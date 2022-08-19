ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cuba releases identities of victims who died in fire in oil-storage depot in Matanzas

By Nora Gámez Torres
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzxv8_0hNxXQLL00

Cuban state media released the identities of the 14 people who died in a fire at an oil storage facility in the port of Matanzas early this month and whose remains experts said were “impossible” to identify.

The remains of the 14 victims, retrieved from the site several days after the fire started on Aug. 5, were to be buried Friday afternoon after an hours-long memorial in the city of Matanzas.

As the Miami Herald reported, among the deceased are four young men in the compulsory military service : Leo Alejandro Doval Pérez de Prado, Michel Rodríguez Román, Adriano Rodríguez Gutiérrez and Fabián Naranjo Nuñez.

The list includes three professional firefighters with the Ministry of the Interior’s Cuban Fire Brigade: first lieutenant Andy Mitchel Ramos Sotolongo, captain Areskys Quintero Orta, and first petty officer Diosdel Nazco Vargas.

Cuban authorities published the names of another seven victims but did not say where they worked. They are Luis Ángel Álvarez Leyva, Luis Raúl Aguilar Zamora, Osley Marante Guerra, Osmani Blasco Sosa, Pablo Ángel López Martell, Raciel Alonso Martínez Naranjo and Rolando Oviedo Sosa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVUDv_0hNxXQLL00
A 2018 photo of Leo Alejandro Doval Pérez de Prado, who died while combating a fire at the port of Matanzas. Facebook screenshot

State media did not provide other identification details such as victims’ ages amid questioning by relatives of the dead about why inexperienced recruits were sent to combat the dangerous fire.

In an interview for the state television, another young recruit in the compulsory military service with the Matanzas fire brigade said he was also on the front lines.

“It was a difficult moment in life, a moment I don’t want to remember,” Victor Manuel Ribot Valdés said, avoiding looking at the camera. “I was there supporting my teammates and trying to extinguish the fire; these are moments I don’t want to remember.”

A member of his team, 24-year-old firefighter Elier Correa Aguilar, was rescued alive after one of the oil tanks collapsed in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 6. But he did not survive the burns. The 14 victims are believed to have died at that time as well, according to the accounts of the survivors.

The Cuban government also reported the death of 60-year-old firefighter Juan Carlos Santana Garrido, but it has not said how he died.

Alberto Ruiz Martínez, the head of the Santa Cruz fire brigade, which rushed to the nearby city of Matanzas after the fire started, said his team members were trying to cool down the two tanks burning when one of them collapsed. He said they all knew the escape route, but one didn’t make it, the young recruit Michel Rodríguez Román.

Authorities have yet to release an official version of how the events unfolded. They have said the fire started on Friday, Aug. 5, at night, after lightning hit one of the oil storage tanks at the supertanker base. In total, 16 people died and 146 were injured. The facility was severely damaged and lost half of its storage capacity.

On Friday, 14 funeral urns covered with a Cuban flag were on display during a memorial attended by several military officers, firefighters, government officials and Matanzas residents in the local firefighting museum.

But family members didn’t know which urns contained the remains of their loved ones.

Cuban forensic experts told the victims’ relatives that although the search teams found 14 different sets of human bone fragments, they could not put a name on any of them.

In a news conference Wednesday evening, Dr. Jorge González Pérez, the head of Cuba’s Association of Forensic Medicine, said the remains were so badly damaged by the high temperatures that it was “impossible” to identify them.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Cuba bids farewell to firefighters killed in fuel depot blaze

Thousands of Cubans turned out Friday to bid a final farewell to 14 firefighters killed while battling a blaze at a fuel depot this month.   The 14 were honored Friday on the second of two days of national mourning announced by Diaz-Canel, who offered his condolences via Twitter Thursday to loved ones of "these brave Cubans."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Juan Carlos
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia

A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matanzas#Cuban Fire Brigade#State
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?

A Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police used a variety of investigative tools, including DNA and historic video surveillance footage, to identify the woman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Facebook
TMZ.com

Pilot Who Died During Emergency May Have Fallen Looking at Landing Gear

The pilot who mysteriously died just before a plane made an emergency landing last week -- allegedly "jumping" out of the aircraft -- may have actually fallen after trying to examine the damaged landing gear. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... one of the operating theories is that co-pilot Charlie...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas

An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital

Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help

At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
IMMIGRATION
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy