Suspect arrested two months after theft of purse in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — An Amsterdam man faces charges in connection with the theft of a purse in the city in June. Police say that on the evening of June 16, they were notified that a purse had been stolen from a business on Forest Avenue. Officers responded to the business to speak with the victim and look for witnesses. The victim alerted police that the purse contained cash and credit cards.
Police identify woman hit by car in Colonie
Police have identified the woman who died after a car hit her Monday night on Central Avenue. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in Colonie. Police say 40-year-old Stacy Benoit of Albany appeared to be walking inside the center turn lane near Fairfield Avenue. She died there on the scene. Police...
Mom, son attack people in parking lot dispute over honking at Upstate NY fair, troopers say
Village of Altamont, N.Y. — A mother and son were arrested after a traffic dispute turned into an assault in a parking lot of the Altamont Fairgrounds this weekend, troopers said. The mother and son were in a vehicle at 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot and were...
Pair accused of Fulton County siding construction scam
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged siding construction scam. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested on August 18.
Albany man facing multiple charges after traffic stop
An Albany man is facing several charges after a traffic stop in Malta. New York State Police said James Delessio Jr., 35, was arrested on August 20.
Columbia County man accused of stealing car
A Columbia County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car in Chatham. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said Ryan Mongiori, 29, of Chatham, was arrested on August 20.
Woman critically wounded in Schenectady shooting
A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Monday night in Schenectady. Police responded to the Z Deli on State Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 48-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her chest. She’s now at Albany Medical...
Flames engulf East Greenbush Home
A fire that broke out at an East Greenbush home early Tuesday morning is under investigation. The Clinton Heights Fire Department responded to 5 Daniel St. in the Onderdonk Estates development around 4:30 a.m. Heavy flames engulfed the home, but crews were able to get the fire under control shortly...
Gloversville PD looking for car involved in crash with bicyclist
The Gloversville Police Department is searching for a car involved in a crash with a bicyclist. Police said the crash at the Stewart’s Shops on South Main Street on August 20 around 2:45 p.m.
Large fluid leak closes some Troy roads
Troy officials said there is a large fluid leak in the area of Congress Street and 8th Street. Due to the leak, some streets are currently closed to traffic.
Two arrested, accused of running siding construction scam
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of two people, accused in a construction scam. 50-year-old Keith Orr and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested, charged with grand larceny. The two are accused of taking payments of several thousand dollars under the name P.O.M...
Arrest made in connection with Pittsfield bank robbery
Pittsfield police have arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery earlier this month. Police say 53-year-old Daniel McCutchen walked into Greylock Credit Union and presented a handwritten note demanding money. Police say he fled with an unknown amount of cash. Police say they arrested him last Thursday at...
Bullets graze two victims in weekend Albany shooting
Albany police are investigating a shooting. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near Washington Avenue and Quail Street. Police say a 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his neck. Then, a short time later, an 18-year-old man was found at UAlbany’s uptown campus with graze wounds they believe were suffered during the same incident. Both victims are expected to be okay.
Saratoga County man accused of injuring trooper during DWI arrest
A Saratoga County man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly resisting arrest. Police say as 35-year-old James Delessio Jr. was being arrested on DWI charges Monday when he resisted. Police say a trooper was injured during his resistance. Police say they also found him in possession of drugs.
Schenectady PD investigating State Street shooting
Schenectady police are investigating a shooting on State Street Monday night. One person was injured.
Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County
MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
Schenectady man rescued from Mount Marcy
Forest rangers needed to carry a Schenectady man off Mount Marcy after he suffered a knee injury. The state Department of Environmental Conservation says the 57-year-old hiker was near the summit of New York’s highest peak on Sunday with his 15-year-old son when he suffered a significant knee injury.
