Woman flown to Nashville hospital after dog attack
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after being attacked by a dog Monday morning in Christian County. It happened a few minutes after 7 a.m. at a location in the 500 block of Stone Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center with severe injuries to the arms and legs.
Cadiz man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Calloway Co.
A Cadiz man is facing numerous charges following a vehicle pursuit in Calloway County Monday morning. According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 641 North that was driven by 61-year-old Charles Sikes of Cadiz, as he was reportedly wanted for questioning in Trigg County. Sikes failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began that continued several miles into Marshall County before heading back into Calloway.
One hurt in three-vehicle collision on U.S. 62 in Princeton
One person was injured in a three-vehicle collision on U.S. 62 West in Princeton Friday afternoon. According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of U.S. 62 West and Parkway Drive around 2:15 p.m. Friday for reports of a three-vehicle collision. Investigation reportedly revealed that a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Lauren King of Indiana was headed west on U.S. 62 and failed to stop at the traffic light.
HPD investigating theft of vehicle
Hopkinsville police are investigating a report of felony auto theft from recent days. A woman told officers over the weekend that a suspect stole her gray 2012 Kia Sorento Thursday or Friday from a residence in the 400 block of East 23rd Street. The keys had not been left inside...
Car reported stolen on West 18th Street
A car was reported stolen Saturday afternoon on West 18th Street. A man told Hopkinsville police that his gold 1999 Toyota Camry was stolen by an unknown suspect from a parking lot in the 300 block of East 18th just before 7 p.m. Friday. The car has a driver’s side...
New trial date scheduled in Oak Grove murder case
A new trial date was scheduled Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men charged with murder for their alleged roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling and Louisville lawyer Ted Shouse,...
Christian County Water District issues BWA for area NW of Hopkinsville
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for an area northwest of Hopkinsville. It includes customers from 4020 to 2864 Clark Store Sinking Fork Road, from 5173 to 7550 Harmony Grove Road, and for customers on Dudley Boyd Road and O’Daniel Road. This advisory will...
Man arrested for attempted rape, kidnapping on rail-trail
A Hopkinsville man was arrested early Saturday morning on attempted rape and kidnapping charges near the rail-trail in the area of the park at West Ninth and Seventh Street. The victim dialed 911 at about 11:30 p.m. Friday and dispatchers heard her yelling “he is going to kill me,” according to the report.
Both Hopkinsville and Christian Co. Lose Road Games on Friday Night
The Hopkinsville Tigers traveled to Mayfield on Friday night to take on The Cardinals with Mayfield beating The Tigers 36-0. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap….. The Tigers travel to Caldwell Co. on Friday night. Our F&M Bank Pregame Show begins at 6:20pm on NewsRadio 95.3 FM and 1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
KC and the Sunshine Band close out Summer Salute
After two days and nights of fun, food, rides and live music, there was good weather and a great crowd in front of the Christian County Justice Center Saturday night for the main event—a concert by KC and the Sunshine Band. They played all of their hits for enthusiastic...
Bentzel talks about high school block scheduling
Public high schools in Christian County transitioned to block scheduling this year and while there have been some challenges, Superintendent Chris Bentzel says he’s pleased with the overall results thus far. He believes the block schedule of four longer periods especially suits students taking the technical school approach. Betnzel...
Todd County Board of Elections to meet Tuesday morning
The Todd County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. County Clerk Cindy O’Bryan says the board will discuss the upcoming November General Election during the meeting at the courthouse on East Washington Street in Elkton. O’Bryan says they intend to stick with the same traditional...
