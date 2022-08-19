ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Assistance is needed in locating a vehicle involved homicide

By Liz Dowell
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police department needs assistance in locating a vehicle that is involved in a homicide.

Officers responded to a call for a “Shooting” on July 30, 2022, at the 4400 block of Forest Park Ave around 5:53 p.m. They located the victim, Tyrone Roseburrow, a 48-year-old Black Male, of the 0 block of Simmons Dr., Jennings, MO, on the sidewalk, suffering from puncture wounds. EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The vehicle is believed to be a newer model, 4-door, royal blue Chevy Equinox. It was being driven by a black male accompanied by a second black male in the front passenger seat. The occupant(s) of the vehicle should be considered armed & dangerous.

The Homicide Division responded and assumed the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

