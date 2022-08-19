ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Locomotive FC host San Diego Loyal on Saturday looking to build on last week’s momentum

By El Paso Locomotive FC
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC will face San Diego Loyal for the second time in the club’s history on Saturday night.

Locomotive comes into the match after fighting back from a three-goal halftime deficit to earn a point on the road in Colorado. Locomotive will look to emulate their second half prowess across the full 90 minutes this Saturday.

“We sat here talking with the players about sometimes when you’re not scoring it does get you down a little bit. We scored that first goal and there was a massive shift from the field, the bench, from everyone. I’m really proud of them,” said Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson. “Right when we scored that first goal I turned to Dom and said, ‘We’re back and we are going to go for it.’”

El Paso is hungry to get back on track and are fighting their way towards a fourth consecutive post-season appearance. The character and determination of this squad is not one to be taken lightly.

With eight matches remaining in the regular season and 24 points possible, Locomotive have their eyes on this Saturday’s home match against Coach Landon Donovan’s San Diego Loyal.

San Diego have won 4 of their last 5 matches, most recently losing to Birmingham Legion FC by a 1-0 score line.  The second-place team leads the league in goals (53) but will be facing El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper, Evan Newton, who has the second most saves in the league (72).

