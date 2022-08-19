ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Man sentenced for 2019 home invasion in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Clinton man was sentenced to prison on Monday in connection with an armed home invasion. Anthony Wolfe and Rodrick Anderson stormed inside a Laurens County home in September 2019 where they robbed a victim at gunpoint. The pair also pointed a gun at the victim’s son who showed up at the house during the incident.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail

RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating gunshots fired at house in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house along Stribling Circle on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene shortly after gunshots were reported. A witness at the scene told deputies they saw...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Suspect wanted following multiple incidents in Oconee County

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a suspect facing multiple charges for property crimes. Deputies said the suspect, 25-year-old Kenneth Charles Goss, is wanted on charges from four separate incidences. The first incident happened in late July on Denny...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Suspect driving stolen forklift leads Simpsonville officers on chase

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said a drunk driver operating a stolen forklift led officers on a slow chase through Simpsonville on Saturday night. Officers said they initially responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on Grandview Drive after the suspect allegedly drove off with a forklift parked...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Shoplifting#Stepfather#Violent Crime#Mayo#Fox#Swat
WYFF4.com

Dozens of dogs seized from Enoree home, deputies say

ENOREE, S.C. — Dozens of dogs were taken away from an Upstate home Tuesday morning. Sky 4 flew over the home on Highway 221 where authorities said dozens of dogs have been seized. Courtney Snow, with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, said animal control workers began Monday removing 40...
ENOREE, SC
FOX Carolina

Death of Rockstar Cheer founder under investigation

Deputies are searching for this break-in suspect. Do you recognize them. Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat in Henderson County. Officials evacuated the Henderson County courthouse after a bomb threat on Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Simpsonville Police Department said a suspect was arrested after running from a traffic...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Group gathers to protest in custody death of Laurens Co. man

LAURENS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones and activists gathered outside the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon to protest the death of Jarvis Evans, an Upstate man who died inside the detention center last July. Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: More than 40 dogs seized from Upstate home

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as dozens of dogs were seized from a home on Tuesday. Deputies and Anderson County PAWS were at a home on Highway 221 North in Enoree where dogs were being taken away in crates. A spokesperson...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Tip to Laurens County Crimestoppers leads to 2 arrests

A man and woman were arrested last month after an anonymous tip came in through Laurens County Crimestoppers. A tipster informed Crimestoppers of two individuals who were in possession of a stolen vehicle. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed the vehicle, confirmed the information given and then arrested and charged the individuals.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Mother of football player killed by gunfire blames lack of guidance

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Aug. 23, the day that Shy’Heem Clemons would have turned 20, his mother spent the day remembering his life before gunfire ended it. Khalilah Gray went through a box of Clemons’ treasured belongings - including sports plaques from T.L. Hanna, an encouraging note from his high school football coach and his graduation robe from 2020. She looked at old photographs and watched a video message that Clemons texted her before a game with Greensboro College, where he attended school on football scholarship.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Police trying to find man who exposed himself to victims at NC Walmart

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is working to identify a man they say exposed himself to multiple victims at a Walmart store. The incidents occurred at the Walmart on Plaza Drive. Officers said they’ve received reports of two incidents of indecent exposure. Police...
FOREST CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy