ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Airport’s lead airline slashing several flights, including to this ‘weird’ capital

By Kevin Fixler
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

Fresh off the addition of three nonstop flights, the Boise Airport is seeing its main air carrier cut back on several of its routes, including almost no fall or winter service for the region’s only direct trip to the capital of Texas.

Alaska Airlines will suspend its daily flight between Boise and Austin starting Oct. 1, primarily because of crew shortages, Ray Lane, a spokesperson for the Seattle-based airline, told the Idaho Statesman by email. The route will be restored briefly at reduced service for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, he said, but with no plans to return again before at least mid-March 2023.

The Boise flight to Austin — a popular destination for food, culture and music, where the “Keep Austin Weird” slogan resonates — is just over a year old, after Alaska launched the service in June 2021. With the addition, the airline benefited from the airport’s new route incentive program , according to a Boise Airport spokesperson.

To help encourage new year-round destinations, the airport incentive program provides marketing reimbursements and credits toward fees that airlines typically pay for use of the terminal and runway. Alaska fulfilled the terms of its one-year agreement to receive the maximum subsidy of about $75,000 for the Austin route before pausing the flight until the 2022 holiday season.

“We understand that Alaska is adjusting some of their route frequencies,” Shawna Samuelson, a Boise Airport spokesperson, told the Statesman by email. “Airlines have the ability to continue to adjust their schedules. When flight schedules adjust, any related incentive amounts are recalculated to reflect actual service.”

Boise passengers hoping to fly nonstop to Texas in the interim can still jump aboard American Airlines’ daily flight to Dallas/Fort Worth or United Airlines’ daily flight to Houston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aL5uU_0hNxXD7800
Alaska Airlines’ inaugural flight between Boise and Austin on Alaska Airlines boards on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Among a group of service reductions at the Boise Airport, the Seattle-based air carrier will suspend the Texas route for most of fall 2022 with no plans to return before at least mid-March 2023. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Also in October, Alaska will end its daily nonstop service between Boise and Chicago-O’Hare International Airport, dropping the flight to three days per week: Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays. The airline launched that route in June 2021 but received no airport incentive, because American and United offer the same service.

“The primary reason for our decision to adjust service on various flights is due to a shortage of crew that wasn’t anticipated when we built our schedule several months ago,” said Lane, the Alaska Airlines spokesperson.

Alaska offers nonstop flights between Boise and 17 destinations — 16 once it temporarily suspends the Austin route — and remains the Boise Airport’s primary commercial air carrier. The airport will add a 27th nonstop destination across its nine airlines when aha! airlines begins direct service later this month to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, where the low-cost airline is based.

Alaska added service between Boise and Southern California’s Hollywood Burbank Airport in May, and in June it added flights to Las Vegas and Idaho Falls . The Burbank route competes directly with new Boise Airport addition Avelo Airlines , and its Las Vegas flight competes with fellow new arrival Spirit Airlines , as well as Southwest Airlines and Allegiant Air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mil6C_0hNxXD7800
Alaska Airlines, the Boise Airport’s primary air carrier, flies nonstop between Boise and 17 destinations. The Seattle-based airline added Austin and Chicago-O’Hare in June 2021, but will scale back both routes in October. Hayley Harding/hharding@idahostatesman.com

But starting in October, about three months after launching the Las Vegas route, Alaska will scale back its frequency. The flight will shift from daily service to four times per week, according to a review of the airline’s booking website.

Spirit’s new flight to Las Vegas remains a daily route, as does Southwest’s service. Allegiant makes the round-trip flight twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays.

In addition, Alaska will reduce to four days per week its flights between Boise and both Los Angeles and San Francisco — as well as to Everett, Washington, which started in June 2020 .

BoiseDev was first to report on Alaska’s planned route reductions.

Comments / 3

Rach Nic Mass
4d ago

To go to Austin my layover options are...Seattle or Atlanta. Making this a 6-8hr affair to get to Texas and costing as much as it used to cost me to fly to the east coast. I didn't realize moving to Boise would mean I don't get to see my family anymore unless I'm willing to spend 4 figures and fly red eyes.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Idaho Traffic
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Boise, ID
Traffic
City
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Don’t Ever Say These Things to an Idahoan

There are things that you just don't say to locals of certain places. Every state and even city has things that are said, either in ignorance or to be irritating to locals. Idaho and Boise certainly has its fair share of comments, statements and things that should just not be said out loud.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Allegiant Airlines#Business Industry#Linus Business
didyouknowfacts.com

There’s a Giant Potato Airbnb You Can Rent in Idaho

There are all kinds of interesting and unique places you can rent on Airbnb, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like this before…. And it only makes sense that an Airbnb that’s shaped like a giant potato would be in Idaho, the state that is famous for that particular food.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Boise National Forest: Don’t Dam It

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man run over by tractor in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
282
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy