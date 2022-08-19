Browns' Jacoby Brissett 'excited' to start again after Deshaun Watson suspension, teammates look to vet for 'wisdom'

Read full article on original website
Len Dawson, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who led the team to a now legendary Super Bowl victory in 1970 and would later establish a successful and long-running career as a sports broadcaster for, among others, NBC and HBO, died today in Kansas City just more than 10 days after entering hospice care. He was 87. His death was announced by his family. In a statement to Kansas City’s KMBC, where Dawson had previously worked as a sports broadcaster, the family said, “With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our...
Julian Edelman has a new podcast “Games with Names,” and on a recent episode, he told a story about how Randy Moss used to relentlessly mock former Patriots DC Dean Pees for a bad call in Super Bowl XLIV.
Tom Brady might not have been sporting a Buccaneers helmet for the past couple of weeks, but he was wearing a helmet while he was absent from training camp. At least, that's what he'd like you to believe. The Buccaneers quarterback returned to training camp on Monday, and later denied...
247Sports predicts Auburn to face a PAC-12 team in their bowl game.
