Lee Co. Judge orders alleged I-85 shooter to stay in jail citing public safety

By Elizabeth White
 4 days ago

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The suspected Interstate-85 shooter had his first court appearance inside a Lee County Courtroom Friday afternoon.  A judge agreed with Lee County prosecutors the defendant, 39-year-old Jerel Brown, is a real and present danger to the public and will not be released on bond at this time.

Brown is charged with Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle after a 45-year-old man was shot in the head in Auburn. Brown is suspected of firing at other vehicles in additional I-85 shootings, one in Montgomery, and the other in Troup County, Georgia.

During the hearing, the judge appointed an attorney for Brown. The defense attorney requested a bond in the case saying Brown did not have a criminal record nor was this a capital case. However, the prosecutor countered saying the only reason this wasn’t a capital case is because the 45-year-old victim, the defendant allegedly shot in the head along 1-85 North in Auburn, had not died. At last report, he was in critical condition.

Wednesday, brought terrifying moments along I-85 as investigators searched for a gunman firing at random vehicles. The search ended when a BOLO describing the suspect’s vehicle led to a Chambers County Deputy stopping the white Cadillac Brown was driving. After Brown was taken into custody without further incident, a search of his vehicle revealed an alarming number of weapons and ammunition.

“During a search of Mr. Brown’s vehicle, Auburn police recovered a large cache of firearms and ammunition including more than 2000 rounds of ammunition. We also recovered the firearm we believe to be used in all three shootings. Because of the alarming amount of weaponry recovered and the actions of the suspect, there could be little doubt the immediate collaborative efforts of all the agencies involved ended an active danger to the community that spanned multiple communities in multiple states,” said Auburn Assistant Police Chief Michael Harris.

A possible motive has not been released. Investigators are working to determine if the firearms were purchased legally or not.

Comments / 7

nichols5555
3d ago

If law enforcement has enough evidence to arrest an individual for murder or attempted murder then they should not be allowed to be released. It is not in the best interest to public safety.

Jonathan Dowdell
4d ago

Thats crazy asking for a bond for a killer when u know what hw was about to do folks like this,just lock them up an throw away the key so that those of us who are happy can enjoy life an our families without worring about putting them in the ground from a Animal like this becouse he is messed up in the head.

LogicApplied
4d ago

Im surprised the attorney asked for a bond in this case. Thats out of the norm for such situations

