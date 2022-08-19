Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Gov. Parson proposes $700 million in tax cuts for special session
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson formally called for a special session to take place next month in order to enact what he calls "historic" tax cuts and agricultural tax credits in a press conference on Monday. Both topics, agricultural tax relief and general tax cuts, will be...
krcgtv.com
Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri
Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
krcgtv.com
State reverses on record-setting shortnose gar, more genetic testing needed
The Missouri Department of Conservation reversed an announcement they made last week about a record-setting fish. On Wednesday, August 16, conservation officials sent a press release stating a Nebraska bow fisher took a 14-pound, 6-ounce shortnose gar at the Lake of the Ozarks on May 16. The release stated that...
krcgtv.com
Missouri schools 'among safest place for children,' DESE Commissioner says
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As students and teachers head back to classrooms this week for the first new school year since the Uvalde shooting in May, KRCG 13 investigated how Missouri officials prepare school security ahead of the new semester. "I would say that our schools still remain among...
krcgtv.com
Retired park ranger rescues 9-year-old from submerged truck in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured and placed on life support on Tuesday after becoming entrapped in a truck that rolled off the boat ramp along a reservoir in Utah. There were three children in the truck, including another 9-year-old boy who escaped on...
krcgtv.com
Man killed in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks
MORGAN COUNTY — A man was killed in a boating crash Saturday night at the Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Boat/Drowning Incident reports, the crash happened at the 69 mile mark main channel at 9:10 p.m. The crash occurred when the boat struck...
