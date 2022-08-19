Read full article on original website
“Musicmakers-2-U” donates instruments to Calcasieu students
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Twenty Calcasieu Parish music students will be going to class with cleaned and refurbished instruments this week. Over the weekend, “Musicmakers-2-U” donated instruments to students from eight schools across Calcasieu. The instruments were donated and refurbished before being presented to students that had been nominated by parents and teachers.
Jennings library to temporarily close for repairs
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Public Library in Jennings will be temporarily closed for repairs tomorrow, Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The parish library system says it only plans on the location being closed for one day and will reopen on Wednesday.
SULPHUR JAMBOREEE
Several viewers have sent in photos and videos of a water spout in the area of Moss Lake.
BPSO searching for missing Singer woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer. Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said. It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or...
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 27, 2022. Quajae D Boutte, 26, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; general speed law; driving on roadway laned for traffic. Kristopher Mcquint Harmon, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; turning movements and required signals; violations...
Pat’s of Henderson celebrate their grand re-opening
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A sign of recovery in Lake Charles. On the anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall, Pat’s of Henderson celebrated its grand re-opening with the community Saturday afternoon. Hurricane Laura was just one of the many challenges the restaurant had to overcome to get to...
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. Three of the four missing people have been located, Sheriff Herford said. BPSO is continuing to search for...
Water spout spotted in Moss Lake area
Rain falls on Sulphur High football field on night of jamboree.
Body found near South Crocker St. in Sulphur
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near South Crocker Street Friday evening. More information will be released when it is made available.
McNeese Spotlight: Cowboy Block Party concert series returns
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboy Block Party concert series will be returning for another football season this year. We spoke with McNeese Athletic Director Heath Schroyers this morning who told us what to expect. The block parties will take place every Friday night before each home football...
Lake Arthur vs. Elton summary
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Elton High School Football Jamboree was canceled Friday night due to thunderstorms, but that didn’t stop the Indians and Tigers from wanting to play. The game between the two teams was rescheduled for the next day, and on Saturday Lake Arthur came to play. The Tigers scored the first 13 points of the game off the play of there Quarterback Ray Levi. The Indians would then answer with a touchdown of there own off a stout running attack lead by Jaden Ross. After that Elton drive though it was all Lake Arthur as they went on to score another 14 points, and came out with a win 28-7.
Calcasieu Public Libraries celebrate national library card sign-up month
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Library is reminding everyone that September is a time that libraries nationwide stress the importance of having a library card. With access to computers, media resources, books, and more, a library card can give students a variety of tools to help them succeed in the classroom and residents of all ages the opportunity to freely pursue their interests.
Sheriff’s Office: 14-year-old threatened shooting at Sam Houston High School
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A 14-year-old Sam Houston High School student was arrested on Friday, August 26, after allegedly sending text messages threatening a school shooting, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their office was notified of a possible threat from a student...
Sheriff’s Office: Sulphur High student arrested for threats on social media
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office officials say a 17-year-old from Sulphur High School made threats on social media that he would shoot other students who attend the school. Detectives learned the teen threatened to carry out the shooting on a specific day of the week,...
Hurricane Laura 2 years later: FOX 10′s Lee Peck’s parents finally home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two years ago Southwest Louisiana was bracing for Hurricane Laura. The category four storm -- would make landfall August 27th -- ripping Lake Charles apart. Many people there losing their homes overnight -- including the parents of FOX 10′s Lee Peck. After two very long...
Rain Delay cancelled one game and delayed two others at Sulphur Jamboree
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A rain delay cancelled one game and pushed back two others at the Sulphur Jamboree Friday night. The Sulphur Golden Tornadoes and the Saint Louis Catholic Saints kicked off around 6:45 p.m. Saint Louis Catholic got on the board first with a touchdown by #20 Hank...
Health Headlines: New rheumatoid arthritis test
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rheumatoid arthritis is a progressive autoimmune disease that if left untreated, can attack the joints and internal organs. There are medications that can help block the inflammation, but finding the right therapy is often trial and error. Now, a new diagnostic test can take the guesswork out of prescribing the right medication.
