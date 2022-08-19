Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory
SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
fox7austin.com
Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
Austin is a ‘Gen Z haven,’ according to new study
Austin is the top city in Texas for Gen Zers to settle down and eighth across the U.S., according to a new study. The study, released this month by CommercialCafe, ranked which cities had the highest potential to be “Generation Z havens” based on affordability, unemployment rate, potential for remote work, recreation establishments and percentage of Gen Z population. In eighth place, Austin scored 53.03 out of 100 total points with three other Texas cities joined the rankings: El Paso in ninth place, Houston in 11th place and San Antonio in 18th place.
City of Rockdale condemns actions of protestors outside Beto O'Rourke event
City of Rockdale condemns actions of protestors outside Beto O'Rourke campaign event; video circulating social media causes concern for leadership, disturbed by residents' behavior
Mayor Adams: Biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas on Sunday
NEW YORK -- More buses full of migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, after being sent from Texas. Volunteers greeted at least 140 asylum seekers, including children, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were provided with food, clothing, and bilingual lawyers.READ MORE: Exclusive: NYC social services commissioner Gary Jenkins addresses struggles to help migrants being sent from Texas Mayor Eric Adams' office is calling it the biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas.READ MORE: New York City schools preparing to enroll 1,000 migrant children who arrived on buses from Texas Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants here and to Washington D.C., to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies.
kuaf.com
Schools across the country offer teachers more money to staff their classrooms
Iowa's largest school district is offering a big incentive to address teacher shortages. Experienced teachers who put off retirement for one more year can make an extra $50,000 or more. Harvest Public Media's reporter at NET News, where he started as Morning Edition host in 2008. He joined Harvest Public...
Governor Abbott's Directive Caused 2,300 People to Resign this Year
According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails, Austin Attorney General Ken Paxton's opinion gender-affirming care is sending shock waves in Texas. His opinion that he wrote on February 21 and Governor Greg Abbott’sdirective on February 22 to open child abuse investigations on transgender children is creating some uneasiness among agency staff and families.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.
fox7austin.com
Texas schools required to display 'In God We Trust' signage
AUSTIN, Texas - A controversial Texas law brings into question the line between church and state. Senate Bill 797 requires Texas schools to display "In God We Trust" signage in a conspicuous place if donated. Katie Naranjo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of...
Texas residents fed up with border crackdown
Operation Lone Star has made many local residents in Texas frustrated, with some saying it has violated their civil rights. Areas near the border have an increased number of troopers and drivers are being pulled over by officers searching for smugglers. NBC News’ Suzanne Gamboa explains how towns are feeling amid Gov. Abbott’s push to thwart illegal immigration. Aug. 22, 2022.
Come November, Texas Attorney General race could be close
HOUSTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a razor-thin lead over his Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza for the top law enforcement job in Texas. Undecided voters and dark clouds are hanging over Paxton amid federal investigations of wrongdoing -- likely damaging his polling numbers. However, Republicans are hoping...
Killeen, Texas is Dedicating a Stadium to One Of Killeen High’s First African American Graduates
High school football in Killeen, Texas is set to begin very soon. With teams stepping out onto the gridiron, many friends and families with be traveling to a stadium to watch our favorite Friday night spectacle. One stadium in Killeen will soon be given a new name in honor of a legendary local figure.
Texas man breaks world record for fastest trip to all 50 states
Austin resident Peter McConville, Pavel (Pasha) Krechetov and Abdullahi Salah now hold the record for fastest visit to all 50 states in the United States, completing the journey in five days, 13 hours and 10 minutes.
A Welcome To Killeen, Texas Hilarious TikTok Has The City Laughing
This is probably one of the funniest videos that I’ve seen about Killeen Texas. There’s a video that is circulating on TikTok right now that takes aim at Killeen, but you can't help but laugh at it. IT'S ALL GOOD FUN. I can see how some people could...
After CTRMA started billing again for TxTag, some customers are seeing wrong charges again
AUSTIN, Texas — A few weeks after the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority resumed billing transactions declined for payment by TxTag, KVUE viewers reached out saying they are still being incorrectly charged. One of them is Aimee Ash. "I waited an hour on hold," said Ash. "So, you know,...
Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant
Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San Antonio
"Now Boring Company tunnels are in active use in Vegas. Try it if you’re in town. Will be expanding to connect all major destinations in Vegas plus airport. Would be cool to do a (much simplified) Hyperloop demo tunnel between maybe Austin & San Antonio?" Elon Musk.
New gun rules take aim at reducing crime but 'ghost guns' remain rare find
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - New federal gun rules go into effect Wednesday targeting untraceable firearms, often called 'ghost guns'.The feds hope the new rules will combat the use of 'ghost guns' in violent crime but, with just days remaining until new federal rules take effect, there has been a rush to sell off these soon-to-be regulated gun parts.The new rules require unfinished gun frames and receivers, used to make homemade firearms, to be regulated. Under the new rules, these gun parts must have a serial number so law enforcement can trace them if used in a crime and a background check must...
KVUE
Texas This Week: U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett weighs in on the Inflation Reduction Act
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a new CEO, Texas schools got their grades from the TEA and President Joe Biden got a major win this week, signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Three things to...
kuaf.com
A rural Washington emergency dispatch center closes as 911 operator shortage persists
There's a national shortage of 911 operators. In Washington state, the situation is so dire that it closed a rural dispatch center. In addition to recruiting, technology might be a longer-term fix. Since January 2004, Austin Jenkins has been the Olympia-based political reporter for the Northwest News Network. In that...
