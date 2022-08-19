Read full article on original website
Stacey Abrams is behind in the polls and looking to abortion rights to help her win
ATLANTA – Stacey Abrams didn't always support abortion rights. The high-profile Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia, the daughter of two retired United Methodist pastors, grew up opposing abortion because of her religious beliefs at the time. But on the campaign trail ahead of the November midterms where Georgians...
New Texas trigger law makes abortion a felony
Scott Simon talks with Elizabeth Sepper, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin about the legal landscape of abortion access in the state. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Report says dangerous heat days will multiply over the next 30 years
As temperatures in Charlotte pushed above 90 degrees Fahrenheit again Monday, uptown's Roof Above's Day Services Center was a refuge for people experiencing homelessness. Fans and misting stations were on and the air-conditioned building was open to help people stay cool. Officials at Roof Above say it's like this on...
Finding trust and confidence in North Carolina's election process
Partisan fighting and a lack of trust in politics and our electoral process are common themes these days, but they're prompting action in North Carolina. This fall, Republicans and Democrats are coming together in North Carolina for a “Trusted Elections Tour,” a bipartisan effort to promote confidence in the voting process among the state’s residents.
Maine continues free school meals even though federal program is ending
Free meals will continue for all students in Maine as federal funding for the pandemic-era program ends. The state says removing barriers means more kids who would otherwise go without will get fed. Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, D.C.,...
After Mar-a-Lago, officials are analyzing the potential damage to national security
The intelligence community is counting the cost of what might have been compromised as they review the classified material former President Donald Trump had at his Florida property.
An activist plans to test Texas' 'In God We Trust' law with signs in Arabic
There are those who heed the warning "don't mess with Texas," and then there are those who do the exact opposite. Activist Chaz Stevens is in the second group. He's taking on a Texas law that requires public schools to display signs and posters with the national motto "In God We Trust" in "conspicuous places." The law requires that the signs were either donated or purchased from private donations to the school.
NC Democrats: Abortion rulings may be 'a blessing in disguise'
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic candidates have decried North Carolina’s newly reinstated abortion restrictions after a federal judge allowed a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy to go into effect. But some North Carolina Democrats say the ruling earlier this month — the...
Blind state Supreme Court judge drives for first time
Richard Bernstein knows the law. He's a justice on Michigan's Supreme Court. He also drove a car this week without a license. He did have a sheriff sitting right beside him. Justice Bernstein was born blind. He drove that car around a dirt track at the Genesee County Fairgrounds near Flint. Sheriff Chris Swanson offered directions like straighten it out, soft left and slow. Justice apparently doesn't like being told what he can and can't do. As a lawyer, he successfully represented many people with disabilities. He's also run more than 20 marathons. The Justice told TV station WNEM...
Long overlooked, Oregon's Swastika Mountain may have a new name soon
Swastika Mountain, in Oregon's Umpqua National Forest, is in the process of being renamed after bearing the moniker for over a century. Due to its remote location, the mountain and its name have largely gone unnoticed until now. Joyce McClain first heard of Swastika Mountain after reading about two hikers...
7 states and federal government lack direction on cutbacks from the Colorado River
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — As the Colorado River shrinks, the seven states in the western United States that rely on it for water and power need to cut their use dramatically to keep the biggest reservoirs from getting critically low, according to federal analysts. But a recent deadline for...
U.S. intelligence officials will assess the materials taken from Mar-a-Lago
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence will review materials taken from former President Donald Trump's home in Florida for potential national security risks. A spokesperson for ODNI told NPR that intelligence leaders will assess what level of harm could come from releasing documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
NC commission rejects restrictions on poll watchers
North Carolina's Rules Review Commission has rejected two temporary rule changes recommended last week by the state Board of Elections that would have tightened restrictions for partisan poll watchers in the November elections. The decision follows a unanimous elections board vote to more clearly outline the code of conduct for...
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
North Carolina announces 189 arrests in alcohol crackdown
North Carolina authorities have made 189 arrests in a statewide crackdown led by the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. The agency announced 449 charges, including 20 felonies, 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 drug-related charges. Throughout the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed four search warrants, seized six firearms, 78 fraudulent...
HBCUs in the Carolinas have high percentages of students with federal loans, data shows
Students and alumni of historically Black colleges are likely to be among the biggest beneficiaries of President Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt. That’s because students at those schools are far more likely to receive federal loans than peers elsewhere. In addition, their student loan balances are higher, and their average earnings are lower, according to a Ledger analysis of federal loan data from colleges in North and South Carolina.
Staffing, safety and academic recovery loom large as North Carolina's students return
Monday is the first day of school for most North Carolina students. It’s a fresh start for students and teachers, but plenty of ongoing challenges and lingering questions will greet them. Here’s a look at five big questions facing families, educators and policy makers. Where will students land?
At 988 call centers, crisis counselors offer empathy — and juggle limited resources
On a Friday evening at a call center in southeastern Pennsylvania, Michael Colluccio stirs his hot tea, puts on his headset, and starts up his computer. On the screen, calls are coming in to the suicide prevention lifeline from around the state. The 38-year old Colluccio says he knows what...
The autopsy for Naomi Judd confirms details of her death that her family released
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee. "We...
A month later, the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner hasn't come forward
Almost a month has passed since the winning numbers were drawn in the $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery, but the lucky person who won has yet to come forward and claim the prize. While you might think that the winner would come forward immediately, lottery officials say it's not unheard...
