Williams Addresses Franklin: 'I Literally Made You Look Stupid'

Lions RB Jamaal Williams replies to being called out by Colts LB Zaire Franklin.

The Detroit Lions are not hesitant to chirp back when a player from another NFL team takes unnecessary shots at them online.

On Friday, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin had some strong words in response to NFL Films' footage being released online.

The video features a series of reps between Lions running back Jamaal Williams and Franklin .

While it appeared Williams could have blocked better, Franklin clearly was holding in an attempt to gain an advantage.

Franklin emphasized that he hoped the veteran back was prepared to play 17 games and end up with a losing record.

Williams replied, "Sir, I literally made you look stupid in team period when you missed an open field tackle, and I ran you and the safety for a touchdown during team period. Please go 'bout your business. You not 'bout that when it’s Go time."

In his second season in Detroit, the talented running back was pretty vocal during the Lions' joint practices with the Colts.

Reporters present noted after one touchdown that Williams let out a visceral scream.

“Shoot, I’m just getting ready for the season. Just letting people know, you know? There may be a thud, but I’m getting in the end zone,” Williams said, via MLive . “I’m getting in the end zone. That’s it. They ain’t going to stop me. I’m sorry. I’m still turnt just a little bit.”

While some members of the Colts certainly were not happy with Williams, he is poised to run behind one of the league's top offensive lines.

"At the end of the day, it’s all about just showing your effort," he said. "Being the hammer and not the nail. And, just go out there and make plays.”