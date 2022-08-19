ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Continuing to work in heat and humidity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We transitioned into a bright and comfortable Tuesday with a refreshing breeze out of the north. This nice air will not last much longer as uncomfortable conditions return later this week. Tuesday night: Clear, cool, and quiet weather will be the story tonight with lows dropping...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

As Farmers’ Almanac issues winter outlook, how accurate have they been in recent years for Indianapolis?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Earlier this month, the Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-23 winter outlook. Meteorological winter runs from December to February, but this outlook adds an extra month and is for December through March. “Unreasonably cold, snowy” is the prediction for this winter for much of the Midwest including Indiana. Although, these predictions are fun to look at and talk about, they haven’t done the best over the last few years in our region.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Joey Chestnut breaks world popcorn-eating record at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Professional eater Joey Chestnut can add “recorder holder at Victory Field” to his long list of accomplishments. Chestnut ate 32, 24-ounce servings of popcorn in eight minutes just before Wednesday night’s game between the Indianapolis Indians and Rochester Red Wings. The Westfield resident...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

49th annual Indianapolis Greek Festival happens this weekend

The Indianapolis Greek Festival is one of Central Indiana’s oldest and largest ethnic festivals hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral!. Spokesperson Lenie Tsakonas joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this year’s 49th annual festival. The event features and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis converting some one-way streets to two-way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis converting a handful of one-way streets to two-way streets. Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works celebrated the conversion of Fort Wayne Avenue to two-way traffic on Monday morning. The city said several more streets will be converted in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hagerstown eliminated from Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WISH) — Indiana’s team in the Little League World Series is headed home to Hagerstown. Hagerstown’s Cinderella run ended Tuesday when the team lost its second game of the double-elimination tournament, falling 10-0 to Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, the Mid-Atlantic Region champions. Hagerstown’s final appearance in the...
HAGERSTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Devour Indy Summerfest begins Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is back and, once again, it’s making dining out a fun and affordable experience for Hoosiers. If there’s a restaurant or eatery you’ve been wanting to visit, now is the time! Foodies have the option to choose from more than 100 restaurants across the city. Participating restaurants provide a special three-course menu with dishes offered at discounted prices.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

City of Lawrence breaks ground on new fire station

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders and members of the community gathered Tuesday in Lawrence to break ground on the city’s first new fire station in over 20 years. Lawrence Fire Department Station #38 will be built at 4450 N. McCoy Street on the same plot of land as the former Station #38, which was demolished earlier this summer. The crews housed at the station were moved temporarily to other firehouses in the city.
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

Overnight shooting leaves one person dead

INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed inside a residence early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 1 a.m., police were called to 5400 Fullwood Court on the report of a person shot. Officers found an individual inside a residence with at least […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hagerstown All-Stars compete in Little League World Series

“It’s been a blast!” Days after his team defeated the All-Stars from Davenport, Iowa, Manager Patrick Vinson was still upbeat as he appeared on “Life.Style.Live!” Flanked by the young player, Caden Hall, who connected for the game-winning hit, Vinson maintained his team is having fun in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Person dies in shooting on Indy’s near-east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday on the city’s near-east side. At around 6:30 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a shooting in the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street. That’s a residential area near 10th Street and Sherman Drive, less than a mile south of Brookside Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

WISH-TV to air 11 HBCU football games this season

INDIANAPOLIS – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) announced Tuesday that WISH-TV will air 11 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football games this season and the HBCU GO Sport Kick-Off Show. SWAC is the conference home for Historically Black...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 die, 2 injured in 2 early morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for information on two early morning shootings that left two men dead and two other people injured. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet provided the identities of the two men fatally shot. 3 shot outside gas station. Indianapolis Metropolitan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Osteria by Fabio Viviani extends hours, officially begins dinner service

After a highly anticipated wait, Carmel’s go-to Italian restaurant, Osteria by Top Chef contestant and “Fan Favorite” Chef Fabio Viviani has opened. Fabio Viviani, celebrity TV chef, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Josh Arnold, executive Chef at Osteria. They prepared a dish you can find on their menu called, “Frutti Di Mare,” and gave us a taste of a delicious Italian food spread so amazing you’ll have to see it to believe it.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

1 man found dead outside of residence in Delaware County

MUNCIE (WISH) — A man was found dead outside of a residence from a gunshot wound Tuesday morning, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:51 a.m., the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible shooting at the 12000 block East County Road 500 North Delaware County, police said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Alarming number of doctors admit to drinking, using drugs on the job

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new report, 14% of doctors admit to using drugs or alcohol while working to cope with burnout. Researchers say the pandemic is to blame. Since COVID-19 began, the number of frontline workers struggling with anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder has skyrocketed leading them to turn to unhealthy coping habits.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

