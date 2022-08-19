Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Live weather at the Alaska State Fair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskan college senior returns from Minnesota expedition to test water quality
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On June 28, 2022, two Alaskan siblings embarked on an expedition to test water quality in Minnesota’s Superior National Forest. The two siblings have now returned from their 30-day journey and Chloe Steiner, the expedition lead, is using her data to help the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency as well as the Forest Service to add to their management practices on user impacts to help water quality.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage schools superintendent forecasts rough days ahead, promises improvements to student busing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage students will likely see more traffic jams this week as the school bus driver shortage continues to wreak havoc on transportation plans, but the superintendent of the state’s largest school district is promising better times ahead. Jharrett Bryantt, first-year superintendent of the Anchorage School...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s dry start to the summer has been anything but since July, after earlier-than-usual shift to rain
Alaska had its driest June on record this year, but it’s been mostly rainy, especially in Southcentral, since about the first week of July. National Weather Service climate researcher Brian Brettschneider says that’s when a low-pressure system set up over the Bering Sea, causing moisture to flow from the Pacific Ocean into Alaska.
kjzz.com
Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home
CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
alaskasnewssource.com
New pilot project seeks to build climate change resiliency
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska faces a lot of weather drama. Scientists say the large swings from one extreme to the other, and their increased frequency over time are tell-tale signs of climate change already having significant impacts on the state, whether by sea, by land, or on the people.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans celebrate Hmong New Year
A unique project using a place-based approach will help Alaskan communities, that have been traditionally underserved by federal resources, better understand, prepare for, and respond to climate change. Updated: 16 hours ago. Remember, August is our second wettest month of the year, climatologically speaking. Scattered showers expected again on Sunday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Persistent rain unable to dampen vendor morale as preparations continue for Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Fair opens this Friday as yet another sign that summer is ending and fall has begun. Alaska State Fair CEO Jerome Hertel said Thursday that while the wet weather has made setup a little more difficult, they are right on track to open the gates at 11 a.m. on opening day.
alaskasnewssource.com
August has a rainy grip on Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An expansive area of low pressure is spinning over the state, bringing rain to numerous areas and pushing rivers and streams up, as all the water filters into the river systems. From the northern part of the state, Brooks Range rains have prompted a special weather...
alaskareporter.com
If a lake drains in northern Alaska . . .
“Lakes seem, on the scale of years or of human life spans, permanent features of landscapes, but they are geologically transitory, usually born of catastrophes, to mature and die quietly.” — George Evelyn Hutchinson, “A Treatise on Limnology,” 1957. Harry Potter Lake did not die quietly....
KXLY
Thunderstorms kick off a cooler, unsettled week of weather – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a humid Saturday and hot Sunday, some cooler temperatures will feel good for a change. They’re coming along with some more humidity and thunderstorms though, so the weather will be more up and down this week than it has recently. As this weather system...
alaskasnewssource.com
UAA adds to their aviation division in an effort to fight pilot shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - National Aviation Week begins Aug. 19, recognizing the achievements that have simplified long-distance travel. The week is a celebration of all things aviation. In 1939 the week was declared a national holiday as aviation was born in the United States. The date even coincides with Orville Wright’s birthday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage
It’s still unclear whether the elementary school will reopen on Monday following Friday’s cancellation, but the district expects to make that decision by Sunday. Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District spokesperson Jillian Morrissey told Alaska’s News Source that the closure stems from multiple staff who called out for “various reasons” Friday. She said the school received reports prior to the day starting that people weren’t coming into work. Morrissey also said the staffing shortage was not related to the current bus driver shortage the district is experiencing.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 19, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. As homeless campers in Anchorage try to stay out of the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Arctic security research center opens at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage
A new Arctic security research center at Anchorage’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson officially opened with a ceremony this week, marking a milestone in the federal government’s growing investment in Arctic strategy. The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies will facilitate Department of Defense research on the Arctic’s role...
upr.org
Utah climate scientist weighs in on California Megaflood
California is in a historic drought but recently the state has made headlines for quite the opposite reason: megafloods. About once every 200 years the state has experienced a month-long rainstorm so extreme that it devastates the landscape and leaves indelible geological marks. Research published last week shows that with every degree of temperature increase in the Earth’s atmosphere, the likelihood of a megaflood-causing storm nearly doubles. This has implications for states along the West Coast, and even states as far away as Utah.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board to hold virtual meetings every other Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway Operations will have a virtual meeting this upcoming Friday. The upcoming meeting will take place Friday, Aug. 26th at 1:30 pm. AMHOB will hold virtual meetings every other week on Fridays from 1:30-3:30 pm Alaska time in the near future. Topics vary...
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Fly Fishing for Salmon in Alaska (Kodiak, AK)
Doing some birthday laid back fun fishing. Trying my hand at fly fishing for pink salmon in the Buskin river on Kodiak Island in Alaska.
Jim Crawford: Case for a constitutional convention
Last Saturday I spent in Wasilla talking to forty or so pretty die-hard seniors about the the next Alaska constitutional convention. Many were not convinced that the convention would actually happen. I was a speaker along with Sen. Mike Shower, likely the most conservative member of the Alaska Senate. Combined,...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Summit on critical mining minerals to be held next week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In partnership with state and congressional leaders, the University of Alaska will host a summit to explore Alaska’s role in meeting the country’s need for a domestic supply of critical mineral resources. The gathering will include policymakers, industry leaders, Alaska Native corporations, state and...
