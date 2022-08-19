Browns' Jacoby Brissett 'excited' to start again after Deshaun Watson suspension, teammates look to vet for 'wisdom'

Len Dawson, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who led the team to a now legendary Super Bowl victory in 1970 and would later establish a successful and long-running career as a sports broadcaster for, among others, NBC and HBO, died today in Kansas City just more than 10 days after entering hospice care. He was 87. His death was announced by his family. In a statement to Kansas City’s KMBC, where Dawson had previously worked as a sports broadcaster, the family said, “With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 21 MINUTES AGO