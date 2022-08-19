ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRGB

Suspect arrested two months after theft of purse in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — An Amsterdam man faces charges in connection with the theft of a purse in the city in June. Police say that on the evening of June 16, they were notified that a purse had been stolen from a business on Forest Avenue. Officers responded to the business to speak with the victim and look for witnesses. The victim alerted police that the purse contained cash and credit cards.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Police identify woman hit by car in Colonie

Police have identified the woman who died after a car hit her Monday night on Central Avenue. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in Colonie. Police say 40-year-old Stacy Benoit of Albany appeared to be walking inside the center turn lane near Fairfield Avenue. She died there on the scene. Police...
COLONIE, NY
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
WNYT

Woman critically wounded in Schenectady shooting

A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Monday night in Schenectady. Police responded to the Z Deli on State Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 48-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her chest. She’s now at Albany Medical...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Flames engulf East Greenbush Home

A fire that broke out at an East Greenbush home early Tuesday morning is under investigation. The Clinton Heights Fire Department responded to 5 Daniel St. in the Onderdonk Estates development around 4:30 a.m. Heavy flames engulfed the home, but crews were able to get the fire under control shortly...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
WRGB

Two arrested, accused of running siding construction scam

JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of two people, accused in a construction scam. 50-year-old Keith Orr and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested, charged with grand larceny. The two are accused of taking payments of several thousand dollars under the name P.O.M...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in connection with Pittsfield bank robbery

Pittsfield police have arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery earlier this month. Police say 53-year-old Daniel McCutchen walked into Greylock Credit Union and presented a handwritten note demanding money. Police say he fled with an unknown amount of cash. Police say they arrested him last Thursday at...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Bullets graze two victims in weekend Albany shooting

Albany police are investigating a shooting. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near Washington Avenue and Quail Street. Police say a 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his neck. Then, a short time later, an 18-year-old man was found at UAlbany’s uptown campus with graze wounds they believe were suffered during the same incident. Both victims are expected to be okay.
ALBANY, NY
WKTV

Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County

MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady man rescued from Mount Marcy

Forest rangers needed to carry a Schenectady man off Mount Marcy after he suffered a knee injury. The state Department of Environmental Conservation says the 57-year-old hiker was near the summit of New York’s highest peak on Sunday with his 15-year-old son when he suffered a significant knee injury.
SCHENECTADY, NY

