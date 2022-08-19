Read full article on original website
"Green Oxide" Hits the adidas Response CL
In 2022, the Response CL has quietly emerged as one of adidas’ top retro silhouettes. Found in various old school colorways and an electric collaboration with Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, the Response CL has steadily made a comeback since its return in 2020. The adidas Originals model now finds itself in a fall-ready “Green Oxide.”
JJJJound Teases China-Exclusive PUMA Suede Classic
For JJJJound, 2022 has been yet another year of collaborative dominance as the design studio has linked up with an assortment of partners. Recently, this has included ASICS, Reebok and New Balance as the brand cements itself as a focal point of the sneaker world. Now, JJJJound looks to have made yet another connection as a capsule with.
The Jordan Granville Pro is Jordan Brand's Newest Lifestyle Sneaker
While a key part of Jordan Brand is introducing new and classic looks to its Air Jordan line, the label also continues to broaden its catalog with an array of lifestyle models. Recently, this expansion has included experimental designs such as the Jordan System.23 clog and is now supported by the Jordan Granville Pro.
Nike and Rit Dye Team Up for DIY Tie-Dye Sweatshirt Kit
And Rit Dye have teamed up to tackle the age-old fun of tie-dyeing. The new collaboration unveils a new do-it-yourself tie-dye sweatshirt kit. By linking up with Nike, the tie-dye kit gets a sportswear update with staple apparel pieces from the renowned brand. The new kit includes one’s choice of a men’s or women’s sail fleece sweatshirt, two official Nike iron-on patches, two bottles of Rit Dye, two resealable pouches, gloves, rubber bands and squeeze bottles. Like all tye-dye kits, there is an array of unique design possibilities.
The Nike Dunk Low SE "Lottery" is Coming in "Grey Fog"
Shortly following a debut iteration in green and sail, another colorway from ‘s Dunk Low “Lottery Pack” surfaces in “Grey Fog.” The upcoming pairs arrive in a white smooth leather base with black leather panels strewn across the lateral Swooshes and Nike-embroidered heel tabs. Light...
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Palace’s jam-packed Fall 2022 collection is back with its fifth weekly drop, centered around matching sweatsuits and tracksuits — but also featuring a variety of staple pieces and compelling accessories. Following hot on the heels of the London outfit’s special collection with seminal skate brand Aesthetics, the offerings strike a balance between sportswear, athleisure and roadman style, and each boasts a healthy helping of branded flair as well.
Louis Vuitton's Panama Sandal Puts Luxury Footwear in Sport Mode
Following the release of its playful $2,280 USD James Ping Pong Set earlier this week,. has returned with a sporty new footwear delivery: the Panama Sandal. Constructed with a breathable, open-toe design, the head-turning sandal fronts a bicolor upper composed of technical materials and rubber, as well as a matching outsole made with flexible micro. Adjustable velcro straps tie the piece together and decorate the top of the lightweight offering with Monogram-Flower motifs in stand-out tones. Meanwhile, the back strap proudly hosts the statement-making Louis Vuitton signature.
Panerai Unveils New Luminor BiTempo Timepiece
Italian watchmaker Panerai is adding to its catalog of luxury timepieces with the new Luminor BiTempo. Housing a 44mm steel case, the refined watch appears in two color palettes featuring a striking blue sun-brushed dial and a matte black dial. Complimenting each refined colorway is a matching alligator strap. A focal feature of the timepiece is its GMT function which showcases a second time zone with a cerulean blue hand.
Nike's Latest Air Max 97 Celebrates the Father of Air Technology
Back in 1978, NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy (1925-2009) presented. founder Phil Knight with the novel idea of adding an air unit to the midsole of sneakers. In 1980, the revolutionary technology was patented, and the rest was history. To celebrate the man behind the breakthrough, Nike Sportswear released a commemorative two-tone Nike Air Max 97 “M. Frank Rudy” colorway earlier this year and now follows up with another take in bright retro tones.
New Balance Brings "Rain Cloud" to the 9060
While New Balance has certainly found success in its classic models, it hasn’t been afraid to introduce new silhouettes to the spotlight. Most recently, this has included the New Balance 9060. Boldly stepping into the picture with a Joe Freshgoods collaboration and runway debut courtesy of Mowalola, New Balance has not hesitated to make an impression with the 9060. Now, following the official reveal of the silhouette and several supporting looks, the 9060 takes on a gray “Rain Cloud” colorway.
First Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Stone Flax"
Since launching in 2021, the YEEZY 450 has released in a steady flow of monochromatic colorways courtesy of adidas and the adidas YEEZY team. The sock-like shoe with a wild sole continues this streak as an early look at the upcoming “Stone Flax” colorway has been shared. Fans...
