Missouri State

krcgtv.com

Gov. Parson proposes $700 million in tax cuts for special session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson formally called for a special session to take place next month in order to enact what he calls "historic" tax cuts and agricultural tax credits in a press conference on Monday. Both topics, agricultural tax relief and general tax cuts, will be...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri

Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
State
krcgtv.com

Man killed in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks

MORGAN COUNTY — A man was killed in a boating crash Saturday night at the Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Boat/Drowning Incident reports, the crash happened at the 69 mile mark main channel at 9:10 p.m. The crash occurred when the boat struck...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO

