, as all the water filters into the river systems. From the northern part of the state, Brooks Range rains have prompted a special weather...
alaskareporter.com

If a lake drains in northern Alaska . . .

“Lakes seem, on the scale of years or of human life spans, permanent features of landscapes, but they are geologically transitory, usually born of catastrophes, to mature and die quietly.” — George Evelyn Hutchinson, “A Treatise on Limnology,” 1957. Harry Potter Lake did not die quietly....
alaskasnewssource.com

UAA adds to their aviation division in an effort to fight pilot shortage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - National Aviation Week begins Aug. 19, recognizing the achievements that have simplified long-distance travel. The week is a celebration of all things aviation. In 1939 the week was declared a national holiday as aviation was born in the United States. The date even coincides with Orville Wright’s birthday.
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage

It’s still unclear whether the elementary school will reopen on Monday following Friday’s cancellation, but the district expects to make that decision by Sunday. Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District spokesperson Jillian Morrissey told Alaska’s News Source that the closure stems from multiple staff who called out for “various reasons” Friday. She said the school received reports prior to the day starting that people weren’t coming into work. Morrissey also said the staffing shortage was not related to the current bus driver shortage the district is experiencing.
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 19, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. As homeless campers in Anchorage try to stay out of the...
upr.org

Utah climate scientist weighs in on California Megaflood

California is in a historic drought but recently the state has made headlines for quite the opposite reason: megafloods. About once every 200 years the state has experienced a month-long rainstorm so extreme that it devastates the landscape and leaves indelible geological marks. Research published last week shows that with every degree of temperature increase in the Earth’s atmosphere, the likelihood of a megaflood-causing storm nearly doubles. This has implications for states along the West Coast, and even states as far away as Utah.
Must Read Alaska

Jim Crawford: Case for a constitutional convention

Last Saturday I spent in Wasilla talking to forty or so pretty die-hard seniors about the the next Alaska constitutional convention. Many were not convinced that the convention would actually happen. I was a speaker along with Sen. Mike Shower, likely the most conservative member of the Alaska Senate. Combined,...
kinyradio.com

Alaska Summit on critical mining minerals to be held next week

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In partnership with state and congressional leaders, the University of Alaska will host a summit to explore Alaska’s role in meeting the country’s need for a domestic supply of critical mineral resources. The gathering will include policymakers, industry leaders, Alaska Native corporations, state and...
