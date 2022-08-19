ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

BLAC Fridays Playlist: Summer Ain’t Over Yet

By Darralynn Hutson
 10 days ago

I’ve been watching the clouds so much lately, since being home more this week, writing yet more cautious of this monkeypox outbreak and how I can bring this summer to a nice clean and righteous ending; these words come to mind. “It ain’t over.”  The CDC is suggesting that this virus is spread through penetration so be careful and be aware but don’t shut it down just yet.

There’s a blessing to living in a state that’s right off of the great lakes so the water is just as blue at the end of August as it is in June. There’s a lot to experience both in and outdoors and as always we got you. BLAC is and continues to share rich and cultural happenings to enrich your life in Black Detroit. Whether you’re learning to paddle, enjoying live music at the park or experimenting with a new piece of furniture, BLAC has curated the best playlist of tracks that keep it moving with safe energy and knowledge.

Giveaway – We have two precious gifts from Hallmark Mahogany, a 2022 Calendar and candle. The first two subscribers that send us a DM after tagging BLAC on Instagram today wins the prizes.

Remember, The Summer Ain’t Over

TGIF

Darralynn and Team BLAC

Comments / 0

 

BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

