Stamford, CT

hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Police SRO Head Back to School!

We would like to welcome everyone back to school and wish you all a great year! Our three School Resource Officers (SRO) have been waiting all Summer to get back to their schools. They're happy to see you, so say hello, and give them a fist pump or a high five when you see them.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Boys & Girls Village 80th Anniversary Celebration on September 28

Boys & Girls Village (BGV), a leading provider of behavioral health, special education, vocational training, permanency planning services, and juvenile justice initiatives for Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth and their families, is planning an 80th-anniversary celebration. The Milford-based nonprofit agency began as a "boys’ village" in 1942 where troubled boys...
MILFORD, CT
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
hamlethub.com

Permits for Southbury Transfer Station Required Beginning September 1, 2022

A reminder that beginning September 1, 2022 all residents of Southbury wishing to use the town’s transfer station are required to have a permit. Permits are free of charge. Residents whose cars are registered in Southbury need to obtain the permit at the Transfer Station, located at 231 Kettletown Road. Vehicle registration showing Southbury address must be provided to the Transfer Station employee and stickers will be applied to the inside of the windshield. Permits are valid for three years.
SOUTHBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Public Library 2022 September Program Calendar

The Friends of the Library annual fundraiser, Party in the Stacks, is back!. This year's event hosts a storybook theme, Party in the Stacks, Where Dreams Come True. This adults-only event features delicious themed appetizers from Christopher Martin's, specialty drink and adult beverages from The Crushed Grape, music, dancing, raffle/auction prizes, and a trivia contest! Costumes are optional, but encouraged. What could be better than channeling your inner childhood storybook hero - whether a princess, wizard, or Winnie the Pooh - and celebrating in the library after-hours! Tickets are available to purchase at Bidding Owl, (credit/paypal) or at the Library Circulation desk (cash/check).
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefielders donate to orphanage in Kenya

In July, a group of twenty-two people, many from Ridgefield and surrounding towns, traveled to Kenya and Tanzania on a safari trip. During the planning, each traveler was asked if they wanted to bring an extra suitcase filled with needed items to donate to a local orphanage there called Arrive Kenya.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Community Children's Chorus for Grades 3 - 8!

Music on the Hill invites children in grades 3 - 8 to join the Community Children's Chorus! Open to all children who love to sing! Singers will sing music from a variety of genres and cultures in order to build music reading and singing skills, such as vocal production and breath support, all while building confidence and having fun!
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

City of Danbury Road Construction Advisory

Beginning today, Monday, August 29th, Danbury Public Works Department will be conducting road construction on Highland Park Dr, Stuart Dr, Henso Dr, and Elmar Dr. This construction will not result in road closings, however, there is the possibility of travel restrictions during this work period. During this period there will...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: JK Sign Company

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT JK Sign...
NORWALK, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hamlethub.com

Camerata d’Amici Welcomes New Singers for the Upcoming Season

Camerata d’Amici is pleased to announce that it will be holding auditions for all vocal parts for the 2022-2023 season. Auditions are by appointment now through September 6. To set up an audition time, or to find out more about Camerata, contact the artistic director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Fundraiser for Abilis Set to Twirl and Tango on September 17

Tickets are on sale for the popular Dancing Stars of Greenwich event hosted by The Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich as a charity dance-off for the nonprofit Abilis. This is the fourth annual event and will be bigger and better than ever with celebrity judges and a terrific line-up of dancers! So grab your dancing shoes and get ready to see amazing waltzes, rumba’s, tangoes, twirls, some cha, cha, cha, and maybe even some moonwalking, and purchase your tickets to this fun annual event, held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich, Connecticut. Tickets sell out quickly every year, so reserve yours today at greenwichdancingstars.com.
GREENWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury's JK’s Texas Hot Weiners Closes Its Doors After Nearly 100 Years

A Danbury staple and beloved family business, JK’s Texas Hot Weiners, located at 126 South Street, closed its doors over the weekend. Both the property and the restaurant have been on the market for quite some time but the news still comes as a shock to locals who took to social media to express their sadness.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Guilded Lynx in Downtown Ridgefield: Art Walk, Stone Sale, and Forging Class

On Saturday during Art Walk, Guilded Lynx will be hosting three artists: ceramic artist Alison Anderson, landscape painter Caroline Duggan and abstract painter Marc Fisher. The artists will be in the studio on Saturday from 12:00-4:00pm to talk about their work. Stone Sale on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, October...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Author Mark Holmes invites you to learn more about Danbury-based book: Herb Lundy and the Magic Milk Truck

Danbury Connecticut 1957: Travel through time with WWII veteran and milkman Herb Lundy as he unravels the mysteries of the fruit of the Spirit while finding a new destiny in a future that desperately needs his help. Herb Lundy and the Magic Milk Truck is a nostalgic novel set in Danbury Connecticut in the late 1950s that intertwines fact, fiction, and the author’s own testimony into one heartfelt tale of faith and reclamation. An encounter with a gentle stranger sends Herb on a series of trips through time to discover the fruit of the Spirit with a joyful ending.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Tiger Fans ROAR! New RHS Athletic Website Keeps Fans on Top of the Game!

Welcome to a brand new school year, Ridgefield! The 2022-2023 school year starts with a homerun for Tiger fans! Ridgefield High School athletic department unveils a brand new website - find game schedules, results, and much more!. The Ridgefield High School Athletic Department launched a new website where the community...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

