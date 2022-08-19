Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Related
'No student in the district has had food taken away from them': Richland Two addressing meal debt policies
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Richland County School District Two addressed an email mistakenly sent to parents Monday about a pre-pandemic policy that denied meals to high school students with more than $10 in meal debt. “It's an embarrassment, to be honest, that it went out that way," Richland...
Downtown Camden seeing a shift in business
CAMDEN, S.C. — Broad Street in Camden might look a little different than it did several months ago, as several shops have closed, new businesses are opening and renovations are taking place to historic buildings. Camden Main Street Manager Katharine Spadacenta says it's not easy to watch some small...
coladaily.com
New public access lagoon may soon bring beach life to the Midlands
An idyllic beach lifestyle may no longer be a drive to the coast for Midlands residents. Crystal Lagoons is expected to come to the area soon, bringing clear waters and sandy beaches to our own backyard. The lagoon is created with a unique, patented concept and technology that allows developers...
Poll workers react to late paychecks
COLUMBIA, S.C. — 55 days later and some poll workers haven't been paid. That's according to Terry Graham, the deputy director of the Richland County Elections Office. He says because of staffing issues, poll workers have not received paychecks. "Poll workers didn’t get paid due to some unfortunate error...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
Columbia Rosewood church converted into apartments to be ready this fall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A place that used to be a house of worship in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood could soon be home for many in the Midlands if you’re looking. Columbia city leaders are working with developers and neighborhood leaders to make more homes available, and these units are part of the plan.
"Who would want to stay here?" Residents react to extension after being given 3 days to leave
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of Spring Lake Apartments in Columbia who were told to evacuate with little notice now have a reprieve, of sorts, from having to immediately move out of their apartments. An apartment manager at Spring Lake told News19 that the management team has updated the notices...
WIS-TV
Spring Lake Apartments’ tenants respond to mandatory evacuation notices, ‘I am kind of stressed’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spring Lake Apartments on Garners Ferry Road offers one-bedroom and three-bedroom housing options, and up to 12 units are in each building. Last Friday some tenants were told they needed to evacuate because their homes would be demolished. Red pieces of paper were taped to the...
WIS-TV
Sumter County to host job fair in September
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Sumter County Job Fair is coming in early Sept. said organizers. The Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments said the event, sponsored by SKF, is a coordination with SC Works and their business partners. It is scheduled for Sept. 7 at the Sumter County Civic Center at 700 W. Liberty St.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CSX repairing track crossing S. Assembly in Columbia, closing street
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you are traveling in the area of South Assembly Street in Columbia, please be aware a portion of S. Assembly will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, August 23-24, as CSX makes repairs on a portion of track that crosses the road. Work is scheduled to...
Lexington One discusses email exchange and superintendent search
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Parents from Lexington District One say they are outraged after an email exchange between a mother and Dr. Brent Powers. Powers is a school board member, who also serves as a Senior Vice President for Lexington Medical Center. News 19 received copies of emails where a...
Several businesses in Kershaw County are struggling to find workers
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Now Hiring signs fill billboards and shop windows in Camden and Lugoff as businesses are struggling to hire. Alan Blackmon owns a restaurant in the area and says hiring hasn't been easy, "difficult, very difficult." Blackmon has owned the small town restaurant since 1958 and...
'It feels like history is going away': Winnsboro working to revitalize downtown
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Vacant buildings and boarded up windows line Congress Street in downtown Winnsboro. "It feels like history is going away," lifelong resident Harold Crocker said. "These buildings have been here close to 100 years or more. Now, there’s nothing there." Crocker described his memories of downtown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News19 WLTX
Natural gas line cut on Hardscrabble Road in NE Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire reports a natural gas line has been cut on Hardscrabble Road, closing a portion of the road between Clemson and N Brickyard roads in northeast Richland County. Dominion Energy crews are working to repair the line and ask residents to shelter in place. Motorists...
carolinapanorama.com
Orangeburg County asks residential developer to reconsider plans after hearing residents' concerns
Orangeburg County Council unanimously voted to deny a residential property developer's plans to build additional single-family homes in an Orangeburg neighborhood after hearing the concerns of a number of residents. Home Grown Property Management LLC wants to rezone about 25 acres of property on Worthington Drive to residential single-family for...
SC firefighters needed amid nationwide shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nationwide firefighter shortage continues to hit close to home. Just last year, the South Carolina State Firefighters Association (SCFA) estimates there were over 700 vacancies across the state. Some departments are making progress filling positions, including in Sumter where James Fitzwilliam found his passion, after...
Holly Hill golf course rezoning request advances, some residents oppose
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Orangeburg County Council is advancing a request to rezone the Holly Hill golf course into a residential subdivision. Some residents are in opposition to this proposed development. “This whole community plays golf there and we have members from across the state. I hate to see...
Town hall held in Orangeburg to address gun violence
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg NAACP hosted a town hall Tuesday evening. The mission of this meeting is to bring the community together to address gun violence. The community rallied together to have a discussion on how to combat it. "You might see something. You might hear something....
Raleigh News & Observer
School bus flips, injuring 8 students. Now driver cited, South Carolina officials say
A school bus driver has been cited in connection with a crash that injured eight students, according to South Carolina officials. The bus was heading east down a dirt road at around 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 19 when the driver lost control, Sgt. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol told McClatchy News.
Angus beef cow named Delilah moves into Woolard Technology Center
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Meet Delilah, an angus beef cow moving into the Woolard Technology Center, which provides career and technology education to students in Kershaw County. She's a part of the Agricultural and Animal Science program to help students learn how to take care of animals. Abby Vandyke...
Kershaw County School District opening elementary school playgrounds, parking lots to community
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County School District elementary playgrounds and walking areas are now accessible for those in the public. Elizabeth Starling, coordinator for nursing services at the district says, "For our elementary schools, our parking lots and playgrounds, and that will open it up to families in those communities for those who may not have access to a gym."
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 1