The Diesel 1DR Bag Gets Updated With Some Extra Bling
Front and center of Gen Z’s Y2K obsession is Italian brand, Diesel. With the appointment of Glenn Martens as creative director in 2020, the new visionary has revived the brand by implementing on-trend denim pieces, futuristic designs and fabric versatility. The 1DR Xs bag from the Spring Summer 2022...
The Nike Dunk High "Chenille Swoosh" in Red and White Receives Official Release Date
The previously-revealed Dunk High “Chenille Swoosh” in red and white has received an official release date. The upcoming model, which joins the “University” series, is set to drop on August 31 and arrives with a white all-leather base that’s contrasted by overlays of “Habanero Red,” “Team Red” and “Malachite” on the upper. Fuzzy chenille on the panel swooshes create add texture to the iteration, while other Nike branding hits make their way on to the tongue tag and insoles. The shoe rests on a white midsole and gum outsole and is tied together with matching red laces for a clean finish.
Brain Dead Fabrications Silverlake Drops Collaborative Dickies Pieces
Following its footwear collaboration with Reebok, Brain Dead now works with Dickies for a series of collaborative pieces available exclusively at their Fabrications Store on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles. First introduced to the lineup are the graphic tees which feature a farreaching range of trippy motifs including Egyptian sphynx-headed pigeons, crying bees, and retro radio station-inspired graphics.
Carhartt WIP x Small Talk Studio Exclusive Collaboration Highlights the Art of Embroidery
New York-based creative operation Small Talk Studio has partnered with workwear-focused streetwear brand Carhartt WIP. The collaborative capsule collection brings to life the Nick Williams-led brand’s signature hand-drawn and embroidered motifs. In 2020, Williams spoke to Hypebeast about how his pieces follow a “DIY ethos” that emphasizes “free association and the sense of humor and play.” He discusses how the clothing pieces as his canvas, “I approach each one as a sort of mixed-media painting.” Known for his “artwear” aesthetic, the apparel items are often “a unique composition of hand-rendered images that conforms to the contours of the body rather than the dimensions of a canvas or piece of paper.”
Hypebeast and Pop-Tarts Invite You to the Crazy Good Skate Jam at The Berrics
Hypebeast and Pop-Tarts have teamed up to bring the Crazy Good Skate Jam to The Berrics. Transforming The Berrics into an immersive Pop-Tarts experience, the one-night event includes a competitive skate contest, sampling opportunities and an exclusive chance to grab Proper Gnar’s merch capsule that’s inspired by the bold flavors of Pop-Tarts.
Rothy’s and evian® Water Debut Tennis-Inspired Collection Made With 72,000 Water Bottles
Last September at the US Open in New York, Rothy’s and evian collected approximately 72,000 bottles of water from the event to transform them into a tennis-inspired collection created with Rothy’s signature 3d knitting process. The two brands have been on the forefront of sustainability and committed to working together to find a solution for diverted waste. Both brands have become carbon neutral certified and have adopted the method of circular production, in this process they have reduced carbon emissions in every stage and started safe practices such as the use of twice-recycled materials, rPET2 packaging, shoe recycling technology, and investing in nature-based carbon reductions for every mile of shipping.
Air Jordan 1 Low "Light Olive" Receives Fall Release Date
Jordan Brand expands its Fall lineup for its low top Air Jordan 1 for the upcoming Fall season. Set to arrive in the coming weeks, the Air Jordan 1 Low receives an updated “Light Olive” colorway. The shoe comes dressed in light olive, sail, and white color scheme and is constructed in a white leather base. Canvas overlays in light olive and the embroidered Swoosh branding on the lateral side are accentuated details of the shoe. The laces, Air Jordan branding on the tongue, and the heel are in matching light olive. The design rounds out with a white midsole and olive rubber outsole.
Nike Gives Its Dunk Low a "Pink Oxford" Makeover
Over the last few years, we’ve seen plenty of versions of the Dunk Low. And while the novelty of the silhouette has been in danger of wearing off,. has continued to keep us invested with new and refreshing iterations that consistently give the design fresh leases of life. One example of this is the Swoosh’s newly-introduced “Pink Oxford” edition.
Hasbro Pulse and CAPCOM Drop Premium Crimson Hawk Ranger Action Figure
Hasbro Pulse has just released another action figure as part of its collaborative Lightning Collection. As a mash-up between Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and CAPCOM‘s Street Fighter, the figure sees the Crimson Hawk Ranger (also known as the Ryu Ranger) in six-inch action figure form. The toy features 20...
