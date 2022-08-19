ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Downtown Camden seeing a shift in business

CAMDEN, S.C. — Broad Street in Camden might look a little different than it did several months ago, as several shops have closed, new businesses are opening and renovations are taking place to historic buildings. Camden Main Street Manager Katharine Spadacenta says it's not easy to watch some small...
CAMDEN, SC
coladaily.com

New public access lagoon may soon bring beach life to the Midlands

An idyllic beach lifestyle may no longer be a drive to the coast for Midlands residents. Crystal Lagoons is expected to come to the area soon, bringing clear waters and sandy beaches to our own backyard. The lagoon is created with a unique, patented concept and technology that allows developers...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Poll workers react to late paychecks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — 55 days later and some poll workers haven't been paid. That's according to Terry Graham, the deputy director of the Richland County Elections Office. He says because of staffing issues, poll workers have not received paychecks. "Poll workers didn’t get paid due to some unfortunate error...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Columbia, SC
Cars
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Society
wach.com

Columbia Rosewood church converted into apartments to be ready this fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A place that used to be a house of worship in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood could soon be home for many in the Midlands if you’re looking. Columbia city leaders are working with developers and neighborhood leaders to make more homes available, and these units are part of the plan.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter County to host job fair in September

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Sumter County Job Fair is coming in early Sept. said organizers. The Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments said the event, sponsored by SKF, is a coordination with SC Works and their business partners. It is scheduled for Sept. 7 at the Sumter County Civic Center at 700 W. Liberty St.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Natural gas line cut on Hardscrabble Road in NE Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire reports a natural gas line has been cut on Hardscrabble Road, closing a portion of the road between Clemson and N Brickyard roads in northeast Richland County. Dominion Energy crews are working to repair the line and ask residents to shelter in place. Motorists...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Orangeburg County asks residential developer to reconsider plans after hearing residents' concerns

Orangeburg County Council unanimously voted to deny a residential property developer's plans to build additional single-family homes in an Orangeburg neighborhood after hearing the concerns of a number of residents. Home Grown Property Management LLC wants to rezone about 25 acres of property on Worthington Drive to residential single-family for...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

SC firefighters needed amid nationwide shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nationwide firefighter shortage continues to hit close to home. Just last year, the South Carolina State Firefighters Association (SCFA) estimates there were over 700 vacancies across the state. Some departments are making progress filling positions, including in Sumter where James Fitzwilliam found his passion, after...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Town hall held in Orangeburg to address gun violence

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg NAACP hosted a town hall Tuesday evening. The mission of this meeting is to bring the community together to address gun violence. The community rallied together to have a discussion on how to combat it. "You might see something. You might hear something....
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Kershaw County School District opening elementary school playgrounds, parking lots to community

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County School District elementary playgrounds and walking areas are now accessible for those in the public. Elizabeth Starling, coordinator for nursing services at the district says, "For our elementary schools, our parking lots and playgrounds, and that will open it up to families in those communities for those who may not have access to a gym."
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

