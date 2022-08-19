ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 43

Comments / 15

Scott Smith
9d ago

this is a good reason to stop eating at fast food restaurants and eat at home

Reply(2)
12
Pamela Leigh
10d ago

This article is missing the date 1st noticed and which Wendy's locations.

Reply(5)
7
Related
Allrecipes.com

Wendy's Romaine Lettuce May Be Linked to E. coli Outbreak in Several States

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating an E. coli outbreak across the Midwest and Northeast that may be linked to romaine lettuce at Wendy's restaurants. While the source of the outbreak has not been officially identified, the CDC says that many of the infected people reported eating romaine lettuce from Wendy's sandwiches before getting sick.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romaine Lettuce#Pennsylvania#Cdc#Bacteria#Public Health#Foodsafety#Linus Food Safety#Diseases#General Health
Mashed

The Wendy's E. Coli Outbreak Could Be Even Worse Than We Thought

Just when leadership at Wendy's probably thought things couldn't get worse, that's exactly what happened. The embattled fast food restaurant has recently become embroiled in a foodborne illness controversy, since customers in four states (Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan) have been sickened with E. coli after consuming Wendy's sandwiches, per New York Post. Although the definitive source of the E. coli outbreak hasn't yet been totally confirmed, the suspect is the romaine lettuce that the chain often serves on their various sandwiches.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lootpress

Fentanyl that looks like candy is in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – A search warrant executed last week in Morgantown led to the recovery of a large batch of “Rainbow Fentanyl,” a colorful version of the deadly drug that resembles candy. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld was joined by officials from the Mon Metro Drug...
MORGANTOWN, WV
lootpress.com

DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
outbreaknewstoday.com

E. coli outbreak now reported in two more states

In a follow-up on the multistate E. coli O157 outbreak reported on earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 8 more illnesses have been reported and 2 states have been added to the investigation (Indiana and Pennsylvania). 37 people infected with the outbreak strain of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
EatingWell

Wendy's Removes Lettuce from Sandwiches Due to Potential E. coli Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that there have been 37 cases of people falling ill from E. coli, including 10 hospitalizations, in four states: Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. While the source has not yet been confirmed, the CDC stated that "many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy's restaurants" in the affected states before showing symptoms of illness.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

Turkey Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Crescent turkey breast and pastrami packages were recalled in Canada last week because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold in Ontario, and the company is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to make sure the product is no longer sold in stores. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination

Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Butter Recalled Over Potential Bacteria Contamination

A Colorado company that specializes in butter is recalling Wegmans store brand butter products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall, published on Aug. 19, covers 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
MARYLAND STATE
BGR.com

FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
HAWAII STATE
Popculture

Deli Meats Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergens

A popular deli meat product has been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) due to the presence of undeclared allergens. On Friday, the agency announced that Mastro San Daniele brand Charcuterie Trio packets were being recalled because they contained milk without listing it on their ingredients. Just one product is included in this recall.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Blue Diamond Growers recalls Almonds after testing finds Salmonella

UPDATED: Blue Diamond Growers told Food Safety News that 100 percent of the potentially impacted whole brown almonds involved in the recall were recovered. Additionally, the almonds were to be used as ingredients in food manufacturing and were not used in Blue Diamond branded consumer products. Blue Diamond Growers of...
COLORADO STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy