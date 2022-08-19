ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

KPLC TV

“Musicmakers-2-U” donates instruments to Calcasieu students

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Twenty Calcasieu Parish music students will be going to class with cleaned and refurbished instruments this week. Over the weekend, “Musicmakers-2-U” donated instruments to students from eight schools across Calcasieu. The instruments were donated and refurbished before being presented to students that had been nominated by parents and teachers.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings library to temporarily close for repairs

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Public Library in Jennings will be temporarily closed for repairs tomorrow, Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The parish library system says it only plans on the location being closed for one day and will reopen on Wednesday.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

SULPHUR JAMBOREEE

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Several viewers have sent in photos and videos of a water spout in the area of Moss Lake.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for missing Singer woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer. Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said. It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Sports
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 27, 2022. Quajae D Boutte, 26, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; general speed law; driving on roadway laned for traffic. Kristopher Mcquint Harmon, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; turning movements and required signals; violations...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Pat’s of Henderson celebrate their grand re-opening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A sign of recovery in Lake Charles. On the anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall, Pat’s of Henderson celebrated its grand re-opening with the community Saturday afternoon. Hurricane Laura was just one of the many challenges the restaurant had to overcome to get to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. Three of the four missing people have been located, Sheriff Herford said. BPSO is continuing to search for...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Water spout spotted in Moss Lake area

Rain falls on Sulphur High football field on night of jamboree. Rain falls on Sulphur High football field on night of jamboree. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese Spotlight: Cowboy Block Party concert series returns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboy Block Party concert series will be returning for another football season this year. We spoke with McNeese Athletic Director Heath Schroyers this morning who told us what to expect. The block parties will take place every Friday night before each home football...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur vs. Elton summary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Elton High School Football Jamboree was canceled Friday night due to thunderstorms, but that didn’t stop the Indians and Tigers from wanting to play. The game between the two teams was rescheduled for the next day, and on Saturday Lake Arthur came to play. The Tigers scored the first 13 points of the game off the play of there Quarterback Ray Levi. The Indians would then answer with a touchdown of there own off a stout running attack lead by Jaden Ross. After that Elton drive though it was all Lake Arthur as they went on to score another 14 points, and came out with a win 28-7.
ELTON, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Public Libraries celebrate national library card sign-up month

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Library is reminding everyone that September is a time that libraries nationwide stress the importance of having a library card. With access to computers, media resources, books, and more, a library card can give students a variety of tools to help them succeed in the classroom and residents of all ages the opportunity to freely pursue their interests.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Health Headlines: New rheumatoid arthritis test

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rheumatoid arthritis is a progressive autoimmune disease that if left untreated, can attack the joints and internal organs. There are medications that can help block the inflammation, but finding the right therapy is often trial and error. Now, a new diagnostic test can take the guesswork out of prescribing the right medication.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

