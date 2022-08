The Florida legislature passed an act allowing veterans to teach in public schools without a degree. After Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed the bill into law, the state Department of Education announced that it would issue a “5-year temporary certificate for military veterans who have not yet earned their bachelor’s degrees” Applicants need only complete 60 credit hours (half the number required for a bachelor’s of arts) with a 2.5 GPA (C+), pass a subject area exam and be assigned a mentor at the school where they teach.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO