Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Continuing to work in heat and humidity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We transitioned into a bright and comfortable Tuesday with a refreshing breeze out of the north. This nice air will not last much longer as uncomfortable conditions return later this week. Tuesday night: Clear, cool, and quiet weather will be the story tonight with lows dropping...
WISH-TV
As Farmers’ Almanac issues winter outlook, how accurate have they been in recent years for Indianapolis?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Earlier this month, the Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-23 winter outlook. Meteorological winter runs from December to February, but this outlook adds an extra month and is for December through March. “Unreasonably cold, snowy” is the prediction for this winter for much of the Midwest including Indiana. Although, these predictions are fun to look at and talk about, they haven’t done the best over the last few years in our region.
WISH-TV
Joey Chestnut breaks world popcorn-eating record at Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Professional eater Joey Chestnut can add “recorder holder at Victory Field” to his long list of accomplishments. Chestnut ate 32, 24-ounce servings of popcorn in eight minutes just before Wednesday night’s game between the Indianapolis Indians and Rochester Red Wings. The Westfield resident...
WISH-TV
49th annual Indianapolis Greek Festival happens this weekend
The Indianapolis Greek Festival is one of Central Indiana’s oldest and largest ethnic festivals hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral!. Spokesperson Lenie Tsakonas joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this year’s 49th annual festival. The event features and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Annual Artomobilia weekend returns to Carmel this weekend — will feature enthusiast, collector cars
This eclectic car show has something for everyone!. Artomobilia is returning to Carmel for the fifteenth year on Saturday, August 27 at the Carmel Arts & Design District. John Leonard, executive director of Artomobilia, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this event. Here’s more from him:
WISH-TV
Indianapolis converting some one-way streets to two-way
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis converting a handful of one-way streets to two-way streets. Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works celebrated the conversion of Fort Wayne Avenue to two-way traffic on Monday morning. The city said several more streets will be converted in the...
WISH-TV
Hagerstown eliminated from Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WISH) — Indiana’s team in the Little League World Series is headed home to Hagerstown. Hagerstown’s Cinderella run ended Tuesday when the team lost its second game of the double-elimination tournament, falling 10-0 to Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, the Mid-Atlantic Region champions. Hagerstown’s final appearance in the...
WISH-TV
Devour Indy Summerfest begins Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is back and, once again, it’s making dining out a fun and affordable experience for Hoosiers. If there’s a restaurant or eatery you’ve been wanting to visit, now is the time! Foodies have the option to choose from more than 100 restaurants across the city. Participating restaurants provide a special three-course menu with dishes offered at discounted prices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
City of Lawrence breaks ground on new fire station
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders and members of the community gathered Tuesday in Lawrence to break ground on the city’s first new fire station in over 20 years. Lawrence Fire Department Station #38 will be built at 4450 N. McCoy Street on the same plot of land as the former Station #38, which was demolished earlier this summer. The crews housed at the station were moved temporarily to other firehouses in the city.
Overnight shooting leaves one person dead
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed inside a residence early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 1 a.m., police were called to 5400 Fullwood Court on the report of a person shot. Officers found an individual inside a residence with at least […]
WISH-TV
Hagerstown All-Stars compete in Little League World Series
“It’s been a blast!” Days after his team defeated the All-Stars from Davenport, Iowa, Manager Patrick Vinson was still upbeat as he appeared on “Life.Style.Live!” Flanked by the young player, Caden Hall, who connected for the game-winning hit, Vinson maintained his team is having fun in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
WISH-TV
Person dies in shooting on Indy’s near-east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday on the city’s near-east side. At around 6:30 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a shooting in the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street. That’s a residential area near 10th Street and Sherman Drive, less than a mile south of Brookside Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
WISH-TV to air 11 HBCU football games this season
INDIANAPOLIS – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) announced Tuesday that WISH-TV will air 11 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football games this season and the HBCU GO Sport Kick-Off Show. SWAC is the conference home for Historically Black...
WISH-TV
2 die, 2 injured in 2 early morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for information on two early morning shootings that left two men dead and two other people injured. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet provided the identities of the two men fatally shot. 3 shot outside gas station. Indianapolis Metropolitan...
SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Anderson Police search for missing mother and infant son
ANDERSON, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old and her 18-day-old son from Anderson, Indiana. Authorities said that Priceless and Sincere Velez were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3:00 p.m. At the time, Priceless was wearing an unknown shirt and gray pants. She was also carrying a gray […]
WISH-TV
Osteria by Fabio Viviani extends hours, officially begins dinner service
After a highly anticipated wait, Carmel’s go-to Italian restaurant, Osteria by Top Chef contestant and “Fan Favorite” Chef Fabio Viviani has opened. Fabio Viviani, celebrity TV chef, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Josh Arnold, executive Chef at Osteria. They prepared a dish you can find on their menu called, “Frutti Di Mare,” and gave us a taste of a delicious Italian food spread so amazing you’ll have to see it to believe it.
WISH-TV
1 man found dead outside of residence in Delaware County
MUNCIE (WISH) — A man was found dead outside of a residence from a gunshot wound Tuesday morning, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:51 a.m., the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible shooting at the 12000 block East County Road 500 North Delaware County, police said.
WISH-TV
Police catch suspect at airport after 2 people were killed and another was wounded in Midtown Atlanta shootings
(CNN) — Two people have died following multiple shootings in Midtown Atlanta and a female suspect was detained at the airport, police department officials said Monday. “The female suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and taken into custody without incident,” police said in a tweet. Another...
Docs: Victim had 7 seven gunshot wounds, shot less than 90 seconds after meeting outside Muncie bar
MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a deadly shooting that left a man with seven gunshot wounds began shooting less than 90 seconds after encountering the victim outside of a bar near Ball State’s campus, investigators say. Que’Aundre Johnson, 19, from Marion was killed overnight Saturday after a shooting outside of Brothers Bar and Grill […]
WISH-TV
Alarming number of doctors admit to drinking, using drugs on the job
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new report, 14% of doctors admit to using drugs or alcohol while working to cope with burnout. Researchers say the pandemic is to blame. Since COVID-19 began, the number of frontline workers struggling with anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder has skyrocketed leading them to turn to unhealthy coping habits.
Comments / 0