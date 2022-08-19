Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
New Canaan Public School households can know when their student’s bus will arrive at their stop
NCPS families can find out when a student’s bus will arrive at their stop. Bus location is monitored by GPS and information is transmitted by cellular service. Households may see small skips in data due to limited cell service. Any member of the household can access your student’s information...
Ridgefield Police SRO Head Back to School!
We would like to welcome everyone back to school and wish you all a great year! Our three School Resource Officers (SRO) have been waiting all Summer to get back to their schools. They're happy to see you, so say hello, and give them a fist pump or a high five when you see them.
Ridgefield Public School Kids Head Back to School, Social Media Buzzing with Awesome Photos!
The first day of school photos are flooding social media today! And darn, they are adorable! Thanks to all of the proud parents who have captured this special moment and shared it!. Shown here is Katie Brennan who is jumping for joy as she starts 8th grade!. TODAY, Monday, August...
Boys & Girls Village 80th Anniversary Celebration on September 28
Boys & Girls Village (BGV), a leading provider of behavioral health, special education, vocational training, permanency planning services, and juvenile justice initiatives for Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth and their families, is planning an 80th-anniversary celebration. The Milford-based nonprofit agency began as a "boys’ village" in 1942 where troubled boys...
Award-Winning Author/Survivor Stephanie Land to Keynote 25th Annual ‘Speaking of Women’
Award-Winning Author/Survivor Stephanie Land to Keynote 25th Annual ‘Speaking of Women’. The Center for Family Justice’s annual fundraiser benefits those who are impacted by domestic violence and sexual abuse. It will be held at The Waterview in Monroe on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 12 p.m. The Center...
Permits for Southbury Transfer Station Required Beginning September 1, 2022
A reminder that beginning September 1, 2022 all residents of Southbury wishing to use the town’s transfer station are required to have a permit. Permits are free of charge. Residents whose cars are registered in Southbury need to obtain the permit at the Transfer Station, located at 231 Kettletown Road. Vehicle registration showing Southbury address must be provided to the Transfer Station employee and stickers will be applied to the inside of the windshield. Permits are valid for three years.
Milford Public Library 2022 September Program Calendar
The Friends of the Library annual fundraiser, Party in the Stacks, is back!. This year's event hosts a storybook theme, Party in the Stacks, Where Dreams Come True. This adults-only event features delicious themed appetizers from Christopher Martin's, specialty drink and adult beverages from The Crushed Grape, music, dancing, raffle/auction prizes, and a trivia contest! Costumes are optional, but encouraged. What could be better than channeling your inner childhood storybook hero - whether a princess, wizard, or Winnie the Pooh - and celebrating in the library after-hours! Tickets are available to purchase at Bidding Owl, (credit/paypal) or at the Library Circulation desk (cash/check).
Ridgefielders donate to orphanage in Kenya
In July, a group of twenty-two people, many from Ridgefield and surrounding towns, traveled to Kenya and Tanzania on a safari trip. During the planning, each traveler was asked if they wanted to bring an extra suitcase filled with needed items to donate to a local orphanage there called Arrive Kenya.
Community Children's Chorus for Grades 3 - 8!
Music on the Hill invites children in grades 3 - 8 to join the Community Children's Chorus! Open to all children who love to sing! Singers will sing music from a variety of genres and cultures in order to build music reading and singing skills, such as vocal production and breath support, all while building confidence and having fun!
City of Danbury Road Construction Advisory
Beginning today, Monday, August 29th, Danbury Public Works Department will be conducting road construction on Highland Park Dr, Stuart Dr, Henso Dr, and Elmar Dr. This construction will not result in road closings, however, there is the possibility of travel restrictions during this work period. During this period there will...
Former Ridgefield resident, Dr. John R. Patrick Pens New Book, Reflection Attitude
John Patrick has been talking and writing about the role of attitudes for more than twenty years. In his new book, Reflection Attitude, Patrick, the former Vice President of Internet Technology at IBM, compiles nearly 100 articles he has written. Based on his own research and experience, he believes many...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: JK Sign Company
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT JK Sign...
Camerata d’Amici Welcomes New Singers for the Upcoming Season
Camerata d’Amici is pleased to announce that it will be holding auditions for all vocal parts for the 2022-2023 season. Auditions are by appointment now through September 6. To set up an audition time, or to find out more about Camerata, contact the artistic director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Fundraiser for Abilis Set to Twirl and Tango on September 17
Tickets are on sale for the popular Dancing Stars of Greenwich event hosted by The Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich as a charity dance-off for the nonprofit Abilis. This is the fourth annual event and will be bigger and better than ever with celebrity judges and a terrific line-up of dancers! So grab your dancing shoes and get ready to see amazing waltzes, rumba’s, tangoes, twirls, some cha, cha, cha, and maybe even some moonwalking, and purchase your tickets to this fun annual event, held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich, Connecticut. Tickets sell out quickly every year, so reserve yours today at greenwichdancingstars.com.
Celebrate Peter Parley's Birthday at Little Red Schoolhouse Tomorrow with Lemonade and Cookies!
There will be lemonade and cookies at the Peter Parley Schoolhouse on West Lane as the Ridgefield Historical Society celebrates Peter Parley (Samuel G. Goodrich), the 19th Century author of storybooks and textbooks for children, on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 4. Stop by to learn more about this...
Danbury's JK’s Texas Hot Weiners Closes Its Doors After Nearly 100 Years
A Danbury staple and beloved family business, JK’s Texas Hot Weiners, located at 126 South Street, closed its doors over the weekend. Both the property and the restaurant have been on the market for quite some time but the news still comes as a shock to locals who took to social media to express their sadness.
Guilded Lynx in Downtown Ridgefield: Art Walk, Stone Sale, and Forging Class
On Saturday during Art Walk, Guilded Lynx will be hosting three artists: ceramic artist Alison Anderson, landscape painter Caroline Duggan and abstract painter Marc Fisher. The artists will be in the studio on Saturday from 12:00-4:00pm to talk about their work. Stone Sale on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, October...
Author Mark Holmes invites you to learn more about Danbury-based book: Herb Lundy and the Magic Milk Truck
Danbury Connecticut 1957: Travel through time with WWII veteran and milkman Herb Lundy as he unravels the mysteries of the fruit of the Spirit while finding a new destiny in a future that desperately needs his help. Herb Lundy and the Magic Milk Truck is a nostalgic novel set in Danbury Connecticut in the late 1950s that intertwines fact, fiction, and the author’s own testimony into one heartfelt tale of faith and reclamation. An encounter with a gentle stranger sends Herb on a series of trips through time to discover the fruit of the Spirit with a joyful ending.
Tiger Fans ROAR! New RHS Athletic Website Keeps Fans on Top of the Game!
Welcome to a brand new school year, Ridgefield! The 2022-2023 school year starts with a homerun for Tiger fans! Ridgefield High School athletic department unveils a brand new website - find game schedules, results, and much more!. The Ridgefield High School Athletic Department launched a new website where the community...
