RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rapid City police are searching for three individuals who are persons of interest in a shooting that left two dead on Saturday. Officers had information Sunday on the location of a suspect. While several individuals were arrested with outstanding warrants at the residence, the three suspects remain at large. Authorities do believe they were at the residence at some point. The investigation into the double homicide continues. Police are asking that people who have information on the shootings contact them.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO